Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Volvo Ocean Race switches to 2-year cycle, 2019 start for 14th edition

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 1:50 pm
Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race
The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a three-year to a two-year cycle after the upcoming 2017-18 edition, a change that will provide more continuity and more commercial value for professional sailing teams, sponsors and Host Cities.

Confirmation of the change will mean at least some race activity in every calendar year, from now on – meaning more action for fans of sailing’s iconic race around the world, more continuous employment for the professional sailors involved, and even greater return on investment for the stakeholders backing the teams.

The 2017-18 edition starts 22 October from Alicante and will finish at the end of June next year in The Hague, Netherlands. The three races after that will run 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2023-24 and the tender process for Host Cities is now open for all three editions. This change, coupled with the new mix of stopover formats, and additional inventory, means the best ever value proposition, and flexible options, for the bidding cities around the world.

The race has again engaged long-term partner The Sports Consultancy to work on Host City partnerships and develop these new opportunities, with discussions now starting with existing and potential future Host Cities.

Over the last 20 years, the Volvo Ocean Race has expanded massively from the early routes that made as few as three stops around the world. The race now visits many more markets that are important to both stakeholders and fans and in 2017-18 the route takes in a total of 12 Host Cities.

Volvo Ocean Race © Oskar Kihlborg / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race © Oskar Kihlborg / Volvo Ocean Race



By reducing the cycle, it won’t be necessary to go to all commercially important markets in every edition, meaning organisers will be able to choose routes that provide the right balance between the sporting integrity of the race and commercial value.

“The shorter cycle means we could shorten each edition by a few months from the current 8-9 month format, but nonetheless go to more markets in total over each period of four years and two races,” Race CEO Mark Turner said.

“At the same time we will strengthen the core DNA and heritage of the race – always being around the world, and always having the Southern Oceans around Antarctica at its heart.”

The race is making a firm commitment to visiting North America, South America, Australasia, China, and at least five major European markets at the very minimum once every other edition (and in some cases every edition), making it easier for two-cycle sponsor commitments to be made to teams before fully detailed final routes are fixed.

Turner explained: “One expected result of these changes will be teams and their sponsors committing for two races at a time, over three to four years – something that has rarely happened in the past with a previous timespan of two races in 6 years being too long a commitment for most companies. That means more continuity for everyone, more sponsor activation and general ‘noise’ between races since the teams will not close down, and more effective long-term sailing team set-ups in both sporting and commercial terms.

Volvo Ocean Race © www.gregbeadle.com
Volvo Ocean Race © www.gregbeadle.com



“Losing the long gap of over two years between the races helps solve many problems – including the sales process for teams, who today, since the switch to provide One Design boats, end up trying to sell sponsorship when there is no race on. Going forward that activity will happen during one edition, for the future ones – the best time to sell being during the action.

“There will still be plenty of breathing space for this iconic event, though – between one finish and the start of the following race, there is still going to be 16 or so months, so we are not over-exposing it either.”

The Volvo Ocean Race is relatively unique in sports business, being owned by its joint Title Partners, Volvo Group and Volvo Car Group. This continues to provide important long-term stability to the event, something extremely valuable to other stakeholders involved in the race on team, event and host venue side.

The race has already announced that the 14th edition in 2019-20 will be contested in brand new foil-assisted monohull boats. The addition of ‘flying’ multihulls for use inshore means the race will provide the toughest all-round test in sailing.

Volvo Ocean Race © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race



The switch in cycle could also help complete the alignment of sailing’s big race calendar. For the first time in history, the Volvo Ocean Race, America’s Cup, Olympics and Vendée Globe’s two and four-year cycles should be in sync with no direct overlap of the actual events.

The Volvo Ocean Race was originally run every four years from its first edition in 1973-74, when it was known as the Whitbread. Since 2005-06, it has been on a three-year cycle.

The race is committed to two more starts – after the 2017-18 edition – from its established home in Alicante, Spain.

In the future, newly imagined race routes are possible, including starts and/or finishes outside Europe and a non-stop leg around Antarctica.

“The race will always go around the world and the Southern Ocean will always, always be at the core of the challenge we set for the world’s best professional sailors, with a new non-stop full lap of Antarctica likely to be included as a leg in most editions too,” said Turner.

“We believe for the first time we are managing to increase the sporting equity and value, AND the commercial value at the same time. It’s no longer a compromise between the two.”

Volvo Ocean Race © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPredictWind.com 2014

Related Articles

Caffari to lead a team with sustainability message in Volvo Ocean Race
Sixth confirmed team out of a possible eight for the upcoming edition will amplify United Nations Environment’s campaign Caffari’s ambition is to build a multi-national, 50-50 male/female squad, with the majority under 30 years of age. As part of the sustainability focus, the messages around diversity in age and gender will be strong themes of a campaign that in sporting terms may not start as a favourite, but could easily surprise on the water.
Posted on 13 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun AkzoNobel named as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard
The competing boats– including team AkzoNobel’s brand new Volvo Ocean 65– have already been coated with Awlgrip products AkzoNobel will be the official coatings supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard in 2017-18, after signing a deal to ensure that the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65 racing yachts will be coated with the company’s International and Awlgrip range of products
Posted on 29 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils ultimate leadership programme
Launching in the edition after 2017-18, the Global Team Challenge will form the centerpiece of the on-water part This race will provide the ultimate challenge for amateur sailors, including those with no prior experience, giving employees a unique experience of offshore and ocean racing, under the highest standards of training and management, but nonetheless in conditions close to those faced by the professionals.
Posted on 23 May Volvo Ocean Race to strengthen historic connection with Southern Ocean
The changes include a commitment to race activity in every calendar year and a proposed non-stop lap around Antarctica The race has launched a Host City tender process for three editions after the upcoming 2017-18 race – with a commitment to there being race activity of some kind in each and every calendar year. That marks a clear evolution from the current situation, which features a gap of over two years between races.
Posted on 22 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils combined Monohull-Multihull future
The Volvo Ocean Race has solved the question of whether its future should be monohull or multihull – by opting for both The race announced the next generation of One Design boats – to be introduced in 2019 and designed for use over at least six years ­– as the centrepiece of its vision for the next decade which significantly raises the game in both sporting terms and commercial value.
Posted on 18 May Volvo Ocean Race– New vision creates sailing’s ultimate all-round test
The race is planning big changes to the racecourse and stopover formats over the next decade. The race is planning big changes to the racecourse and stopover formats over the next decade – moves that will strengthen commercial appeal while preserving its sporting integrity.
Posted on 18 May Volvo Ocean Race entry Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag to represent Hong Kong
It is announced today that fifth entry will sail under the name Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and will represent Hong Kong The campaign will be backed by Seng Huang Lee and Sun Hung Kai and Co., the Hong Kong-based owner of supermaxi yacht Scallywag, and aims to promote competitive sailing in Asia and build a long-lasting youth sailing legacy in the region.
Posted on 17 May Dongfeng Race Team reveals full Volvo Ocean Race line-up
The French offshore all-rounder Kevin Escoffier, another pillar from the last campaign, is also back in the squad. The French offshore all-rounder Kevin Escoffier, another pillar from the last campaign, is also back in the squad.
Posted on 16 May An Q&A with Jeremy Pochman about 11th Hour Racing’s impressive efforts
I interviewed Jeremy Pochman of 11th Hour Racing to learn more about this forward-thinking environmental non-profit. 11th Hour Racing is doing some of the most forward-leaning environmental work in the entire marine sphere, and I wanted to learn more, so I reached out to Jeremy Pochman, 11th Hour Racing’s Strategic Director and Co-founder, to ask a few questions. All sailors are strongly encouraged to give this interview the time it deserves.
Posted on 15 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy