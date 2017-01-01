Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Watch Change in Crosshaven- UK Sailmakers under new command

by UK Sailmakers / Asia Yacht Press today at 8:03 am
UK Sailmakers UK Sailmakers
The famous Crosshaven loft that is part of the UK Sailmakers organisation will shortly have a new crew on deck. Barry Hayes, Claire Morgan and Graham Curran are taking over from Des McWilliam who is stepping down after 39 years in the business and 25 years at the helm of McWilliam Sailmakers.

Says Hayes, who grew up in Schull, Co Cork, “We – myself, my wife Claire Morgan, and Graham Curran - look forward to bringing a new level of sail design and sailing experience to Irish sailing. I hope that my 18 years of sail production and design, and 28 years of sailing in everything from Flying 15s to offshore maxis, will be able to deliver to the Irish sailing market a new level of sailing knowledge and expertise in sailmaking.”

Barry Hayes, UK/McWilliam Sailmakers © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Barry Hayes, UK/McWilliam Sailmakers © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com

Barry started sailing Toppers at age 13, progressing to 420s, Fireballs and Flying 15s. In 1999 he started work with McWilliam Sailmakers, “where my sailing knowledge tripled while working with Des,” before being posted to UK New York on 2002 as Loft Manager in charge of production, sail design, and OD sails. In 2005 Barry moved on to Hong Kong, starting as a designer on everything from Optimists to the RP76 maxi Jelik, and then moving on to selling sails – “all over Asia.” Since 2016 Hayes has been a member of the Board of Directors of UK International, and is Production Manager for what is the conglomerate’s biggest production loft.

Claire Morgan, UK/McWilliam Sailmakers © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Claire Morgan, UK/McWilliam Sailmakers © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com

Claire Morgan is a Cambridge graduate in Computer Science, and has recently been working in IT for HSBC in Hong Kong. Claire started sailing on the south coast of England when she was 15, ’rediscovered’ sailing in Hong Kong, and started sailing big boats in both inshore and offshore events, from Hong Kong harbour racing in Ruffians to the Newport-Bermuda Race, and all the major Asian regattas in between, most recently as tactician on the hugely successful A40, Elektra. “But work got in the way mostly, so I am glad to be coming home to Ireland to get back into a lot more racing.” Claire will be responsible for IT management and systems at UK/McWilliam, something that is becoming more important by the day.

Graham Curren, UK/McWilliam Sailmakers © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Graham Curren, UK/McWilliam Sailmakers © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com

Graham Curran needs no introduction around the docks in Ireland. A degree in Computer Game Development at the University of Limerick turned out to be more useful than expected, especially when it came to 3-D modelling, and meanwhile left plenty of time for sailing. Curran sailed Optimists at age 7, “but longed for team involvement,” and by 2011 was sailing with Rob McConnell on the A35 Fool’s Gold. McConnell introduced him to McWilliam, and Graham joined the loft. Today, “Barry, Claire, and I are aiming to place this company at the forefront of Irish sailing. We have a fully functioning sail loft with a hugely experienced staff, who accomplish amazing feats to keep our customers winning on the water. We are first and foremost sailmakers, not just salesmen; we have the products, the knowledge, and the passion to accomplish our goals.”

Des McWilliam hands over the tiller, saying “Our strength has always been service, quality and people. Right now, the right people for the loft are Graham, Claire and Barry. Just last week, Graham won the Sovereign’s Cup on board Fool’s Gold with sails made by Barry - that’s just perfect. McWilliam Sailmakers will continue as part of the immensely strong UK International network, and will immediately benefit from the injection of fresh energy at the top. Me, I’m going sailing!”

McWilliam Sailmakers also has a reputation for producing multipurpose sailbags that are robust and hard-wearing, and windsocks that are exported all over the world. Absolutely no change there - you’ll still be seeing those stripey bags along the docks, and the top oil and aviation companies in the world will be checking the wind direction by a McWilliam product.

For further enquiries please contact: ireland@uksailmakers.com

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 starts tomorrow
115 entries from 19 countries have accepted their invitations and come to compete at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 After over a year of preparation, a consortium of organizers from six regional clubs near Trieste, the Porto San Rocco Marina, and the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) are pleased that 115 entries from 19 countries have accepted their invitations and come to compete at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017. This fleet is divided into three classes - 17 entries in Class A and 49 entries each in Classes B and C
Posted today at 7:11 am SAP Sailing Team takes its second Act win of season in Madeira Islands
It all came down to the final nail-biting double-points race of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands It all came down to the final nail-biting double-points race of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, Madeira Islands, which went the way of Danish-flagged SAP Extreme Sailing Team.
Posted today at 4:57 am Team Oman Air take hard-earned place on Extreme Sailing Series podium
On a concluding day of dramatic twists and turns in the Extreme Sailing Series, the Oman Air team secured a third place On a concluding day of dramatic twists and turns in the Extreme Sailing Series, the Oman Air team secured a third place podium finish despite fickle winds which were a persistent feature of the Madeira event.
Posted today at 4:13 am The Bridge - Crewman suffers head injury on Sodebo Ultim
Thomas Colville, contacted the CCMM in Toulouse to inform them, one of his teammates, was injured after a violent fall Thomas Colville, the skipper of the Ultimate-class trimaran, Sodebo Ultim’ contacted the CCMM in Toulouse (the Maritime Medical Consultation Center) at 21:30 (French time) to inform them Thierry Briend, one of his teammates, was injured after a violent fall while sailing in choppy seas 180 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in The Bridge Centennial Transat race.
Posted today at 3:46 am The Bridge - Macif on course for victory on Monday
Barring a technical failure or incident, Macif is expected to win the race of the trimarans and could cross finish line Barring a technical failure or incident, Macif is expected to win the race of the trimarans and could cross the finish line of The Bridge Centennial Transat under the Verrazano Bridge in the late afternoon or evening (New York time) of Monday, July 3.
Posted today at 3:44 am Prizegiving rounds off another epic Round the Island Race
Competitors gathered at the ISC in Cowes this morning to celebrate the culmination of another epic record-breaking race Yesterday's race highlights included the well-deserved record-breaking rounding in 2hrs 22mins 23secs by the MOD70 Concise 10 to secure Multihull Line Honours and Highland Fling's Monohull Line Honours in 4hrs 19mins 44secs. Then YES! stormed round the 50nm course to win the highest accolade, the Gold Roman Bowl.
Posted on 2 Jul Invictus wins the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy
1342 yachts competed in this year's Round the Island Race, and nine of the top twenty yachts to finish were FAST40s. In an epic race around the Isle of Wight, nine FAST40+ teams finished within just 18 minutes, after a six hour duel around the 56 nautical mile course - the class lead changing hands on numerous occasions.
Posted on 2 Jul Ludde Ingvall’s CQS makes a spectacle in Stockholm
Ludde Ingvall and his team created a spectacle today as they trained close to the Stockholm waterfront Ludde Ingvall and his team created a spectacle today as they trained close to the Stockholm waterfront, in preparation for tomorrow’s start of the Gotland Runt race, now known as the AF Offshore Race.
Posted on 2 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 3 – SAP Extreme Sailing Team maintains lead
Red Bull Sailing Team was unable to start the only race of the day because of damage sustained to its boat in a capsize The leaderboard remains unchanged, as shifty conditions and winds blowing from opposite directions prevented further racing. This leaves the rest of the fleet only tomorrow to catch current leader SAP Extreme Sailing Team.
Posted on 1 Jul The Round the Island Race – Four seasons in one incredible day
If the spotlight falls on Concise then the remaining accolades will surely go to Adam Gosling's JPK10.80, Yes! Ultimately, it will be the MOD70, Concise 10 taking the lion's share of the headlines, and rightly so as Ned Collier Wakefield steered the 70ft trimaran to a thrilling race record, shaving exactly a minute off the time set by Phaedo3 in 2016.
Posted on 1 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy