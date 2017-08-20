Weiti Boating Club to celebrate 50th Jubilee in March 2018

Photo; Glenda Fawcett/ Media WBC 50th Jubilee and Kerry Pearson/ Chair 50th Jubilee Committee - Weiti Boat Club 50th Jubilee Glenda Fawcett Photo; Glenda Fawcett/ Media WBC 50th Jubilee and Kerry Pearson/ Chair 50th Jubilee Committee - Weiti Boat Club 50th Jubilee Glenda Fawcett

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158722

by Glenda Fawcett today at 9:45 amAll present and past members, friends and associates are warmly invited to join in the celebrations. We invite you to contact the Club Manager Katie Clark on 09 4245905 or register online www.weiti.co.nz/50thjubilee . For those attending from overseas or out of Auckland the Club will provide billeted accommodation.