Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Volvo Ocean Race - Two boat or not two boat?

by Conrad Colman/Volvo Ocean Race on 12 Sep
VO65 Dongfeng Race Team, skippered by Charles Caudrelier battled with MAPFRE all the way to the finish line, securing a win by under a minute – Rolex Fastnet Race © Paul Wyeth / RORC
Two red and white Volvo Ocean 65s rip through the sun kissed sea, separated by just meters, rivulets of sweat mingling with flying salt spray as they fight to convert any hint of an advantage into a measurable lead.

Meanwhile, 240 nautical miles away, Vestas 11th Hour Racing and team AkzoNobel are lining up against each other in an effort to break the red boat's hegemony.

For the first time since 2008, Volvo Ocean Race teams are allowed to undertake what's known as 'two boat testing' – that's where two boats pair up to compare and optimise performance before the race – although for the first time this involves competing teams sparring against each other, rather than teams with two boats training in-house.

As productive as this kind of relationship can be, it's not without risk. Having finished first and second overall in the Leg Zero qualification stage, MAPFRE and Dongfeng have clearly demonstrated that they will be among the favourites the round-the-world marathon when the gun goes for real on 22 October.

Dongfeng Race Team, Sail No: CHN 1969, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Sailed by Charles Caudrelier, Type: VOR 65 - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Dongfeng Race Team, Sail No: CHN 1969, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Sailed by Charles Caudrelier, Type: VOR 65 - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com


So why would you help your closest competitor? After all, boxers don't spar with their adversaries before a big fight. Well, as Dongfeng Race Team skipper Charles Caudrelier says, 'it's a game, and if you don't play it, you both lose.'

Naturally, there's a temptation to hide some information while seeking to squeeze your rival for all they're worth. However, in reality, there's no double bluff going on here as performance gains sought by these experienced teams are so marginal that any attempt at skullduggery would be quickly revealed.

'Our focus is not on what we are giving, but on what we will get out of this. We will play it open and in a totally transparent way and both teams are going to learn from it,' says Bruno Dubois

So why go to all this effort when you could just train alone, privately chalking up the miles in preparation for race start? Well, because yacht racing is a complex business.

Boat speed is affected not just by the sails used, but the the trim of the sails, the position of the stack (sails, spares and food bags), the angle of the keel, the amount of daggerboard used, the person at the helm, the angle of the swell, the strength of the wind, the period of the waves, wind sheer... far too many things to list here.

Dongfeng Race Team training © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
Dongfeng Race Team training © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race


The benefit of having two identical boats like the Volvo Ocean 65s is that they can be set up in exactly the same way, and then have one element changed while meticulously recording the data for future analysis. After dozens of mind numbingly geeky sessions, all variables can be tested to compile a definitive trim book.

In the One Design era, the boats are all exactly the same and the weather information available to the navigators comes from the same source. The only remaining variables are how you sail the boat and where you position it on the racecourse.

That means that the small details count. A tiny 0.1-knot boat speed advantage over 24 hrs adds up to 2.4 miles per day, a significant advantage in such a close fleet. But even 0.1 knots overstates how important details are.

In Leg 6 of the last race, Dongfeng Race Team beat Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing by only 3 minutes and 25 seconds after 17 days at sea, a win secured by an incredibly small advantage of just two ten-thousandths of a knot!

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Chuny exits Team AkzoNobel
Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel’s 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race campaign. “Chuny” – as he is best known to everyone – made the decision to stand down from his position as helmsman and sail trimmer late last week
Posted on 12 Sep Turn the Tide on Plastic announced 2 more sailors for Volvo Ocean Race
Dublin-born Murphy took silver in the Laser Radial class at Rio 2016, and was named Ireland’s Sportswoman of the Year. Both under 30, the pair join skipper Dee Caffari’s mixed and youth-focused campaign after successful trials, and take the total number of confirmed sailors in their squad to 10 with just 44 days to go until the start of the race.
Posted on 8 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE presented to HM King Juan Carlos
The Spanish team was officially presented at the Real Club Náutico in Sanxenxo in the presence of HM King Juan Carlos The complete MAPFRE team have been presented today at the Real Club Náutico in Sanxenxo, the team’s training base, in the presence of His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain, the team’s CEO Pedro Campos, and MAPFRE CEO, Antonio Huertas.
Posted on 8 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - Akzonobel names third female crew member
The 23-year-old Nagel is the third female sailor to be announced as part of Dutch team AkzoNobel. The 23-year-old Nagel is the third female sailor to be announced as part of Dutch team AkzoNobel. Inspired by British solo skipper Ellen MacArthur, this will be Nagel’s first race around the world.
Posted on 7 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - First look around the Super 60
Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean Race Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean race is to be used. The foiler is expected to fly a metre above the water and will have eight adjustable flap on its foils, plus a canting rig. Volvo Ocean Race's Richard Mason, himself a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races, gives a guided tour of the mockup
Posted on 6 Sep Turn the Tide on Plastic add 4 more sailors to Volvo Ocean Race squad
The multinational quartet, all 30 or under, earned their places after an intense trial period in Lisbon, Portugal The multinational quartet, all 30 or under, earned their places after an intense trial period in Lisbon, Portugal and will be part of the Turn the Turn squad that takes on the round-the-world race, starting 22 October 2017 from Alicante.
Posted on 31 Aug Bouwe Bekking supports Volvo Ocean Legends Race 2018
32 years ago, Bekking made his round-the-world racing debut onboard the Dutch yacht Philip’s Innovator, finishing second Dutch sailing legend, Bouwe Bekking is all set to have an eighth tilt at taking home the Volvo Ocean Race Trophy when the race takes off around the world in October this year. But, when it arrives in Gothenburg in June 2018, Bekking will also have another role to play, as he’s also Ambassador to the Legends Race 2018.
Posted on 25 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - Womens Olympic Medalist misses out on Volvo spot
Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race. Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race. Aleh had been trialling for one of the crew positions allocated on Team Brunel. Fellow Gold and Silver medalist and America's Cup champion, Peter Burling has been confirmed on the crew of Dutch-flagged Team Brunel
Posted on 25 Aug Harken returns as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race
The agreement ensures Harken hardware will continue to be a fixture of the racing boats when they line up in Alicante Each Volvo Ocean 65 features seven hand-operated, manual Harken winches on deck, which allow the sailors to hoist and trim huge sails under high-pressure racing conditions.
Posted on 24 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - First look at new 2020/21 Volvo 60 design prototype
The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon. Just over three months ago Volvo Ocean Race CEO Mark Turner announced that the question of whether the future of the race was monohull or multihull had been solved - both would be built the monohull for offshore and the catamaran for inshore racing.
Posted on 24 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy