Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

WA Sabres gearing up for the Sabre swarm on the Swan!

by Chelsea Baker on 4 Jun
Perth Dinghy Sailing Club Sabre Club Champions Chelsea Baker
WA sailors are gearing up for over 60 Sabres to swarm the Swan River for the 40th Sabre National Championships in late December. The regatta is hosted by the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club and supported by the City of Perth. WA President Brian Jones states “we are hoping to beat the record of 65 Sabres on the Swan, the record set at the 2013/14 Perth Nationals”. The regatta has entries in all age groups from youth right up to veterans.

The competition will be tightly contested, as were the club championships at Maylands Yacht Club, East Fremantle Yacht Club and Perth Dinghy Sailing Club see results below:

East Fremantle Club Championship:

1 Pete Coop
2 Simon Walker
3 Peter Johnston

Maylands Yacht Club Championship:

1. Ray Martin
2. Terry Gaunt Jnr
3. Bruce Lee

Perth Dinghy Sailing Club Championship:

1 Tony Carr
2 Clayton Erwin
3 Ian James

Fleets are still growing at all clubs with Mounts Bay Sailing Club the latest club to join the Sabre fleet. WA Sabres will compete in the Opening Day Series and the WA Sabre Boating Hardware State Championships prior to the Nationals kicking off on the 29th December.

Sabres are sailed at Perth Dinghy Sailing Club, East Fremantle Sailing Club, Maylands Yacht Club, Safety Bay Yacht Club, Royal Perth Yacht Club and Walpole Yacht Club. For information on the Sabre and the upcoming Nationals visit website or Facebook Page.
Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Hall Spars - BoomZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Open top bus welcome for World Cup Final sailors
Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain.
Posted today at 4:03 am Finn Masters poised for Caribbean encounter in Barbados
One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting on a beautiful sandy beach under the brilliant blue skies of Barbados as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened Sunday night at the Barbados Yacht Club overlooking the picture book azure waters of Carlisle Bay.
Posted today at 3:30 am Nick Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world crown in Barbados
The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day.
Posted on 1 Jun Nick Craig closes in on record breaking fifth OK Dinghy Worlds crown
Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. He has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail and any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.
Posted on 31 May Riva Cup and International 14’ European Championships overall
An extraordinary edition of the Riva Cup reserved to the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas has just concluded in Riva del Garda Beautiful sunny days with 20-knot wind made the 2017 Riva Cup unforgettable, which was already remarkable thanks to the participation of 115 boats from the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas and International 14’.
Posted on 30 May OK Dinghy World Championship– Craig extends again on Day 3 in Barbados
Nick Craig built an eight lead after another solid day while Jim Hunt moves up to second and Paul Rhodes climbs to third Leading round the top mark in race five was Poland’s Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia’s Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O’Connell from New Zealand.
Posted on 30 May No stopping Craig at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados – Except the weed
A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track. A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track.
Posted on 29 May Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta
US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at Delta Lloyd Regatta The US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta, a top-level Olympic-classes competition that concluded on Saturday in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
Posted on 29 May OK Dinghy Worlds - Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions
Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at 2017 World Championship Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Luke O’Connell from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt from Great Britain is third.
Posted on 28 May Thrilling races during tropical 33rd Delta Lloyd Regatta
The organisation was testing new formats for 49er, 49erFX and RS:X. It was a great success and made the finals exciting Medemblik welcomed a lot of talent, including those preparing for World Championships and World Cups, and some starting new Olympic campaigns. There were also many Olympic Rio sailors who’ve just started their season again.
Posted on 27 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy