WA Sabres gearing up for the Sabre swarm on the Swan!
by Chelsea Baker on 4 Jun
WA sailors are gearing up for over 60 Sabres to swarm the Swan River for the 40th Sabre National Championships in late December. The regatta is hosted by the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club and supported by the City of Perth. WA President Brian Jones states “we are hoping to beat the record of 65 Sabres on the Swan, the record set at the 2013/14 Perth Nationals”. The regatta has entries in all age groups from youth right up to veterans.
Perth Dinghy Sailing Club Sabre Club Champions Chelsea Baker
The competition will be tightly contested, as were the club championships at Maylands Yacht Club, East Fremantle Yacht Club and Perth Dinghy Sailing Club see results below:
East Fremantle Club Championship:
1 Pete Coop
2 Simon Walker
3 Peter Johnston
Maylands Yacht Club Championship:
1. Ray Martin
2. Terry Gaunt Jnr
3. Bruce Lee
Perth Dinghy Sailing Club Championship:
1 Tony Carr
2 Clayton Erwin
3 Ian James
Fleets are still growing at all clubs with Mounts Bay Sailing Club the latest club to join the Sabre fleet. WA Sabres will compete in the Opening Day Series and the WA Sabre Boating Hardware State Championships prior to the Nationals kicking off on the 29th December.
Sabres are sailed at Perth Dinghy Sailing Club, East Fremantle Sailing Club, Maylands Yacht Club, Safety Bay Yacht Club, Royal Perth Yacht Club and Walpole Yacht Club. For information on the Sabre and the upcoming Nationals visit website
or Facebook Page
.
