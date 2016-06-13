Volvo Ocean Race - Womens double Medalist fails to make Volvo spot
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 1:55 am
Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race.
Leg Zero,Rolex Fastnet day 3,dusk,Jo Aleh grinds during the Rolex Fastnet 2017,08 August,2017 Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race www.volvooceanrace.com
Aleh had been trialling for one of the crew positions allocated for female sailors on Team Brunel.
Fellow Gold and Silver medalist and America's Cup champion, Peter Burling has been confirmed on the crew of dutch-flagged Team Brunel, but will not be sailing on every leg, due to other commitments.
Writing on her blog, she disclosed that she had received a letter from the Team saying that she had missed out on a sport for the race which begins in late October from Alicante, Spain.
After waiting for an answer since my trial with Brunel, I finally know today, that no, I will not be going back to sail with the team again, I am not required…
It is a strange mix of emotions… On one hand, I have pushed hard this last year to get myself in contention – chasing big boat opportunities, going hard in the gym (and at the eating), studying and getting my RYA Yachtsmaster and succeeding in a way when I did get myself a trial. Where I at least go to find out what sailing these boats is like, and how it is to be in such a team, even if only for a few weeks. So to ‘fail’ at something like this – is a bit hard. I am not someone that takes not achieving lightly.
However, on the flip side, I am also strangely happy, I am still not entirely convinced that trying to do the race was the right idea for me, I often found myself more frustrated with it all than loving it, and my body definitely tried to rebel along the way (seasickness and all).
