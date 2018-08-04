Waukegan to host 2018 USSCA North American Championships
by Sunfish Class today at 3:23 am
Lake Bluff Yacht Club will host the 2018 North American Championships July 30th through August 4th, 2018.
Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class
The regatta will be held at the Municipal Beach of Waukegan, Illinois, a large sandy public beach with good weather protection that permits easy launching in all weather conditions.
Youth NA’s
Measurement & Registration will be Monday July 30th; racing will be July 31st and August 1st.
NA’s
Measurement & Registration will be Wednesday August 1st; racing will be August 2nd through August 4th.
The 2018 North Americans will qualify the top three nations, non-previously qualified, to compete at the 2019 Pan American Games – Lima 2019, in the SunFish™ Class event, subject to the requirements of the Qualification System as defined by the Pan American Sailing Federation (PASAF).
***Notice of Race coming soon***
