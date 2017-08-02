Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

WMRT - Flying Dutchman shows RoboPhil is human before Super 16

by Aston Harald today at 7:36 am
2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
Pieter-Jan Postma, possibly the most laidback speed demon in the world, proved two things at the WMRT Match Cup Russia at St. Petersburg Yacht Club today; firstly, that even in his debut year on the World Match Racing Tour he is a greater force to be reckoned with each event, and secondly that Phil Robertson’s conveyor belt of victories should not be taken for granted.

Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo), the current Match Racing World Champion, has been punching top spots like a machine and is this year’s clear leader. He was ahead in Group 1 after the first qualifying session but found today’s second session more complicated, as he finished third in the group.

“It was a very strong group, and to beat Phil (Robertson) and (Matt) Jerwood in this fleet - super stoked with that,” said Postma (Sailing Team NL) who has taken a unique route to the WMRT from being a Dutch Olympic Finn sailor. “I’m really happy with how it’s going and we didn’t expect this yet. We’re ahead of where we thought we’d be.”

At the press conference, Robertson looked like a man itching for Thursday to come. “We had a bit of a difficult day, but it’s good,” the New Zealander said. “It’s coming to the business side of the regatta, so it’s nice to have a big kick and make sure we’re switched on for tomorrow.”

But Robertson, has often been beatable in the qualifying fleet races, only to show his strength once the match racing starts in the SUPER 16 stage. His thoughts were echoed by Postma. “After these two days it’s easy to feel good, but tomorrow is back to basics,” he said. “In match racing it’s so easy to lose.”

Postma finished Group 1 level on points with Perth’s Matt Jerwood (Redline Racing), but went top by virtue of count back winning the last race. Jerwood went into the last race leading the group after winning the second and third races, but could only finish fourth in the last. The strength of this group of death was underlined by the role that Russian Victor Serezhkin (Gazprom Team Russia) played on day two, picking up two second places, the second of which came crucially in the second race.

Serezhkin led off the start and for half the race before Postma reeled him in, swept past him and flew away. “We needed to choose whether to fight for the pin end, which everybody wanted, or you give yourself some space,” Postma said. “In the last race, I thought it was too crowded at the pin end, so we went for some separation and then we charged over the top of that group.”

2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman



In the middle Qualifying Stage, Yann Guichard (Spindrift Racing) had felt something similar to Robertson, as, after three bullets on Tuesday, he had to settle for four second places on Wednesday. But the Frenchman’s consistency ensured that he comfortably topped Group 3 and enters the SUPER 16 as top seed. Måns Holmberg (Gothenburg Racing) won the first two races and Sam Gilmour (Neptune Racing) the second two, twice denying a charging Guichard in contests that resembled match rather fleet races. Gilmour dipped into his glossary to explain why he enjoyed the conditions and courses more on Wednesday, saying Tuesday’s were “soldiers’ courses - following each other going back and forth with no overtaking opportunities.”

2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman



In a morning marked by heavy rain and light winds in Neva Bay, Britain’s six-time Match Racing World Champion, Ian Williams (GAC Pindar) finished top of Group 2, but not quite in the way expected after receiving a black flag and two penalty points in the last race for a dramatic crash with Sweden’s Nicklas Dackhammer (Essiq Team Racing). Both boats were OCS at the start and were at the back of the fleet rounding the first reaching mark when Williams attempted to gybe behind Essiq Racing Team but succeeded only in ramming them, breaking a bowsprit strut of and their rivals’ rack.

As well as a last place finish, GAC Pindar, who had won the first two races of the day, received two penalty points to leave them on 19 overall, which, as expected proved to be the lowest of the three group winners, making them third seeds in the SUPER 16.

2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman



America’s Markus Edegran (E11even Racing) took advantage of the chaos behind him in the last race to score his first win of the Qualifying Stage and edge the battle-within-the-battle against Denmark’s Jonas Warrer (Aarhus Innovator), who he passed on the final downwind.

Another American, Sally Barkow (Team Magenta 32), the only female skipper in the event, put together their best race of this season. They stayed strong in the third race after leading off the line, holding off a charge from GAC Pindar and E11even Racing on the upwind beat and enjoying it on the final downwind.

The Sail-Off tomorrow morning between the bottom teams from each of the three Qualifying groups will eliminate two teams and decide the final make-up of the remaining 16. The first Sail-Off will be an all-Russian affair between Evgeny Elfimov (M1 Cloud) and Evgeny Neugodnikov (Team Tavatuy), the winner of that will face Polish skipper, Lukasz Wosinski (Delphia Sailing Team). The winner of the that will face Frenchman Guichard.

Follow all the action on wmrt.com.

2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
2nd August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman



Qualifying Results

Group 1

1. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL - 18 pts
2. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing - 18 pts
3. Phil Robertson (NZL), CHINAone Ningbo - 19 pts
4. Viktor Serezhkin (RUS), Gazprom Team Russia - 29 pts
5. Nico Delle Karth (AUT), Chilli Racing - 38 pts
6. Evgeny Elfimov (RUS), M1 Cloud - 46 pts

Group 2

1. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 19 pts
2. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing Team - 22 pts
3. Markus Edegran (USA), E11EVEN Racing - 26 pts
4. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Aarhus Innovator - 27 pts
5. Sally Barkow (USA), Magenta 32 - 30 pts
6. Evgeny Neugodnikov (RUS), Team Tavatuy - 46 pts

Group 3

1. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing - 13 pts
2. Måns Holmberg (SWE), Gothenburg Racing - 21 pts
3. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 23 pts
4. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing - 26 pts
5. Kim Kling (SWE), Caprice Match Racing Team - 41 pts
6. Lukasz Wosinski (POL), Delphia Sailing Team - 44 pts

C-TechZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

Price, Anyon, Botticini Lead Youth Match Racing World Championship
Harry Price (AUS), the #6 ranked match racing skipper in the world, had a “typical day at the office” Harry Price (AUS), the #6 ranked match racing skipper in the world, had a “typical day at the office” in finishing 5-0 on Day 1 of the Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club, Newport Beach, California. Most observers expected Price to dominate the series despite his fourth place finish in the 51st Governor’s Cup, Balboa Yacht Club’s Invitational Youth Match Racing Ch
Posted on 2 Aug WMRT Match Cup - Favourites flex their muscles in St Petersburg
A full first day of racing in sunshine and solid westerlies at WMRT Match Cup Russia in St Petersburg saw big beasts A full first day of racing in glorious sunshine and solid westerlies at WMRT Match Cup Russia in St Petersburg saw the big beasts making some early shows of strength as they sought the best seeding for the knockout battles to come. Phil Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo), Ian Williams (GAC Pindar) and Yann Guichard (Spindrift Racing) all topped their groups, but they did not have it all their own way.
Posted on 2 Aug Robertson on a roll as WMRT turns to Russia
Current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO team are in a dominant position Current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO team are in a dominant position and on supreme form as they head to the fourth round of the World Match Racing Tour Championship season – the WMRT Match Cup Russia hosted by the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, supported by Gazprom, August 1-6.
Posted on 26 Jul Harry Price maintains lead in Governor’s Cup Match Racing
His perfect 13-0 record leads the fleet of 12 entries from Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United States Spectators were looking forward today to the last match of the first round robin (in which every boat sails against each other boat) as it featured Price against Killian. The two had not sailed against each other since last year’s Governor’s Cup, when they raced against each other in the petit finals for third place in the 2016 Cup.
Posted on 20 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Gold medallist Xu Lijia announced as ambassador for ChinaOne Ningbo
This tactically elite sailor is in Marstrand, this week where it has been announced that she is to become the ambassador The new partnership with the ChinaOne Ningbo sailing team is a clear demonstration of the commitment Ningbo, a vibrant coastal city near Shanghai, China, is making into the sport.
Posted on 14 Jul ChinaOne keen to repeat the win at M32 World Championships Marstrand
It was here that Phil Robertson and his team won the 2016 World Championship against Taylor Can-field. In the final of this year’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden, these two great rivals once again found them-selves head to head battling for the event win.
Posted on 13 Jul Robertson defends his title at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
Racing took place with the wind building into the mid-teens, causing the nimble M32 catamarans to light up. More stable conditions compared to yesterday resulted in more boundary-to-boundary racing, while picking the right marks to round was vital to ensure sailing in the best pressure.
Posted on 8 Jul Canfield and Gilmour keep the drama going at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
Light winds on Sweden’s Marstrand Arena demonstrated how versatile the one design M32 catamaran can be Light winds on Sweden’s Marstrand Arena demonstrated how versatile the one design M32 catamaran can be, providing good close racing in the lightest winds. As GKSS Match Cup Sweden’s defending champion Phil Robertson put it: “To be honest they are the nicest boat to sail in these conditions because they are super light, have curved foils and you aren’t dragging anything around under the boat.”
Posted on 8 Jul Quarter finalists decided at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
The shifty offshore southerly breeze of 6-14 knots, made for a short race course, a lot of manoeuvring and athletic day The last race saw repeated overtaking but ultimately a better gennaker hoist at the top mark and subsequent gybe enabled the US One crew to get around the bow of their opponent to take the win.
Posted on 6 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy