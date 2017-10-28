Please select your home edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

Volvo Ocean Race - The best of SHK Scallywag's David Witt from Leg 1

by Sail-World.com on 29 Oct
David Witt (AUS) - Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon arrivals. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 28 October, 2017. Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Top 18fter and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring. He provides a much needed lift to the way too serious Volvo Ocean Race as the Hong Kong backed entry SKH Scallywag made her way through the Atlantic Ocean on the way to Lisbon and the start of Leg 2.

Here are four videos from the leg - including The Breakfast Show - and swimming out an anchor to warp the Volvo65 off the bottom close to the Lisbon finish.

Then there's his signature ride - from Auckland from the 18ft Grand Prix skiff series sailed in a 35kt sea breeze. Those who were on the water that day will never forget this sailing display - and hopefully it is a taste of things to come from Witt and his crew in the Southern Ocean.

Scallywag lead the rear peloton and sit in 4th place heading into night 4 of Leg 1 despite a dramatic day – and spirits are high onboard the HK boat!

Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Wednesday, October 25, 2017


20kts out of Porto Santo :

SEND IT! ????

Here's Scallywag ripping along at 20 knots after rounding Porto Santo on Leg 1 ??

Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Thursday, October 26, 2017


More David Witt :

"It is not the first 100 yards that counts, it is the last 100 yards." #Scallywag #HongKong #HKSF #SunHungKaiCo #Regus #AccorHotels #fukubld #SailRacingOfficial #Dubarry #Oakley #Clearly #VOR #volvooceanrace #VO65 #BrandHongKong #GreatBarierReefFoundation

Posted by Scallywag on Friday, October 27, 2017


Scallywag - The breakfast show :

Turn it up!

"GOOOOOOOOD MOOOOOOORNING LISBON!" ????

The Scallywags are in town – and it's time for the Steve Hayles Breakfast Show! ??

Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Saturday, October 28, 2017


Scallywag - Lisbon warping :

SHK Scallywag arrived in Lisbon but not without any drama! Well done team.. ?? great effort! Steve is ok ??

Posted by Scallywag on Sunday, October 29, 2017


Nokia - David Witt downwind :

Yachtspot J112E 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

