Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing VOR entry announcement live

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 1:39 pm
See Vestas 11th Hour Racing announce their entry as the fourth boat in the Volvo Ocean Race.

The announcement is being made in Newport RI at 10.00am EDT or 3.00pm CET

Vestas 11th Hour Racing becomes the fourth entry in the 2017/18 edition of the Round the World race over a 45,000nm course.

Volvo Ocean Race Announcement

Posted by Vestas 11th Hour Racing on Tuesday, March 21, 2017


