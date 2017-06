WA Sabres gearing up for the Sabre swarm on the Swan!

by Chelsea Baker on 4 JunThe competition will be tightly contested, as were the club championships at Maylands Yacht Club, East Fremantle Yacht Club and Perth Dinghy Sailing Club see results below:1 Pete Coop2 Simon Walker3 Peter Johnston1. Ray Martin2. Terry Gaunt Jnr3. Bruce Lee1 Tony Carr2 Clayton Erwin3 Ian JamesFleets are still growing at all clubs with Mounts Bay Sailing Club the latest club to join the Sabre fleet. WA Sabres will compete in the Opening Day Series and the WA Sabre Boating Hardware State Championships prior to the Nationals kicking off on the 29th December.Sabres are sailed at Perth Dinghy Sailing Club, East Fremantle Sailing Club, Maylands Yacht Club, Safety Bay Yacht Club, Royal Perth Yacht Club and Walpole Yacht Club. For information on the Sabre and the upcoming Nationals visit website or Facebook Page