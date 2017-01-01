Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

Walk on the Wild Side claims Bali Line Honours

by Bernie Kaaks on 12 May
Walk on the Wild Side won the start at Fremantle and was never headed. - Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic Natusha zaremba
Garth Curran’s veteran 58 footer Walk on the Wild Side, sporting a brand new set of green sails, started strongly in Fremantle last Saturday and was never headed, drawing away from the fleet to finish at 1am today, more than 30 hours ahead of the next boat and favoured to win both IRC and YAH handicap divisions as well.

Co-helm Rod Keenan was impressed with the boat’s performance, saying that for much of the race they were able to maintain speeds only two knots below wind speed.

The elapsed time of six days and fifteen hours puts Wild Side in elite company. It beats the inaugural race record time set by Rolly Tasker’s giant Siska IV, a record that stood for 30 years, and stacks up well in comparison with Alan Brierty’s Limit, which set a new record of six days and five hours in 2011 and also the current race record holder, Tony Mitchell’s super maxi Super Sled which carved out the 1440 nautical mile course in 5 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

Wild Side was launched in 1988 and is rapidly becoming one of the “oldies” in the fleet but she has entered the record books with the third fastest time in the history of the race – being headed only by a well sailed and campaigned RP62 and a super maxi.

Expected on Sunday is Mike Giles’ Sydney47 Endorfin, with the leaders of the Rally fleet following close behind.

One of the surprise packets in the race has been the double handed Jeanneau Sunfast 3600 sailed by Todd Giraudo and David “Dubbo” White. Their boat Kraken has been prepared for next year’s Melbourne-Osaka race and the crew is using the Bali race as practice. They headed the IRC table in the early stages of the race, but as Wild Side took advantage of fresher breeze, slipped back.

Max Palleschi’s Farr40IOR Prime Factor took a gamble in selecting a fine corridor of breeze off Exmouth, but then had to chase breeze which cancelled out most of the advantage they gained. Still the boat is making very good progress.

There were two retirements from the fleet. The Edge returned to Fremantle with charging problems for its brand new lithium batteries, and the Rally yacht Thelma blew out a heat exchanger and retired, making port at Exmouth.

The last of the Rally yachts are expected to arrive in Benoa by Friday.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsSafety at Sea - Baltic - 3BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Antigua Bermuda Race - A race is born
he inaugural 935 nautical mile Antigua Bermuda Race started on time with the entire fleet getting away without a hitch. The inaugural 935 nautical mile Antigua Bermuda Race started on time with the entire fleet getting away without a hitch. A light southerly breeze of 10 knots and warm Antiguan sunshine provided perfect conditions. The variety pack of 21 yachts is an eclectic collection, both in terms of crew and craft. From the majestic schooner, Eleonora to the pocket rocket Pogo 12.50s
Posted today at 3:06 am Three boats within a point of the lead after tricky opening day
The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed, one round of the new ANONIMO Speed Challenge and a leaderboard with the top three boats separated by one point. This was despite Lake Garda being in fickle mood with the wind typically 10-15 knots, occasionally gusting more but also dropping off in the middle of the day.
Posted today at 2:24 am Rolex Capri Sailing Week - Day 3
Competitors in the Farr 40 class have been treated to a wide range of wind conditions during Rolex Capri Sailing Week. Competitors in the Farr 40 class have been treated to a wide range of wind conditions during Rolex Capri Sailing Week. After racing in extremely heavy air on Thursday, the fleet adjusted to light and moderate breeze on Friday.
Posted today at 1:17 am America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted on 12 May New multihull sportboat class for RORC Vice Admiral's Cup
The 7.25m by 5.62m one design is from the drawing board of VPLP, who has penned many top offshore multihulls The 7.25m by 5.62m one design is from the drawing board of VPLP, who has penned many top offshore multihulls such as the MOD70 and all recent Jules Verne Trophy record holders. Significantly the Diam24od is the first multihull class to be invited to compete in the Vice Admiral's Cup, the annual one design/level rating regatta, celebrating its 12th birthday this year
Posted on 12 May Lion New Zealand to be given $1million refit - can you please help?
On Monday the New Zealand Sailing Trust will be hauling Lion New Zealand out at Hobsonsville at 1030am. On Monday the New Zealand Sailing Trust will be hauling Lion New Zealand out at Hobsonsville at 1030am. The mast will be pulled and the hull dropped off her keel then transporting here to Yachting Developments where she will spend the next 6 months in refit.
Posted on 12 May Antigua Bermuda Race - Skippers meeting and welcome party
Skippers from boats representing nine different nations competing in the first Antigua Bermuda Race Skippers from boats representing nine different nations competing in the first Antigua Bermuda Race organised by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in association with Antigua Sailing Week, gathered together for a race briefing held in the historic restored Officer’s Quarter building at Nelson’s Dockyard where the victor of the battle of Trafalgar, Admiral Lord Nelson was based from 1784 to 1787.
Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week - Day 2
One of the interesting storylines surrounding the Farr 40 competition at Rolex Capri Sailing Week involved Claudia Rossi One of the interesting storylines surrounding the Farr 40 competition at Rolex Capri Sailing Week involved Claudia Rossi. Claudia, daughter of class stalwart Alberto Rossi, was serving as guest driver of Pazza Idea at the request of owner Pierluigi Bresciani.
Posted on 12 May Lake Garda ‘tranquillo’ for Day 1 of the GC32 Riva Cup
After 40 minutes of waiting and no improvement, the AP over H flags were raised and boats returned to Fraglia Vela Riva In stark contrast to the last few days when Lake Garda delivered the brisk, flat water conditions for which it is famous, the opening races had to be put on hold due to a lack of wind.
Posted on 11 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team in Clipper Round the World Race
Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the race. Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 11 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy