We have new Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Champions
by Matthew Sheahan today at 2:02 pm
The best assets for the final day’s racing at Mounts Bay were; thick skin and sense of humour.
Day 5 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
If some of us had come off the water on Wednesday thinking we knew a bit more about the local weather conditions, Thursday threw some additional variables into the mix to stir things up once again.
On the face of it, the weather for the final day’s racing looked similar to that of the day before where the regular development of thermals over the land would toy with the gradient breeze, cycling it in strength and direction. But as it turned out the key difference was that the gradient breeze was a lot lighter, allowing the cumulus clouds to meander over the course area, randomly dropping their breeze at will.
As a result, dancing around the flat spots became the trick of the day.
This was evident right from the start when a wind shift caused the pathfinder to be headed so quickly that several of us were caught on the wrong side of the line. Panic ensued.
Eventually, when the fleet was away the racing settled down but there was already a big spread in the fleet, the front runners off and away.
For those of us left trailing behind there was still cause for hope given that there were as many ladders as there were snakes on the course which offered opportunities to get back into the pack.
But as is so often the case, the front of the fleet proved better at avoided the snakes and the greasy poles, increasing their lead by the minute.
Here, the battle was between Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey, Francisco and Teresa Lobato, Howard Farbrother and Louise Hoskins, three crews battling it out for the three spots. And by the end of the three lap race this was their finishing order.
Although the overall series leaders Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells had a comfortable lead going into the final day their latest result of a seventh meant they now had to count a sixth from a previous race. Many of us would happily pay a considerable sum to add such a cast off to our scoreline, but when you’re looking at the overall silverware such a big number is untidy and unwelcome.
So come the second race of the day and the final race of the series, the pressure had come back on for Gorringe and Wells. To add to the heat the breeze had already showed signs of going a little weird as it started to drop.
“We had noticed a ship in the bay starting to swing on her anchor, indicating the start of a sea breeze coming in from offshore,” said race officer Marcus Wilkinson. “We had shortened the course and were considering whether it would be necessary to abandon the race.”
As it turned out he didn’t need to as those challenging for the top slots were already onto it.
So as a giant hole opened up in the middle of the course as a trap for the bulk of the fleet, the usual suspects had seen the breeze heading in from the distance and had got themselves into it. Minutes later Goringe and Wells took another win with the Oakeys in second and the Lobatos in third.
The impressive final performance had sealed the overall win for Goringe and Wells while the Lobatos took second and Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey finished third.
For the rest of the fleet the cranky weather had shuffled the pack so thoroughly few knew how they would fare overall. Some didn’t care, some were still trying to figure out what had happened, while others were now focussing on where they had left their ‘onesie’ for the final night’s social and prize giving.
As the dinosaurs, unicorns, sheep and baby romper suits turned up in the club it was clear once again that a party was the answer.
So as the talk of dolphins, big waves, big breeze, big shifts and surprisingly large numbers on the scoreboard for some of the top dogs flowed, it was clear that a thick skin, a sense of humour and the ability to drink the bar dry were skills that everyone had in equal measure.
|
Rank
|
HelmName
|
CrewName
|
Club
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|
R6
|
R7
|
R8
|
R9
|
R10
|
Total
|
Nett
|
1st
|
Jon Gorringe
|
Oli Wells
|
Parkstone YC
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
(16.0)
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
6.0
|
(7.0)
|
1.0
|
40.0
|
17.0
|
2nd
|
Francisco Lobato
|
Teresa Lobato
|
QMSC
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
(8.0)
|
(11.0)
|
2.0
|
8.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
3.0
|
43.0
|
24.0
|
3rd
|
Paul Hilliar
|
Matt Bailey
|
RYA
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
7.0
|
(27.0)
|
5.0
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
(9.0)
|
75.0
|
39.0
|
4th
|
Alex Barry
|
Richard Leonard
|
MBSC/RCYC
|
10.0
|
7.0
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
11.0
|
(15.0)
|
3.0
|
(29.0)
|
5.0
|
88.0
|
44.0
|
5th
|
Stewart Robertson
|
Sarah Robertson
|
Royal Forth YC
|
5.0
|
11.0
|
1.0
|
5.0
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
(24.0)
|
8.0
|
4.0
|
(15.0)
|
85.0
|
46.0
|
6th
|
Mike Sims
|
Keith Bedborough
|
Dalgety Bay SC
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
11.0
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
7.0
|
(74.0 RET)
|
11.0
|
(23.0)
|
10.0
|
148.0
|
51.0
|
7th
|
Josh Metcalfe
|
Jack Holden
|
Arun YC/Y Felinheli
|
2.0
|
12.0
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
6.0
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
14.0
|
(36.0)
|
(17.0)
|
113.0
|
60.0
|
8th
|
Dave Exley
|
Mark Lunn
|
Leigh & Lowton SC
|
9.0
|
10.0
|
2.0
|
6.0
|
(18.0)
|
(18.0)
|
17.0
|
7.0
|
10.0
|
4.0
|
101.0
|
65.0
|
9th
|
Paul Oakey
|
Mark Oakey
|
Portchester SC
|
8.0
|
5.0
|
(29.0)
|
3.0
|
(26.0)
|
22.0
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
24.0
|
2.0
|
123.0
|
68.0
|
10th
|
Chris Pickles
|
Matt Sharman
|
Delph SC
|
(19.0)
|
15.0
|
(18.0)
|
7.0
|
12.0
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
12.0
|
5.0
|
8.0
|
116.0
|
79.0
|
11th
|
John Downey
|
Sandy Rimmington
|
MBSC
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
5.0
|
17.0
|
10.0
|
4.0
|
26.0
|
5.0
|
(32.0)
|
(31.0)
|
158.0
|
95.0
|
12th
|
Hamish Gledhill
|
Joe Roberts
|
West Riding SC
|
(23.0)
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
21.0
|
9.0
|
12.0
|
13.0
|
13.0
|
19.0
|
(24.0)
|
151.0
|
104.0
|
13th
|
Jon Heissig
|
Nicky Griffin
|
Llangorse SC
|
11.0
|
22.0
|
(33.5)
|
9.0
|
13.0
|
23.0
|
(38.0)
|
16.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
177.5
|
106.0
|
14th
|
Russell Clark
|
Emma Clarke
|
RNSA/ASA/SBSC
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
(38.0)
|
13.0
|
14.0
|
9.0
|
(37.0)
|
23.0
|
16.0
|
27.0
|
186.0
|
111.0
|
15th
|
Chloe Martin
|
Dan Martin
|
Lymington Town SC
|
(20.0)
|
20.0
|
14.0
|
12.0
|
17.0
|
6.0
|
8.0
|
19.0
|
15.0
|
(74.0 RET)
|
205.0
|
111.0
|
16th
|
Steve Restall
|
Chris Stubbs
|
Downs SC
|
(26.0)
|
13.0
|
13.0
|
18.0
|
23.0
|
(27.0)
|
9.0
|
17.0
|
12.0
|
12.0
|
170.0
|
117.0
|
17th
|
Ben Robertson
|
Jenny Douglas
|
Dalgety Bay SC
|
12.0
|
9.0
|
17.0
|
26.0
|
27.0
|
13.0
|
5.0
|
(29.0)
|
17.0
|
(30.0)
|
185.0
|
126.0
|
18th
|
Neil McLellan
|
Andy McKeown
|
Dalgety Bay SC
|
17.0
|
23.0
|
6.0
|
15.0
|
28.0
|
(30.0)
|
(45.0)
|
15.0
|
28.0
|
19.0
|
226.0
|
151.0
|
19th
|
Robbie Wilson
|
Rory Rose
|
Wormit Boating Club
|
21.0
|
17.0
|
4.0
|
29.0
|
11.0
|
14.0
|
32.0
|
(37.0)
|
34.0
|
(74.0 DNC)
|
273.0
|
162.0
|
20th
|
Mike Saul
|
John Hobson
|
Yorkshire Dales SC
|
27.0
|
29.0
|
19.0
|
(36.0)
|
(31.0)
|
25.0
|
14.0
|
25.0
|
9.0
|
21.0
|
236.0
|
169.0
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156694