Volvo Ocean race - Images from the In Port Race, Lisbon
by Eugenia Bakunova, mainsail.ru today at 9:15 am
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 Eugenia Bakunova
http://www.mainsail.ru
International photographer, Eugenia Bakunova (mainsail.ru) is in Lisbon for the start of leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race and the preliminaries. Here's her view of the In Port race.
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
LXno2017vor04369 - Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, In Port Race - Lisbon, November 1, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
Related Articles
Volvo Ocean Race - In-Port Race - A lucky escape
In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race , 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape
In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat.
Posted today at 2:46 am
Team Brunel in action at In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel won the second In-Port Race in the Volvo Ocean Race, Friday afternoon in Lisbon.
Team Brunel won the second In-Port Race in the Volvo Ocean Race, Friday afternoon in Lisbon. The team sailed almost the entirety of the race in first place and took the victory after a fierce battle with Mapfre on the last beat to the finish.
Posted today at 2:33 am
Volvo Ocean Race - Photo finish in Lisbon In Port Race + Video Replay
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish!
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish! Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon.
Posted on 3 Nov
Volvo Ocean race - Images from the Practice Race, Lisbon
International photographer, Eugenia Bakunova (mainsail.ru) is in Lisbon for the start of leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race
International photographer, Eugenia Bakunova (mainsail.ru) is in Lisbon for the start of leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race and the preliminaries. Here's her view of the practice race.
Posted on 3 Nov
Six-time Volvo Ocean Race sailor joins Vestas 11th Hour Racing
The six-time VOR veteran will serve as the substitute for Phil Harmer who is still recovering from a back injury.
Chuny adds expertise to a team already deep with talent, the now 12-person crew can count 29 Volvo Ocean Races, and eight wins to the among the roster. As the winner of the last leg, Vestas 11th Hour Racing has a two-point lead with eight points, but know it's a long race to go.
Posted on 3 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race– Team Brunel ready for Mirpuri Foundation InPort Race
There are no crew changes between Leg one and Leg two. But, but we do have Timo Hagoort back on board.
The weather forecast looks promising with 10 to 15 knots coming from the South West. Due to this wind direction, the length of the race course is likely to be confined by the banks of the Tagus River. Principal Race Officer Bill O'Hara is anticipating the course to be short, with at least three or possibly up to four laps. The target time for the race is 60-minutes.
Posted on 3 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race – Close action forecast for Foundation In-Port Race
In Alicante, MAPFRE beat Dongfeng Race Team with Vestas 11th Hour Racing completing the podium.
For that wind direction, the length of the race course is likely to be confined by the banks of the Tagus River, so Principal Race Officer Bill O'Hara is anticipating the course will be short, with at least three, and possibly up to four, laps. The target time for the race is 60-minutes.
Posted on 2 Nov
Vestas becomes Data Analytics Partner for Volvo Ocean Race
Climate library is used as valuable data input, applied throughout the process of designing and maintaining a wind park
Vestas has developed the industry’s most comprehensive climate library. Over 50 million atmospheric observations every day are processed at the world’s leading meteorological centres, and augmented using in-house state of the art weather models.
Posted on 2 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 Strategic Review - how USA won the first leg
It was a highly deserved win by skipper Charlie Enright, navigator Simon Fisher and the team on Vestas 11th Hour Racing
It’s been a cracking opening to the Volvo Ocean Race, right from the first moments off Alicante – with the umpires in action early – all the way to the final struggle to get across the finish line in the light air off Lisbon. It was a highly deserved win by skipper Charlie Enright, navigator Simon Fisher and their team on Vestas 11th Hour Racing. Catch the video of Leg 1.
Posted on 1 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race – Beware of the boom
Most surprising part of the Leg was when navigator Steve Hayles took a hit sailing into Lisbon in virtually no breeze
Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt had a whirlwind first leg, featuring a last-minute transfer deal, an insane Alicante start, incredibly close racing and a bizarre finish in Lisbon.
Posted on 31 Oct
