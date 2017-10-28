Volvo Ocean Race - The best of SHK Scallywag's David Witt from Leg 1

David Witt (AUS) - Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon arrivals. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 28 October, 2017. Volvo Ocean Race David Witt (AUS) - Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon arrivals. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 28 October, 2017. Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com

Scallywag lead the rear peloton and sit in 4th place heading into night 4 of Leg 1 despite a dramatic day – and spirits are high onboard the HK boat! Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

SEND IT! ????



Here's Scallywag ripping along at 20 knots after rounding Porto Santo on Leg 1 ?? Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Thursday, October 26, 2017

"It is not the first 100 yards that counts, it is the last 100 yards." #Scallywag #HongKong #HKSF #SunHungKaiCo #Regus #AccorHotels #fukubld #SailRacingOfficial #Dubarry #Oakley #Clearly #VOR #volvooceanrace #VO65 #BrandHongKong #GreatBarierReefFoundation Posted by Scallywag on Friday, October 27, 2017

Turn it up! "GOOOOOOOOD MOOOOOOORNING LISBON!" ????



The Scallywags are in town – and it's time for the Steve Hayles Breakfast Show! ?? Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Saturday, October 28, 2017

SHK Scallywag arrived in Lisbon but not without any drama! Well done team.. ?? great effort! Steve is ok ?? Posted by Scallywag on Sunday, October 29, 2017

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158379

by Sail-World.com on 29 OctHere are four videos from the leg - including The Breakfast Show - and swimming out an anchor to warp the Volvo65 off the bottom close to the Lisbon finish.Then there's his signature ride - from Auckland from the 18ft Grand Prix skiff series sailed in a 35kt sea breeze. Those who were on the water that day will never forget this sailing display - and hopefully it is a taste of things to come from Witt and his crew in the Southern Ocean.Scallywag - The breakfast show :