Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing VOR entry announcement live
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 1:39 pm
See Vestas 11th Hour Racing announce their entry as the fourth boat in the Volvo Ocean Race.
- Team Vestas Wind Volvo Ocean Race announcement Team Vestas Wind http://www.volvooceanrace.com/en/teams/49_Team-Vestas-Wind.html
The announcement is being made in Newport RI at 10.00am EDT or 3.00pm CET
Vestas 11th Hour Racing becomes the fourth entry in the 2017/18 edition of the Round the World race over a 45,000nm course.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152552