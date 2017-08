Waukegan to host 2018 USSCA North American Championships

by Sunfish Class today at 3:23 amThe regatta will be held at the Municipal Beach of Waukegan, Illinois, a large sandy public beach with good weather protection that permits easy launching in all weather conditions. Youth NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Monday July 30th; racing will be July 31st and August 1st. NA’s Measurement & Registration will be Wednesday August 1st; racing will be August 2nd through August 4th.The 2018 North Americans will qualify the top three nations, non-previously qualified, to compete at the 2019 Pan American Games – Lima 2019, in the SunFish™ Class event, subject to the requirements of the Qualification System as defined by the Pan American Sailing Federation (PASAF).***Notice of Race coming soon***