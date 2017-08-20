Please select your home edition
Was always going to be…

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 5:00 am
Alicante stopover. MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. Photo by Pedro Martinez/Volvo Ocean Race. 14 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
Given that the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race got underway over the weekend, it meant that there would definitely be a VOR flavour to this editorial. Seemed only logical after all, and even more especially after all the intrigue before the start with AzkoNobel! And then also given that this is the first time that the entire fleet (minus the one new build) has been re-used, then it absolutely marks a point. Actually that is many a point, but the overarching one that comes to mind would have to be that times keep a changing.

It is not that long ago, or perhaps it really is and there is a big adjustment going on inside my memory, when the mighty VO60s used to go way South and hit 40 knots on the big rollers down there. Now they’re showing up for the legends race! The stories of the Chinese gybes they did with an icy fire hose spraying water at you continually still have sitting up paying attention like some perfect little schoolboy.

Equally, there were the maxi IORs that were a ‘huge’ 70 or so feet, as well as the ketches to get more sail area, such as ‘the Card’. Years later we would get pics of old wrecks strewn on beaches in far away lands as a reminder of times gone by. True, not all those pics were of former VOR/Whitbread participants. Some were Vendée boats and others, like Teignmouth Electron, hark back to both simpler and crazier times.

In all of those times there were no On Board Reporters, a lot of the era had no satellite footage at all, and the only things in the sky were clouds, kerosene canaries, real birds, stars and planets, with the latter being particularly useful when it came to getting you to where you wanted to go.

Of course, the VO60 era changed all that, and even though the crew sent material back, they were first and foremost there to sail. It will be a very different event this time, not only from the point of view of the real race, but also the game for those of us stuck back at the desk. ‘Better than ever’ was the way the promotional email spruiked it. ‘A new edition, with huge improvements!’ talking it up now, and then, ‘You - expert virtual sailor - probably remember your last adventure on the Volvo Ocean Race ... The ultimate virtual sailing challenge is back on Virtual Regatta with an edition full of new features for more fun! From hull polish to 3D view, the immersion in the most ultimate offshore race challenge is even greater... Let’s go sailing for 11 legs around the world! The 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Game will take you 45,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities.’ Sounds pretty cool, so go to the virtual regatta to check it out.

The VO60s also became fashionable boats for owner/racers after doing a lap of the planet, and the incredible VO70s showed what a true gem they really were once they started to hit the market. So it was intriguing to see the first VO65 come onto the market. For ages we thought that Volvo would stop at nothing to have it all branded up for someone, so that they had their eight on the start line, but by the time they left Lisbon in preparation for the Fastnet, it had become obvious there was to be a spare. SCA was made in 2013, and is yours for EUR 995,000.

Now just like the others that just left Alicante for Lisbon once more, she has had the full refit at the VOR boatyard, and it does seem very curious that she has ‘hit’ the market at all, for you would think there would have been a very private deal done as soon as she became available. Why? Well it is in the same price zone as a 2017 Super Series boat, and whilst they are not entirely comparable (really they have a pointy and a blunt end and that’s almost about it), the point remains that if you wanted to go into the big blue, then it is a proven form, in tip-top condition, and would require way less work to optimise for IRC. Additionally, VO70s have proven to be giant killers in races around the globe, as did the VO60s before them, so you would have to think that the VO65 is bound to continue the trend. It is a bit like Connor McLeod – there can be only one – (until after this race) and here it is for you.

As a total aside, I saw this video of the other side of the start of last year’s SOLAS race, when the spectator fleet encroached and got way more than the bargained for. Given this year’s event will be upon us before you blink, it seemed like a good little gem to close out this week’s ditty. See another view of the SOLAS start now

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

