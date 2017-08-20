Weiti Boating Club to celebrate 50th Jubilee in March 2018
by Glenda Fawcett today at 9:45 am
The Weiti Boating Club situated on the shores of the Weiti (Wade) River, Whangaparaoa, Auckland will be celebrating its 50th Jubilee on the 23rd - 25th March 2018.
Photo; Glenda Fawcett/ Media WBC 50th Jubilee and Kerry Pearson/ Chair 50th Jubilee Committee - Weiti Boat Club 50th Jubilee Glenda Fawcett
All present and past members, friends and associates are warmly invited to join in the celebrations. We invite you to contact the Club Manager Katie Clark on 09 4245905 or register online www.weiti.co.nz/50thjubilee . For those attending from overseas or out of Auckland the Club will provide billeted accommodation.
