We say goodbye to Ben, Artemis come back, and Emirates progress

In the second pairing, Artemis Racing came back winning three races in a row against SoftBank Team Japan to flip the scores from three - one favouring the Japanese, to four - three to the Swedes. The final top mark rounding in particular following a dial-down was a jaw dropping manoeuvre that paid off for Outteridge.









Interviews with the skippers - Ben Ainslie, Nathan Outteridge and Peter Burling



I said goodbye to Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR - what an amazing competitor. A big well done to the entire team on your efforts! I then congratulated Nathan Outteridge and Artemis Racing on three wins and spoke through the ins and outs of the racing against SoftBank Team Japan, and then spoke with Peter Burling about Emirates Team New Zealand's massive effort to be back out on the water, and progress to the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Finals on Saturday.





Commentary from today's racing for those that can't access a TV:Nic Douglass, Sailor Girl will be commentating all races live from the AC.





A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing



With America's Cup Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We talk about yesterday's conditions and why it was called off, the weather expected today, Groupama Team France being back on the water training with Oracle Team USA, and his predictions for the racing ahead for potentially the last day of the Louis Vuitton AC Challenger Play Off Semi Finals. I asked the Big Fella if he thinks Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR can even the scores with their opponents, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand (who are back on the water).



Enjoy the insights, bring on some great racing, and thanks to the great man for giving me the low down every morning.





