Watch Paine, Moroz being honored in NY as Sailing's Best of 2016

Caleb Paine (left) and Daniela Moroz were presented the US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards for outstanding success in 2016. © Rolex/Daniel Forster Caleb Paine (left) and Daniela Moroz were presented the US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards for outstanding success in 2016. © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152181

by US Sailing today at 4:53 amFor the second consecutive year both Paine (26, San Diego), an Olympic medalist, and Moroz (16, Lafayette, Calif.), a prodigy in an up and coming sport, were first-time winners of the coveted awards that have been presented since 1961. The winners were selected by a blue ribbon panel of sailing journalists and media and each was presented a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master timepiece and a framed print of them from US Sailing.