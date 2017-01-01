Please select your home edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

We have new Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Champions

by Matthew Sheahan today at 2:02 pm
Day 5 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
The best assets for the final day’s racing at Mounts Bay were; thick skin and sense of humour.

If some of us had come off the water on Wednesday thinking we knew a bit more about the local weather conditions, Thursday threw some additional variables into the mix to stir things up once again.

On the face of it, the weather for the final day’s racing looked similar to that of the day before where the regular development of thermals over the land would toy with the gradient breeze, cycling it in strength and direction. But as it turned out the key difference was that the gradient breeze was a lot lighter, allowing the cumulus clouds to meander over the course area, randomly dropping their breeze at will.

As a result, dancing around the flat spots became the trick of the day.

This was evident right from the start when a wind shift caused the pathfinder to be headed so quickly that several of us were caught on the wrong side of the line. Panic ensued.

Eventually, when the fleet was away the racing settled down but there was already a big spread in the fleet, the front runners off and away.

For those of us left trailing behind there was still cause for hope given that there were as many ladders as there were snakes on the course which offered opportunities to get back into the pack.

But as is so often the case, the front of the fleet proved better at avoided the snakes and the greasy poles, increasing their lead by the minute.

Here, the battle was between Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey, Francisco and Teresa Lobato, Howard Farbrother and Louise Hoskins, three crews battling it out for the three spots. And by the end of the three lap race this was their finishing order.

Although the overall series leaders Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells had a comfortable lead going into the final day their latest result of a seventh meant they now had to count a sixth from a previous race. Many of us would happily pay a considerable sum to add such a cast off to our scoreline, but when you’re looking at the overall silverware such a big number is untidy and unwelcome.

So come the second race of the day and the final race of the series, the pressure had come back on for Gorringe and Wells. To add to the heat the breeze had already showed signs of going a little weird as it started to drop.

“We had noticed a ship in the bay starting to swing on her anchor, indicating the start of a sea breeze coming in from offshore,” said race officer Marcus Wilkinson. “We had shortened the course and were considering whether it would be necessary to abandon the race.”

As it turned out he didn’t need to as those challenging for the top slots were already onto it.

So as a giant hole opened up in the middle of the course as a trap for the bulk of the fleet, the usual suspects had seen the breeze heading in from the distance and had got themselves into it. Minutes later Goringe and Wells took another win with the Oakeys in second and the Lobatos in third.

The impressive final performance had sealed the overall win for Goringe and Wells while the Lobatos took second and Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey finished third.

For the rest of the fleet the cranky weather had shuffled the pack so thoroughly few knew how they would fare overall. Some didn’t care, some were still trying to figure out what had happened, while others were now focussing on where they had left their ‘onesie’ for the final night’s social and prize giving.

As the dinosaurs, unicorns, sheep and baby romper suits turned up in the club it was clear once again that a party was the answer.

So as the talk of dolphins, big waves, big breeze, big shifts and surprisingly large numbers on the scoreboard for some of the top dogs flowed, it was clear that a thick skin, a sense of humour and the ability to drink the bar dry were skills that everyone had in equal measure.

Rank

HelmName

CrewName

Club

R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

R6

R7

R8

R9

R10

Total

Nett

1st

Jon Gorringe

Oli Wells

Parkstone YC

4.0

1.0

(16.0)

2.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

6.0

(7.0)

1.0

40.0

17.0

2nd

Francisco Lobato

Teresa Lobato

QMSC

3.0

2.0

(8.0)

(11.0)

2.0

8.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

3.0

43.0

24.0

3rd

Paul Hilliar

Matt Bailey

RYA

7.0

6.0

7.0

(27.0)

5.0

3.0

6.0

4.0

1.0

(9.0)

75.0

39.0

4th

Alex Barry

Richard Leonard

MBSC/RCYC

10.0

7.0

3.0

1.0

4.0

11.0

(15.0)

3.0

(29.0)

5.0

88.0

44.0

5th

Stewart Robertson

Sarah Robertson

Royal Forth YC

5.0

11.0

1.0

5.0

7.0

5.0

(24.0)

8.0

4.0

(15.0)

85.0

46.0

6th

Mike Sims

Keith Bedborough

Dalgety Bay SC

1.0

4.0

11.0

4.0

3.0

7.0

(74.0 RET)

11.0

(23.0)

10.0

148.0

51.0

7th

Josh Metcalfe

Jack Holden

Arun YC/Y Felinheli

2.0

12.0

10.0

10.0

6.0

2.0

4.0

14.0

(36.0)

(17.0)

113.0

60.0

8th

Dave Exley

Mark Lunn

Leigh & Lowton SC

9.0

10.0

2.0

6.0

(18.0)

(18.0)

17.0

7.0

10.0

4.0

101.0

65.0

9th

Paul Oakey

Mark Oakey

Portchester SC

8.0

5.0

(29.0)

3.0

(26.0)

22.0

3.0

1.0

24.0

2.0

123.0

68.0

10th

Chris Pickles

Matt Sharman

Delph SC

(19.0)

15.0

(18.0)

7.0

12.0

10.0

10.0

12.0

5.0

8.0

116.0

79.0

11th

John Downey

Sandy Rimmington

MBSC

14.0

14.0

5.0

17.0

10.0

4.0

26.0

5.0

(32.0)

(31.0)

158.0

95.0

12th

Hamish Gledhill

Joe Roberts

West Riding SC

(23.0)

8.0

9.0

21.0

9.0

12.0

13.0

13.0

19.0

(24.0)

151.0

104.0

13th

Jon Heissig

Nicky Griffin

Llangorse SC

11.0

22.0

(33.5)

9.0

13.0

23.0

(38.0)

16.0

6.0

6.0

177.5

106.0

14th

Russell Clark

Emma Clarke

RNSA/ASA/SBSC

6.0

3.0

(38.0)

13.0

14.0

9.0

(37.0)

23.0

16.0

27.0

186.0

111.0

15th

Chloe Martin

Dan Martin

Lymington Town SC

(20.0)

20.0

14.0

12.0

17.0

6.0

8.0

19.0

15.0

(74.0 RET)

205.0

111.0

16th

Steve Restall

Chris Stubbs

Downs SC

(26.0)

13.0

13.0

18.0

23.0

(27.0)

9.0

17.0

12.0

12.0

170.0

117.0

17th

Ben Robertson

Jenny Douglas

Dalgety Bay SC

12.0

9.0

17.0

26.0

27.0

13.0

5.0

(29.0)

17.0

(30.0)

185.0

126.0

18th

Neil McLellan

Andy McKeown

Dalgety Bay SC

17.0

23.0

6.0

15.0

28.0

(30.0)

(45.0)

15.0

28.0

19.0

226.0

151.0

19th

Robbie Wilson

Rory Rose

Wormit Boating Club

21.0

17.0

4.0

29.0

11.0

14.0

32.0

(37.0)

34.0

(74.0 DNC)

273.0

162.0

20th

Mike Saul

John Hobson

Yorkshire Dales SC

27.0

29.0

19.0

(36.0)

(31.0)

25.0

14.0

25.0

9.0

21.0

236.0

169.0
