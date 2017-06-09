We say goodbye to Dean & SoftBank & Artemis progress to face Emirates

by Nic Douglass today at 3:37 amToday I said goodbye to Dean Barker following SoftBank Team Japan's loss to Artemis Racing today. Congratulations to all, again, involved with the Japanese team. It was fantastic to see you back in the Cup for the first time since 1999/2000. I also spoke with Iain Percy the Artemis tactician who is feeling confident going into the final with a full arsenal of rule knowledge and boat handling, and then Nathan Outteridge, the skipper who is feeling more confident with boat handling because of confidence in the boat and the crew following a real 'shake down' on 6 June.





Good luck to Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing tomorrow - we will be back to bring you as many adventures as we can!





Commentary from today's racing for those that can't access a TV:Nic Douglass, Sailor Girl will be commentating all races live from the AC.This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray ahead of the final day for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final. With Emirates Team New Zealand already progressing over Land Rover BAR (and we spoke about seeing Ben Ainslie fight to the end), today we have the finale between SoftBank Team Japan who currently trail Artemis Racing, 4-3. In a first to five series, it is going to be all on! The Big Fella has said it is 20 knots on the course, but race-able, much like it was on 6 June.





At the moment Sweden is the only boat out training, Oracle Team USA has invited SoftBank to train on the Defender race course and they are about to dock off. I have been asked numerous times about what happens if the racing is called off. If it is called off before racing today, Artemis Racing will progress. If it is called off after one race and a second race is required (if SoftBank win), SoftBank will win on a countback.



