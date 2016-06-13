Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Walker named as RYA Director of Racing

by Lindsey Bell / RYA today at 7:52 pm
Ian Walker on route to winning the 2014/15 Volvo Ocean Race with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing © Ian Roman / Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing
RYA Racing will have an experienced new hand at the helm with the announcement that Ian Walker MBE is to take up the Director of Racing position this autumn.

The double Olympic medallist, America’s Cup sailor and Volvo Ocean Race-winning skipper will take up the baton from John Derbyshire OBE, who is set to retire later this year after 32 years’ involvement with the organisation, including 16 years in the Director of Racing role.

Walker has enjoyed an impressive and multi-faceted career in the sport, winning two Olympic silver medals (470 in 1996; Star in 2000) and coaching Shirley Robertson, Sarah Ayton and Sarah Webb to Yngling gold at Athens 2004.

Among a host of inshore and offshore racing successes, Walker has been involved with two America’s Cup campaigns (GBR Challenge in 2003; +39 in 2007) and won the 2014/15 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing.

A trustee of the John Merricks Sailing Trust, set up in memory of his 470 crew, he has also helped provide a supporting hand to numerous young people through the sport of sailing.

As Director of Racing, a position he will take over full time from October, Walker will oversee the RYA’s World Class Programme and talent pathways, as well as the broader remit of racing participation in all its forms in the UK.

“Having achieved more than I could have ever dreamed of in a sailing career spanning over 30 years, I have decided that the time is right to take on a new challenge,” the 47-year-old explained.

“Being the RYA Director of Racing will give me the opportunity to take a leading role in British sailing and to be able to give something back to the sport that has given me so many fantastic life experiences.

“I am very excited at the prospect of helping the British Sailing Team again in their Olympic quest but, just as importantly, at helping young sailors, the clubs and the volunteers that are the lifeblood of our sport.

“I am sure I will miss the thrill of competition but on a personal level I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and to sailing for fun at my club again.”

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Ian to the RYA family. A world-renowned sailor and outstanding leader, his breadth and depth of experience of the sport will be of huge benefit to the UK racing community.

Ian Walker on route to winning the 2014/15 Volvo Ocean Race with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Ian Walker on route to winning the 2014/15 Volvo Ocean Race with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race



“His remit is a wide but exciting one – supporting medal-winning performances on the world stage, including Tokyo 2020, and at the same time inspiring future participants, volunteers, coaches and champions to ensure a thriving UK club racing scene.

“I’ve no doubt Ian will make an exceptional contribution and build on the fantastic work which John has presided over during his many years of valued service to the RYA.”

UK Sport Director of Performance Chelsea Warr added: “Ian was the outstanding candidate for the role and the unanimous choice of the panel. He understands what it takes to win at the highest level and has the mindset, experience, leadership and management skills to build on the incredible success of the sailing programme to date.
“I am very much looking forward to working with Ian in his new role. He will not only inject a wealth of new skills and talents into the sailing World Class Programme but also to the wider high performance system'

“I would also like to pay tribute to John Derbyshire who will retire later this year as the Director of Racing following 32 years’ involvement with high performance sailing at the RYA, and Stephen Park who will step down as Olympic Manager after over 20 years of involvement with the British Sailing Team. Their incredible dedication and expertise has guided the GB Sailing Programme to unprecedented heights, culminating in reaching top of the medal table in Rio and being the leading sailing nation across this and previous cycles.”

Walker concluded: “I’d like to thank the RYA and UK Sport for their confidence in me. John Derbyshire has provided a tough act to follow and I look forward to the benefit of his experience and that of the wider RYA Racing team in the coming months before I take up the reins full time in the autumn.”

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Les Voiles de St Barth – Thornburg and Cunningham ready with new rides
Over 65 teams and over 1,000 sailors are heading to St. Barth for the eighth edition which offers four days of racing. While some competitors are new to the event, others call this their go-to event on the Caribbean racing calendar every year, and several high-profile teams will return to the regatta with new rides in 2017.
Posted today at 5:24 pm New Sardinian venue for GC32 Racing Tour
Situated 50km east of Cagliari it has some of the finest beaches and the azure blue water for which the island is famous While Cagliari is well known in international sailing circles having previously hosted events for the TP52 and RC44 circuits as well as being the base for Luna Rossa’s 35th America’s Cup challenge, Villasimius, until now, has been something of a secret Italians have liked to keep to keep to themselves.
Posted today at 1:56 pm Cracking start to 10th Sail Port Stephens Regatta
Pantaenius Commodore’s Cup race one was a 15 nautical miler on a course better known as ‘the pub to pub’ race Division one honours went to Derek Sheppard’s Beneteau 45 Black Sheep, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia entry opting for the more relaxed cruising option for their 10th consecutive regatta attendance.
Posted today at 10:33 am Alex McKinnon at the Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers' Race
The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. Alex McKinnon braved a cool Port Phillip for the fourth and penultimate round of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series. The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. It honours the late stalwart of the club who was one of the first women on the Bay to grab the boat and go sailing. 15 boats entered the race.
Posted today at 10:17 am Deck shoes on sale now
Amphibious shoes with a high grip rubber sole and perforated neoprene upper now in a boatshoe style. The ZK™sole uses a unique rubber formula and tread pattern to achieve exceptional levels of grip in the wet, whilst also maintaining excellent levels of durability.
Posted today at 10:14 am One final race on Day 3 BVI Spring Regatta determines winners
Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Little breeze translated to a very hot day so a swim and a cold beer was the perfect race substitute for most of the 86-strong fleet.
Posted today at 5:46 am Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted today at 4:41 am Full sail ahead for record Port Stephens regatta
A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens. A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens, as the feeder race for – you guessed it – a record 2017 Sail Port Stephens regatta in Nelson Bay NSW. More than 40 yachts crowded the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club start line on an inky grey Harbour then enjoyed a 22-mile two-sail dash across Stockton Bight in steep 2-3 metre seas.
Posted on 2 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2
Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided. Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions. Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia won the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships
Posted on 2 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy