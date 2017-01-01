Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 1

Warm welcome for Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust during Round Britain

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 3:12 pm
Team work on board as the crew all get involved in winching the sails Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Seven young people in recovery from cancer spent the last week taking on the strong winds and English Channel waves as they took part in the exhilarating 200-nautical mile Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Leg 10 sail from St Katherine's Dock, London to Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Jess Cunningham, 22 from Camberley, who first sailed with the Trust in 2014 after treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma, was one of those taking part in the leg which sailed into the Trust's southern base in Cowes. She said: 'Round Britain 2017 surpassed my expectations. I got to helm through the Thames Barrier, I enjoyed coming into Eastbourne and seeing the sunset and the stars, we saw dolphins as we sailed past Beachy Head and it was amazing sailing across the Solent into Cowes during Cowes Week. We did so much more sailing than I expected, I learned even more new skills, I loved meeting new people and it built my confidence up more.'

Moonspray sailing past the O2 Arena up the River Thames © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Moonspray sailing past the O2 Arena up the River Thames © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



The crew, which included young people from Somerset, Surrey, Nottingham and Derbyshire, tackled the elements around the South-East coast before enjoying the equally thrilling but much drier highlights of a unique behind-the-scenes visit to Land Rover BAR, the home of the British America's Cup team in Portsmouth. The 1851 Trust, the official charity of the team, set up to harness the power of sport to engage young people in science, technology and sustainability, hosted the tour of the Tech Deck and Education Centre.

The group also met sailors from Vestas 11th Hour Racing Volvo Ocean Race team, who joined the 1851 Trust to deliver a workshop on sustainability, learning about the impact of plastic pollution and making their own pledges to say no to single-use plastic to help preserve our oceans and marine life.

Fay taking in the iconic London sights as the crew sail out of London at the start of leg 10 of Round Britain 2017 © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Fay taking in the iconic London sights as the crew sail out of London at the start of leg 10 of Round Britain 2017 © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Between May and September, over 100 young people who have all sailed with the Trust following treatment for cancer, are taking part in an extraordinary 2,400-mile sailing relay around Britain on the Trust's 44ft Round Britain voyage yacht, Moonspray, to celebrate recovery, achievement and potential.

Up to five different young people are joining the crew for each leg, while three of the full-time crew have also been through treatment and had the Trust's support over the years. Fay, 23 from Nottinghamshire, was on board for Leg 10 of the voyage and commented: 'My Trust trip last year was the main reason I decided to go to university this year because my skipper gave me a lot of confidence and was really supportive at a time when I needed a boost. The Trust has helped me believe in myself a lot more.'

Leg 10 crew of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Leg 10 crew of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Moonspray was welcomed back to Cowes on Friday, where the crew took in the spectacular end of regatta Cowes Week fireworks and Red Arrows display, before leaving the boat on Saturday (5 August). The new crew for Leg 11 are now making their way west along the coast with a stopover in Dartmouth planned this weekend. Round Britain 2017 finishes back where it started at the Trust's northern base in Largs, Scotland in September.

This year the Trust will work with almost 600 young people in recovery from cancer. But for every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot. Yet.

Through the campaign #tell9people and by sharing the stories of the young people taking part, Round Britain 2017 aims to raise awareness of the Trust's work both publicly and within the hospitals and medical support networks around the country.

The crew enjoy a tour around the Land Rover BAR Tech Deck in Portsmouth © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
The crew enjoy a tour around the Land Rover BAR Tech Deck in Portsmouth © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust


A beautiful end to leg 10 as the crew are hosted on board the Red Funnel to watch the Cowes Week fireworks © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
A beautiful end to leg 10 as the crew are hosted on board the Red Funnel to watch the Cowes Week fireworks © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust


Sailing out of St Katherine's Dock at the start of leg 10 with the iconic Tower Bridge behind © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Sailing out of St Katherine's Dock at the start of leg 10 with the iconic Tower Bridge behind © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Lancer Industries - Lasts LongerDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Royal visit and racing for UKSA during Lendy Cowes Week
UKSA's CEO Ben Willow and Chair of Trustees William Garnett welcomed Princess Anne to the maritime training centre UKSA's staff and students then met with Her Royal Highness and discussed the academy's charitable work including youth development work, such as the National Citizenship Service (NCS) and the Aberdeen Asset Management Confidence Masterclass, both delivered at UKSA, and met with graduates who have been supported locally by the Royal Yacht Squadron Foundation.
Posted today at 1:43 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted today at 1:27 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted today at 1:11 pm Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted today at 7:50 am Rolex Fastnet Race - First rock rounding
Rounding the Fastnet Rock at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Rounding the Fastnet Rock on the southern tip of Ireland at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. The MOD70 became the first yacht to round the race’s emblematic landmark and is making rapid progress some 115-nm ahead of the next boat on the water, George David’s Rambler 88. With 242-nm still to negotiate
Posted today at 3:54 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS fighting for second place
Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls, in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Late today Ludde’s team overtook the 115 foot Nikata, but all day the two boats have been sailing as if attached by elastic.
Posted today at 12:56 am Fastnet Race - Heavy traffic off Cornwall as Concise rounds the Rock
At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became first boat to round Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became the first boat to round the Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At the time the next boat in the race, George David's Rambler 88 was 111 miles astern. However thanks to their upwind passage their time of 28 hours 49 minutes was well outside of record to the Rock of 22 hours and 21 minutes, set in 2011 by the Loick Peyron
Posted on 7 Aug Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy