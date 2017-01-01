We have new Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Champions

Day 5 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv Day 5 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv

by Matthew Sheahan today at 2:02 pmIf some of us had come off the water on Wednesday thinking we knew a bit more about the local weather conditions, Thursday threw some additional variables into the mix to stir things up once again.On the face of it, the weather for the final day’s racing looked similar to that of the day before where the regular development of thermals over the land would toy with the gradient breeze, cycling it in strength and direction. But as it turned out the key difference was that the gradient breeze was a lot lighter, allowing the cumulus clouds to meander over the course area, randomly dropping their breeze at will.As a result, dancing around the flat spots became the trick of the day.This was evident right from the start when a wind shift caused the pathfinder to be headed so quickly that several of us were caught on the wrong side of the line. Panic ensued.Eventually, when the fleet was away the racing settled down but there was already a big spread in the fleet, the front runners off and away.





For those of us left trailing behind there was still cause for hope given that there were as many ladders as there were snakes on the course which offered opportunities to get back into the pack.



But as is so often the case, the front of the fleet proved better at avoided the snakes and the greasy poles, increasing their lead by the minute.



Here, the battle was between Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey, Francisco and Teresa Lobato, Howard Farbrother and Louise Hoskins, three crews battling it out for the three spots. And by the end of the three lap race this was their finishing order.



Although the overall series leaders Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells had a comfortable lead going into the final day their latest result of a seventh meant they now had to count a sixth from a previous race. Many of us would happily pay a considerable sum to add such a cast off to our scoreline, but when you’re looking at the overall silverware such a big number is untidy and unwelcome.



So come the second race of the day and the final race of the series, the pressure had come back on for Gorringe and Wells. To add to the heat the breeze had already showed signs of going a little weird as it started to drop.



“We had noticed a ship in the bay starting to swing on her anchor, indicating the start of a sea breeze coming in from offshore,” said race officer Marcus Wilkinson. “We had shortened the course and were considering whether it would be necessary to abandon the race.”









As it turned out he didn’t need to as those challenging for the top slots were already onto it.



So as a giant hole opened up in the middle of the course as a trap for the bulk of the fleet, the usual suspects had seen the breeze heading in from the distance and had got themselves into it. Minutes later Goringe and Wells took another win with the Oakeys in second and the Lobatos in third.



The impressive final performance had sealed the overall win for Goringe and Wells while the Lobatos took second and Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey finished third.



For the rest of the fleet the cranky weather had shuffled the pack so thoroughly few knew how they would fare overall. Some didn’t care, some were still trying to figure out what had happened, while others were now focussing on where they had left their ‘onesie’ for the final night’s social and prize giving.



As the dinosaurs, unicorns, sheep and baby romper suits turned up in the club it was clear once again that a party was the answer.



So as the talk of dolphins, big waves, big breeze, big shifts and surprisingly large numbers on the scoreboard for some of the top dogs flowed, it was clear that a thick skin, a sense of humour and the ability to drink the bar dry were skills that everyone had in equal measure.











Rank HelmName CrewName Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Total Nett 1st Jon Gorringe Oli Wells Parkstone YC 4.0 1.0 (16.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 6.0 (7.0) 1.0 40.0 17.0 2nd Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 3.0 2.0 (8.0) (11.0) 2.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 43.0 24.0 3rd Paul Hilliar Matt Bailey RYA 7.0 6.0 7.0 (27.0) 5.0 3.0 6.0 4.0 1.0 (9.0) 75.0 39.0 4th Alex Barry Richard Leonard MBSC/RCYC 10.0 7.0 3.0 1.0 4.0 11.0 (15.0) 3.0 (29.0) 5.0 88.0 44.0 5th Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 5.0 11.0 1.0 5.0 7.0 5.0 (24.0) 8.0 4.0 (15.0) 85.0 46.0 6th Mike Sims Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 1.0 4.0 11.0 4.0 3.0 7.0 (74.0 RET) 11.0 (23.0) 10.0 148.0 51.0 7th Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden Arun YC/Y Felinheli 2.0 12.0 10.0 10.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 14.0 (36.0) (17.0) 113.0 60.0 8th Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 9.0 10.0 2.0 6.0 (18.0) (18.0) 17.0 7.0 10.0 4.0 101.0 65.0 9th Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 8.0 5.0 (29.0) 3.0 (26.0) 22.0 3.0 1.0 24.0 2.0 123.0 68.0 10th Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC (19.0) 15.0 (18.0) 7.0 12.0 10.0 10.0 12.0 5.0 8.0 116.0 79.0 11th John Downey Sandy Rimmington MBSC 14.0 14.0 5.0 17.0 10.0 4.0 26.0 5.0 (32.0) (31.0) 158.0 95.0 12th Hamish Gledhill Joe Roberts West Riding SC (23.0) 8.0 9.0 21.0 9.0 12.0 13.0 13.0 19.0 (24.0) 151.0 104.0 13th Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 11.0 22.0 (33.5) 9.0 13.0 23.0 (38.0) 16.0 6.0 6.0 177.5 106.0 14th Russell Clark Emma Clarke RNSA/ASA/SBSC 6.0 3.0 (38.0) 13.0 14.0 9.0 (37.0) 23.0 16.0 27.0 186.0 111.0 15th Chloe Martin Dan Martin Lymington Town SC (20.0) 20.0 14.0 12.0 17.0 6.0 8.0 19.0 15.0 (74.0 RET) 205.0 111.0 16th Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC (26.0) 13.0 13.0 18.0 23.0 (27.0) 9.0 17.0 12.0 12.0 170.0 117.0 17th Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay SC 12.0 9.0 17.0 26.0 27.0 13.0 5.0 (29.0) 17.0 (30.0) 185.0 126.0 18th Neil McLellan Andy McKeown Dalgety Bay SC 17.0 23.0 6.0 15.0 28.0 (30.0) (45.0) 15.0 28.0 19.0 226.0 151.0 19th Robbie Wilson Rory Rose Wormit Boating Club 21.0 17.0 4.0 29.0 11.0 14.0 32.0 (37.0) 34.0 (74.0 DNC) 273.0 162.0 20th Mike Saul John Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 27.0 29.0 19.0 (36.0) (31.0) 25.0 14.0 25.0 9.0 21.0 236.0 169.0

