Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2

by Jonny Fullerton today at 2:24 am
City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/
Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. More persistent rain showers, overcast skies and light and patchy five - ten knot breeze from an E/SE direction. A second day of very compact courses with close boundaries and multiple place changes, testing some of the world’s highest ranked match race teams.

A pattern is starting to form with two standout teams forming a minor breakaway at the top of the standings at the completion of round robin 1. Chris Steele (36 Below Racing) from the RNZYS, continued to chalk up the wins today including the match of the day against arch rival Sam Gilmour (Neptune Racing) from RFBYC. He now stands on 10 wins and only 1 loss, against Sam Gilmour on eight wins and three losses.

Round Robin 2 is looking very interesting as six teams are only separated by two points as a whole raft of teams start to get more used to racing the Foundation 36 monohull yachts.

City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/
City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/



Harry Price (Down Under Racing) from Sydney, finished the day claiming the scalp of defending champion Sam Gilmour but did have a costly day being deemed responsible for some damage to another boat and getting tangled up with a rib on the fringes of the racecourse.

“We have been doing a lot of match racing in the USA last year. Its awesome to race here in front of the city. The race course is nice and tight, good boundary lengths, short courses, lots of intense racing and if you are on the back foot from the get go you are really struggling. Its really different, its fun so far.”

“So far today we have had two high priced crashes! One against Lachy earlier in the day and also managed to crash into somebody’s brand new rib in the Jerwood race, so the credit card bill is going to be quite large this month!!”

“Its the first time that this crew has been all together on the boat which might account for the crashes but the crew work has been absolutely phenomenal so far so lets hope we keep it up.” Harry

City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/
City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/



Matt Jerwood (Redline Racing) from SoPYC in Perth, had a better day today despite picking up a black flag in his race against Harry Price and losing to Chris Steele. Matt won five matches to stay in the mix.

Will Boulden (Alpha Racing Team) from RFBYC won all three of his matches to stay very much in contention as does the younger Gilmour, Lachy (Gilmour Racing Team) who had some tough battles today, his best being the win against Chris Steele, the kiwis only loss of the regatta so far.

Also fighting hard to stay in the pack is the joint youngest skipper, James Hodgson (17 yrs) and his mixed crew representing Mooloolaba YC in Queensland. James comes to Perth without the funding and coaching benefits many of the other teams enjoy but is learning from every day on the water.

Overseas competitor Mans Holmberg is another sailor using his time here at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta as a big learning experience. Despite only scoring two wins on the racecourse he is gaining huge value from racing against some of the top ranked match race teams in the world and is enjoying his time here in Perth.

“I have never done any match racing on these tight courses but its really fun and I think you have got to learn it. I have been racing multihulls but the transition from multihulls to monohulls is quite different, its a lot of fun, most of my guys now sail on the 49er but this team is new for this season and we have never raced here in Perth Waters before.” Mans

City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/
City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2 © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography http://perthsailingphotography.weebly.com/



Some tired sailors came ashore after long hours working really hard in an incredibly tight race arena but nonetheless leaning from every match to take that knowledge into the second round of the competition which may well be held in stronger breeze from a more regular direction. And just maybe we have seen the last of the rain and Perth will return to the usual summer weather pattern.

Racing is scheduled to take place between 1230hrs and 1900hrs (local time) Listen in on 106.5FM Radio streamed live via the website.

Standings after Day 2 - Round Robin 1:

• Chris Steele (36 Below Racing) RNZYS NZL - 10 - 1
• Sam Gilmour (Neptune Racing) RFBYC AUS - 8 - 3
• Harry Price (Down Under Racing) CYCA AUS - 7 - 4 (-1pt for damage)
• Lachy Gilmour (Gilmour Racing Team) RFBYC AUS - 7 - 4
• Will Boulden (Alpha Racing Team) RFBYC AUS - 7 - 4
• George Anyon (RNZYS Performance Programme) NZL - 6 - 5
• Matt Jerwood (Redline Racing) SoPYC AUS - 6 - 5
• James Hodgson (Mooloolaba YC) MYC AUS - 5 - 6
• Will Dargaville (Dargavllle Racing) RPAYC AUS - 5 - 6
• Leonard Takahashi (RNZYS Performance Programme) NZL - 2 - 9
• Mans Holmberg (CFA Sports) CCYC SWE - 2 - 9
• Ethan Prieto-Low (Calypso Racing) RFBYC AUS - 1 - 10

For more details visit website.

Lancer 40 yearsMusto 2016 660x82 1Zhik ZKG 660x82

Related Articles

Top of the Gulf Regatta 2017- Charter Party
Charter and sail TOG, May 2017. T-shirts and shorts sailing, of course! The annual Top of the Gulf Regatta is set to showcase Pattaya and the Gulf of Thailand this May. Big boats racing in IRC divisions, one-design Platus in the Coronation Cup, dinghies, and of course the Thailand Optimist Nationals - making for a fleet in excess of 200 boats and 700 sailors, coming from all corners of the world to compete in what has become one of Asia's biggest regattas.
Posted today at 1:33 am A helping hand for Invisible Hand from GAC Pindar
Images and video from the loading of the new Pac52 Invisible Hand in Tauranga. TNL GAC Pindar's Australasian Manager, Richard Thorpe didn't get a break over the holiday weekend, being on hand to personally supervise the loading of the new Pac52 Invisible Hand in Tauranga. The new Pac52 - a reduced cost 52ft class, orginating in the West Coast of USA is designed to be a managed class, with owner drivers and capable of doing extended offshore races such as the TransPac and
Posted on 31 Jan Early discount entry deadlines loom ahead for ORC World Championship
It may be winter, but boat owners are not in hibernation. There has already been more than 50 entries in the event. And for the 2017 ORC European Championship held in Gdansk, Poland over 24-29 July, the event is nearly sold out already, with 73 entries from 13 countries signed up, promising this to be the most popular European Championship yet. The event has been planning a target entry count of 75 yachts.
Posted on 31 Jan Vendée Globe – Steady as she goes – Burton regulates his final sprint
Burton is likely to regulate his pace over the final 600 miles to Les Sables d'Olonne where he should finish the race Louis Burton is likely to regulate his pace over the final 600 miles to Les Sables d'Olonne where he should finish the race on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning and secure an excellent seventh place. Positioned some 350 miles to the NW of Cape Finisterre, Burton was making around 11-13kts this Tuesday afternoon.
Posted on 31 Jan MAPFRE back for another Volvo Ocean Race challenge in 2017-18
MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based global insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event, which starts from Alicante on Sunday, 22 October and will take the teams on a 45,000-nautical mile route around the world. Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel announced their campaigns last year.
Posted on 31 Jan Hall Spars NZ rig all three new Pac 52's with next generation mast
Hall Spars & Rigging New Zealand has been selected by three of the four founders of the new USA-based Pac 52 class Hall Spars & Rigging New Zealand has been selected by three of the four founders of the new USA-based Pac 52 racing class to design and manufacture the rigs for their new builds; Invisible Hand, Rio, and Bad Pak. The masts represent the next generation in mast design from Hall Spars & Rigging New Zealand and result in improved performance.
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Mapfre confirms they will be back for upcoming race
Mapfre is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race Mapfre will take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, the round-the-world race leaving Alicante on 22nd October. The Spanish team is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 edition of the offshore race. No details of her skipper or crew were mentioned in the official media release.
Posted on 31 Jan My wrap of the Festival of Sails 2017
On final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails was an incredible event! From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event!
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race scheduled for Christmas stop in Melbourne
The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with 2017-18 Race coming to Australia The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with the 2017-18 Race coming to Australia for the eighth time. The stop-over, announced on Friday, is scheduled to have the sailors arriving in Melbourne around Christmas Day.
Posted on 31 Jan Warren Jones Intl Youth Regatta - Very tricky racing in rain on Day 1
The first day of Warren Jones Intl Youth Regatta was sailed in unseasonal overcast skies with continuous rain showers The first day of the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta was sailed in unseasonal overcast skies with continuous rain showers all day and a shifting breeze ranging from five - ten knots.
Posted on 31 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy