Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Volvo Ocean Race scheduled for Christmas stop in Melbourne

by Jane Gordon today at 4:52 am
2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race (MAPFRE) Volvo Ocean Race
The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with the 2017-18 Race coming to Australia for the eighth time. The stop-over, announced on Friday, is scheduled to have the sailors arriving in Melbourne around Christmas Day.

The stop-over fits between Cape Town and Hong Kong and the leg from Cape Town to Melbourne makes up the third leg of the Race. The crews are expected to be in Melbourne for a week and be based in and around Victoria Harbour in the Docklands precinct, before heading off on Leg 4 to Hong Kong.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren commented, “The Victorian Government is proud to work with a range of dedicated partners to support this stand-out sailing event.

“The Volvo Ocean Race is another chance for Victorians to see some of the world’s best sailing teams in action. Major events are fantastic for the entire visitor economy – they keep our restaurants and hotels full and our shopping precincts bustling,” he added.

2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race (Abu Dhabi) © Volvo Ocean Race
2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race (Abu Dhabi) © Volvo Ocean Race



The full route now features a total of 10 legs taking in 12 landmark Host Cities on six continents commencing in Alicante Spain on 22 October 2017. In the 2014-15 edition of the race, 11 Australian sailors took part and this is the eighth time the Race has visited Australia, stopping in Sydney in 1973-74, then 1997-98 and 2001-02, Fremantle in 1989-90, 1993-94 and 1997-98 and returns to Melbourne after their last visit in 2005-06.

Australian Sailing CEO Matt Carroll is looking forward to seeing the fleet enjoy a Christmas visit saying, “it’s great to welcome this prestigious race to our shores again.

“We expect Melbourne will provide a warm welcome to the Australian and international crews taking part, as well as their family and friends who will join them for Christmas and the New Year. We thank the Victorian Government for their ongoing support of a wide array of our sailing activities and adding this renowned event to their extensive sporting calendar,” said Matt.

Crews are expected to arrive in Melbourne around Christmas Day and depart for Hong Kong on 2 January 2018.

For the full schedule and further information, visit website.

Musto 2016 660x82 2Wildwind 2016 660x82Zhik Yachting 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Dongfeng Team first to start training in race mode
The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat today The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat today, marking the formal beginning of Dongfeng Race Team's second campaign in the world's toughest fully-crewed ocean race that will start from Alicante in October this year.
Posted on 27 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Melbourne to be a Southern Ocean and Xmas stopover
The Volvo Ocean Race will give sports fans an extra Christmas present in 2017 after adding Melbourne to the route The Volvo Ocean Race will give sports fans an extra Christmas present in 2017 after adding Melbourne to the route for the forthcoming edition starting in October. The change to the 2017-18 route, announced on Friday morning in Melbourne, means the Race will visit Australia for the eighth time – but for the first in more than a decade.
Posted on 26 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Deck of Boat 8 leaves builder
The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast - Groupe Carboman in Vannes, France. In this video the deck is rolled out of the building facility and is loaded onto a truck, ahead of a 1,200km trip to Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy.
Posted on 11 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - On for the hat-trick
Meet the man eyeing his third consecutive Volvo Ocean Race win. Phil Harmer, lifted trophy with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing Meet the man eyeing his third consecutive Volvo Ocean Race win. Phil Harmer, who lifted the trophy with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing in 2014-15, and Groupama in 2011-12, could get the hat-trick next edition – and we sat down to chat to him about what's he's been up to since the end of the race, his views on the evolutions ahead of 2017-18, and his plans for the future.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng Racing take delivery of their VO65
Just before Christmas, Dongfeng Racing took delivery of their good as new, refitted Volvo Ocean 65. After an outstanding result in the Rolex Sydney Hobart, Dongfeng Racing now turn to the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race which gets underway in ten months time. Just before Christmas the team took delivery of their good as new, refitted Volvo Ocean 65.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel arrives home after 2,000km sail
Skipper Simeon Tienpont and the team AkzoNobel training crew arrived in the Netherlands earlier this evening Skipper Simeon Tienpont and the team AkzoNobel training crew arrived in the Netherlands earlier this evening following a four-day delivery from Lisbon to The Hague onboard their Volvo Ocean 65. The journey of nearly 2,000km was the first opportunity for Tienpont to put his potential crew through a series of offshore training tests ahead of the next edition of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-2018.
Posted on 29 Nov 2016 A Q&A with Nick Bice about the recent changes for the 2017/2018 VOR
I caught up with Nick Bice, the VOR’s director of boats and maintenance, to learn more about the VOR’s new directions. I recently had the pleasure of hearing Nick Bice, the Volvo Ocean Race’s director of boats and maintenance, deliver a keynote speech to an audience of marine-industry professionals and official Volvo Ocean Race suppliers at the 2016 METS trade show in Amsterdam. I caught up with Bice after his presentation to learn more about the new directions that the race is taking for its thirteenth edition.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Volvo Ocean Race– Inmarsat returns as Satellite Communications Partner
The partnership powers the Race’s digital content delivery from the oceans, while supplying crucial tracking services. The ongoing partnership advances the possibilities of onboard satellite communications and powers the Race’s digital content delivery from the oceans, while supplying crucial safety and tracking services.
Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Dongfeng Race Team back in the Volvo Ocean Race
The goal is to challenge for overall honours in the 2017-18 edition following the team's remarkable third place finish With the 42-year-old Frenchman Charles Caudrelier once again at the wheel and with Bruno Dubois as Team Director, the Chinese-flagged team will be 100% backed by the Dongfeng Motor Corporation based in Wuhan in China's Hubei province.
Posted on 7 Nov 2016 China back in the Volvo Ocean Race with Charles Caudrelier as skipper
Dongfeng Race Team will build on the all-round success of their race debut and return in 2017-18 for a second campaign China’s Dongfeng Race Team will build on the all-round success of their race debut and return in 2017-18 for a second successive campaign under French skipper Charles Caudrelier, the team announced on Monday.
Posted on 7 Nov 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy