Volvo Ocean Race - Womens double Medalist fails to make Volvo spot

Leg Zero,Rolex Fastnet day 3,dusk,Jo Aleh grinds during the Rolex Fastnet 2017,08 August,2017 Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race Leg Zero,Rolex Fastnet day 3,dusk,Jo Aleh grinds during the Rolex Fastnet 2017,08 August,2017 Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race www.volvooceanrace.com

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 1:55 amAleh had been trialling for one of the crew positions allocated for female sailors on Team Brunel.Fellow Gold and Silver medalist and America's Cup champion, Peter Burling has been confirmed on the crew of dutch-flagged Team Brunel, but will not be sailing on every leg, due to other commitments.Writing on her blog, she disclosed that she had received a letter from the Team saying that she had missed out on a sport for the race which begins in late October from Alicante, Spain.

















