Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2

Voting opens for 2017 Rolex World Sailor of Year Awards

by World Sailing today at 2:57 am
Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards World Sailing
World Sailing is now inviting the sailing community, sports fan and the public to vote for one male and one female who they think should be crowned 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year.

Public voting is open for a 72-hour period and will close on Tuesday 7 November at 17:59 CST, 23:59 UTC, just hours before the announcement at the inaugural World Sailing Awards in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Click here for the online voting form.

The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.

Nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year feature sailors drawn from the America's Cup, Vendée Globe, Windsurfing, Offshore and Olympic Class racing, highlighting the breadth and depth of the sport. The Nominees are:

Female

• Marit Bouwmeester (NED) - 2017 Laser Radial World Champion
• Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) - 49erFX World Cup Series Champions
• Sarah-Quita Offringa (ARU) - 2017 Pro Windsurfers Association World Tour Freestyle World Champion
• Tara Pacheco (helmed by Fernando Echavarri) (ESP) - Nacra 17 World Cup Series Champions

Male

• Glenn Ashby (AUS) - America's Cup winning Skipper
• Peter Burling (NZL) - America's Cup winning Helmsman
• Thomas Coville (FRA) - Singlehanded Round the World Record holder
• Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) - 2016-2017 Vendée Globe winner

Click here to see the nominees in action.

Click here for further information on the achievements of all the nominees.

Alongside the public vote, World Sailing's Member National Authorities and an on-night vote will decide who will receive the unique marble and silver trophy depicting the globe, crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, together with a Rolex timepiece.

For the first time in 2017, the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is incorporated into the inaugural World Sailing Awards. Ahead of the presentation, the recipients of the President's Development Award and Beppe Croce Trophy will be announced.

Previous recipients of the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award include:

• 2016 Santiago Lange (ARG), Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark (GBR).
• 2015 Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (NZL), Sarah Ayton (GBR)
• 2014 James Spithill (AUS), Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA)
• 2013 Mat Belcher (AUS), Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie (NZL)
• 2012 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Lijia Xu (CHN)
• 2011 Iker MartÍnez and Xabier Fernández (ESP), Anna Tunnicliffe (USA)
• 2010 Tom Slingsby (AUS), Blanca Manchón (ESP)
• 2009 Torben Grael (BRA), Anna Tunnicliffe (USA)
• 2008 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Alessandra Sensini (ITA)
• 2007 Ed Baird (USA), Claire Leroy (FRA)
• 2006 Mike Sanderson (NZL), Paige Railey (USA)
• 2005 Fernando Echávarri and Antón Paz (ESP), Ellen MacArthur (GBR)
• 2004 Robert Scheidt (BRA), Sofia Bekatorou and Emilia Tsoulfa (GRE)
• 2003 Russell Coutts (SUI), Siren Sundby (NOR)
• 2002 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Sofia Bekatorou and Emilia Tsoulfa (GRE)
• 2001 Robert Scheidt (BRA), Ellen MacArthur (GBR)
• 2000 Mark Reynolds and Magnus Liljedahl (USA), Shirley Robertson (GBR)
• 1999 Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL), Margriet Matthijse (NED)
• 1998 Ben Ainslie (GBR), Carolijn Brouwer (NED)
• 1997 Pete Goss (GBR), Ruslana Taran and Elena Pakholchik (UKR)
• 1996 Jochen Schümann (GER), Lai Shan Lee (HKG)
• 1995 Russell Coutts (NZL), Isabelle Autissier (FRA)
• 1994 Peter Blake (NZL) and Robin Knox-Johnston (GBR), Theresa Zabell (ESP)
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Yachtspot J88 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Classics set sail on Melbourne's Port Phillip
Alex McKinnon was out on the water to capture the action as the Classic Yacht Association of Australia Alex McKinnon was out on the water to capture the action as the Classic Yacht Association of Australia held their 11th Cup Regatta on Melbourne's Port Phillip. Hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, 19 boats, and close to 200 crew enjoyed the conditions. Scattered through out the fleet were 14 sailors from New Zealand who came across for the event .
Posted on 4 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel sets course to Cape Town
For the first time the route to the south looks the same as Bekking’s debut in 1985-’86 on the Philips Innovator. The seven participating boats set course from Lisbon to Cape Town, where the fleet is expected to finish between the 25th and 28th of November
Posted on 4 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Lipinski has extended away from the fleet
Lipinski already boasts a lead of 45 miles over Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) and 67 over Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal). The minute conditions toughen up a bit, the Raison design and her skipper are proving to be untouchable. Indeed, racers often say that speed makes you intelligent and Ian Lipinski’s trajectory seems to back this up. Featuring a clear-cut choice of options without being overly radical and a sound sequence of trajectories, there isn’t much to be faulted.
Posted on 4 Nov Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race
It’s one of the iconic legs of offshore classic, as the teams transition from the North Atlantic, through the Doldrums The tactical options on the leg have been opened up this year by the removal of a traditional waypoint, the island of Fernando de Noronha, about 170 nautical miles off the coast of Brazil.
Posted on 4 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 3 – Calm after the storm
Sanya Serenity Coast has retained its lead again today, which it has held since leaving Table Bay on Tuesday Racing remains tight for the following pack with less than a nautical mile separating second placed Garmin with third placed PSP Logistics although this is something that PSP Logistics Skipper Matt Mitchell predicts will change today.
Posted on 4 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – One favourite to beat and a tough top ten
Eliès, who finished third in 2015, does not hesitate in naming SMA as the biggest rival, and pointedly names no one else Louis Burton and Servane Escoffier’s Bureau Vallée 2, is probably the fastest in the fleet, being the old Banque Populaire VIII that won the 2016-17 Vendée Globe, but the partners, a couple on land as well as at sea, are still learning to control their new Imoca.
Posted on 4 Nov How close is too close? Best images from the Volvo Ocean In-Port Race
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish. Dutchman Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel fended off a late charge by Spanish team MAPFRE to win. Conditions were challenging, to say the least, with squalls bringing rain and gusty, shifting winds.
Posted on 4 Nov Clipper Race - Six Greenings crew to join Hotelplanner.com for Leg 3
Arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3 With HotelPlanner.com making good speed towards Port Elizabeth to drop off injured crew member, Greg Adams,arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3, to join Skipper Conall Morrison and his team before they continue their onward journey to Fremantle.
Posted on 4 Nov HotelPlanner.com diverting to Port Elizabeth with injured crew member
CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams, 59, to enable medical assessment and treatment following a fall below deck resulting in a potential fractured arm as well as a minor cut on his head. Although this medevac is necessary, it is not an emergency. Greg’s health and well-being take priority.
Posted on 4 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre - The symbiosis of a duo
In less than forty-eight hours, the 38 duos competing in the Transat Jacques Vabre will set sail on the 13th edition In less than forty-eight hours, the 38 duos competing in the Transat Jacques Vabre will set sail on the 13th edition of this famous double-handed transatlantic race bound for Brazil. Aboard the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel, well-versed in these pre-start phases, are calmly preparing for their race and are still willingly fulfilling their media obligations.
Posted on 4 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy