Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

WMRT Geographe Bay Cup – David Gilmour still leads, but under pressure

by John Roberson today at 2:46 pm
David Gilmour still leads, but under pressure - WMRT Geographe Bay Cup John Roberson ©
Though David Gilmour still leads the Geographe Bay Cup, he is no longer undefeated and is under pressure with three other skippers just one point behind him. Fellow Western Australian Torvar Mirsky knocked Gilmour off his pedestal, and is one of the three skipper putting on the pressure.

It is all local skippers at the top of the leaderboard after day two of the regatta, with Matt Jerwood and Gilmour’s younger brother Lachy also just one point off the lead.

The thrills and spills came thick and fast on Geographe Bay, with the wind still virile, in the 15 to 25 knot range during the day. First to take a swim was Robbie Gibbs, with his lack of experience taking its toll, but the spills were not confined to the lower end of the leaderboard. An embarrassed Torvar Mirsky managing to put his mast in the water in his match against Evan Walker.

The Mirsky versus David Gilmour match was a nail biter, with Torvar grabbing the advantage in a tight start. He held onto his lead on the first three legs, ensuring that Gilmour had no passing opportunities, but downwind for the second time the game closed right up and it looked as if Gilmour might grab the advantage.

Mirsky, always tactically smart, managed to cling to a slim lead as they started the final upwind leg, from there he showed no mercy, relentlessly staying between his prey and the mark to chalk up the win.

Although Swedish skipper Mans Holmberg and Sydney’s Evan Walker are two points off the lead, they have also sailed two fewer races than the Gilmour brothers and Mirsky, so are in a strong position to make up the deficit.

The race committee worked relentlessly to run 22 matches after a late start due to strong winds. Monday is the last day of the event.

Results:

1 David Gilmour AUS 5pts
2 Matt Jerwood AUS 4pts
3= Lachy Gilmour AUS 4pts
3= TorvarMirsky AUS 4pts
5= Mans Holmberg SWE 3pts
5= Evan Walker AUS 3pts
7 Gemma Jones NZL 2pts
8= Harry Price AUS 1pt
8= Will Dargaville AUS 1pt
10 Robert Gibbs AUS -0.5pts
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

David Gilmour leads after action packed day afloat in WMRT
David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour, after what was a short but action packed session on the water. He won all three races contested, but two other skippers are also undefeated, but sailed fewer races.
Posted on 11 Feb Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport’s record ratified
The World Speed Sailing Record Council has confirmed the extraordinary performance achieved by Maxi Trimaran IDEC-Sport The World Speed Sailing Record Council, the organisation in charge of sailing records has confirmed the extraordinary performance achieved by the Maxi Trimaran IDEC-Sport sailed by Francis Joyon, Alex Pella, Bernard Stamm, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet and Sébastien Audigane.
Posted on 9 Feb Alex McKinnon Day Four images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship
photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the final day of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the final day of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They were staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Lighter conditions prevailed for the day's two races.
Posted on 29 Jan Alex McKinnon Day Three images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Three of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship and provides this galle >Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Three of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Much tougher conditions today, with a strong seabreeze arriving early (1100hrs, and then a peak gust of 26 knots at 1300hrs).
Posted on 28 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - The fantastic six
Francis Joyon spent the whole day yesterday talking to the media and meeting the public in Brest Francis Joyon spent the whole day yesterday talking to the media and meeting the public in Brest, where he moored the maxi-trimaran IDEC Sport after sailing around the world in 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds. Along with his crew of five, he revealed what happened during this circumnavigation.
Posted on 28 Jan Alex McKinnon Day Two images at the Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Two of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Two of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Stephen Medwell noted the following about the racing today. With a 10:30 start, and a sea breeze trying to fill in, today was always going to be light and patchy.
Posted on 27 Jan Both experienced and untested U.S. boats excel in unpredictable Miami
Americans are battling inside top ten overall in seven of ten Olympic classes, with one more day of full-fleet action World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) saw shifty conditions return to Biscayne Bay, but the world-renowned sailing venue nevertheless yielded up a full day of exciting racing. Americans are battling inside the top ten overall in seven of ten Olympic classes, with one more day of full-fleet action on Friday before the medal races take place on Saturday and Sunday
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan Alex McKinnon images at the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championships
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip.
Posted on 26 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport expected at first light on Thursday
IDEC Sport is at full speed with the finish of the Jules Verne Trophy drawing near. IDEC Sport is at full speed with the finish of the Jules Verne Trophy drawing near. With less than 550 miles to go, Francis Joyon, Clément Surtel, Bernard Stamm, Sébastien Audigane, Alex Pella and Gwénolé Gahinet are about to complete their victorious round the world voyage. They are currently averaging 35 knots off Cape Finisterre after 40 days of sailing and are expected early tomorrow morning
Posted on 26 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy