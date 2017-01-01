Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Wadsworth lays down gauntlet in RS700 Snetfest at Snettisham Beach SC

by Colin Dacey on 5 May
RS700 SnetFest boats launch © Joanne Dacey
Snettisham Beach Sailing Club hosted the opening event of the 2017 RS700 Magic Marine Grand Prix with a fantastic event held over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Unfortunately the planned Friday night shakedown sail had to be cancelled due to lack of wind but this did not dampen the spirits of the 11 visitors and four local boats from renewing their friendships in the time honoured fashion in the warm and newly renovated clubhouse.

Day one of the event proper dawned with clear skies and a gentle easterly breeze producing an unusual flat sea. In these marginal trapezing conditions there were large gains to be made in finding the most pressure over the best tide conditions. Clearly local knowledge paid dividends with Colin Dacey of the home club leading the pack overnight with a 1,2,2 score closely followed by 2013 National Champion, Robbie Bell also from the home club with a 2,4,1 with, the always fast in all conditions, and RS700 stalwart, Pete Purkiss from Brightlingsea S.C. with a 4,1,6.

The day was rounded off with an excellent meal provided by S.B.S.C. new caterers followed by live music by local group “Goz” where the competitors eased their partial trapezing aching muscles with some energetic dancing. Class Chairman, Richard Wadsworth also impressed the gathering with his dead eye skill in hitting a nail with the sharp end of a brick layer’s hammer, after consuming many beers, in S.B.S.C’s new, aptly named “Hammer and Nail” game. Clearly a skill he practices in the Navy!

Day two, another bright early morning greeted the bleary eyed sailors, but this time there was a lot more wind! An easterly F4-5, gusting 6, again produced an uncharacteristically flat sea just perfect for high speed RS700 sailing. There were plenty of capsizes for the SBSC rescue teams to keep them busy with more than usual swims from ex-champ Bell who would have probably won the event if he had managed to stay upright more. In the end the day belonged to Richard Wadsworth, who despite problems with a slippery kite halyard cleat, showed his skill in the strong wind to score a 1,1,2 closely followed by local Ian Nolan who was going faster with each race and showing blistering upwind speed at times, scoring a very creditable 3,2,1. Third on the day was the ever consistent Bell with a 2,4,3.

When all the scores were added up it was Richard from Stokes Bay and RNSA who done enough to win the event with 10 points. Equal on 12 points each were Colin Dacey and Robbie Bell from the home club, with Bell securing the runner’s up spot by virtue of a one point advantage on discard.

RS700 SnetFest winners - (From left to right) Robbie Bell 2nd , Richard Wadsworth 1st, Colin Dacey 3rd © Joanne Dacey
RS700 SnetFest winners - (From left to right) Robbie Bell 2nd , Richard Wadsworth 1st, Colin Dacey 3rd © Joanne Dacey



After the prize giving the fleet retired to the club for another splendid two course Sunday lunch, followed later in the evening, a typical freestyle Snettisham Beach BBQ watching the sun dip below the West Wash coast horizon. Not quite south of France probably, but not far off either.

For those who stayed for the club racing on the Monday were rewarded with another sparkling sail in a fresh F4-5 producing some very close racing, the results didn’t seem to matter as the quality of the sailing was so much fun, pretty normal for Norfolk.

As usual thanks to all the volunteers that gave up their time to make the weekend so enjoyable, John Eaton and his RO team, Mark Charnley and his rescue team and those who worked in the bar, galley, and those behind the scenes. Mention also to our SpeedSix our equipment sponsors for the RS700 Nationals for providing stylish footwear to those of us who had already entered the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals to be held at Stokes Bay SC 21-24 Sept 2017.
The next event on the RS700 Magic Marine Grand Prix is the RS700 RS Sailing Summer Championship at Hayling Island S.C. 17-18 June. – Already booked my slot, see you all there.

RS700 SnetFest sailors © Joanne Dacey
RS700 SnetFest sailors © Joanne Dacey


RS700 SnetFest sailors © Joanne Dacey
RS700 SnetFest sailors © Joanne Dacey

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingMusto AUS 2017 660x82 5

Related Articles

McKee wins the Tasar World Championship
Tasar sailors are wishing breeze blows but unfortunately it’s no wind and no race for the final day of the championship Runner up is Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858 and third please is Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. Come from cool winter to very hot summer, Aussies are just missed the top of the podium.
Posted today at 2:03 pm Tasmanian Sailing Awards and Hall of Fame
The honour was announced last evening at Yachting Tasmania’s annual sailing awards, held at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania Bugg, a member of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron, was recognised for his continued international success in the 2.4mR class following his siver medal at the Rio Paralympics.
Posted today at 1:55 pm Optimist Europeans - The title of champion of Europe is decided
The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European Championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl gold fleets close enough that it is anyone’s game tomorrow on who will be crowned the Overall European champions or the European Champion.
Posted today at 4:29 am Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium
Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Wind and expectations mount - Day 5
Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the RSA team widened their lead to place a firm grip Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. One-hundred-twenty-nine teams from around the globe are competing in the six-day event, hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, which concludes tomorrow, August 5.
Posted on 5 Aug Heavy winds blow out final day at 49er and Nacra 17 European Champs
The final races at 49er European Championship were cancelled overnight in Kiel, due to winds gusting above 25 knots The final races at this year’s 49er European Championship were cancelled overnight in Kiel, due to winds gusting above 25 knots, leaving Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second place overall. It was a disappointing conclusion for the Aussies, who were looking forward to a day of racing in heavy winds, particularly given they were only one point behind the leaders
Posted on 5 Aug The Million Dollar Initiative - Sailing Raceboats' Quest
Sailing Raceboats is on a mission. They want to encourage sailing participation in Australia. Sailing Raceboats is on a mission. They want to encourage sailing participation in Australia and to achieve this they have started the Million Dollar Subsidy to help clubs purchase RS Feva and RS Quest dinghies. The offer is simple: All not-for-profit sailing clubs, when they purchase an RS Feva or RS Quest, will receive two for the price of one.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Breeze elevates racers rise - Day 4
Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. The first weather mark saw a parade of athletes proficient in knowledge of their boats and their ability to get the most of out of them.
Posted on 5 Aug Germans and Italians in action in survival conditions, GBR take crown
In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, Tina Lutz/Susan Beucke took complete control of 49erFX fleet In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. The local favorites won both medal races today by big margins to take their first European Championship, alternating positions with overnight leaders Vicky Jurczok and Anika Lorenz. “In that breeze, we just try to survive,” said Lorenz.
Posted on 5 Aug The final series arrives in the Optimist European Championship
In the Boys' Fleet, the new leader is Can Erturk from Turkey, with a second and first place today in race five and six The qualifying round is closed and the gold, silver and bronze groups are defined for the Boys Fleet pending a protest hearing scheduled in the morning, and gold and silver for the Girls Fleet.
Posted on 4 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy