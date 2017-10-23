Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel works up handy lead

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 3:58 pm
Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon, First Morning on board AkzoNobel. Volvo Ocean Race. 23 October, 2017 © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
At the 0100UTC report Team AkzoNobel appeared to have established a handy lead according to the weather routing function of Predictwind.

The model works on the basis of taking the boat's reported position and then sailing her on a optimum course taking in to account the polar for a Volvo65 and the current weather.

Using the very accurate ECMWF feed in Predictwind, Team AkzNobel has stepped out to a 90min lead by the time of race finish in Lisbon.

Vestas 11th Hour racing has the shortest distance to sail to the finish at 1043nm. She is one of a group of four boats that is forecast to finish within 12 minutes of each other. The group in finishing order of time is Turn the Tide, Dongfeng, Team Brunel, and Vestas 11th Hour.

Race favorite MAPFRE is predicted to be 24 minutes behind Vestas at the finish, with Scallywag predicted to finish 50 minutes behind MAPFRE.

Team Brunel has the longest distance to sail, which concurs with her being placed at the bottom of the official results.

Team AkzoNobel is predicted to get a burst of 20kts of breeze in the next few hours before she hits a light patch during the day of October 25 (UTC) she is predicted to round the island of Porto Santo at around 0100 on Thursday 26 and will be in a breeze of 16kts, as she heads for the finish off Lisbon.

The leg is predicted to finish mid-afternoon on Thursday (UTC).

Team AkzoNobel optimised course from Predictwind based on positions at 0100UTC on October 24, 2017. The yellow course is the optimsed ECMWF feed from Predictwind. It does show the Dutch flagged entry sailing well to the west (a standard strategy once boats exit Gibraltar) but is the second shortest distance predicted for the seven boat fleet. © PredictWind http://www.predictwind.com
Team AkzoNobel optimised course from Predictwind based on positions at 0100UTC on October 24, 2017. The yellow course is the optimsed ECMWF feed from Predictwind. It does show the Dutch flagged entry sailing well to the west (a standard strategy once boats exit Gibraltar) but is the second shortest distance predicted for the seven boat fleet. © PredictWind http://www.predictwind.com

PredictWind.comPredictWind.com 2014Predictwind - Iridium

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Triple champion says Team AkzoNobel ready to race
Team AkzoNobel skipper Brad Jackson says the team are moving on and looking forward to the start of the opening Leg After a week of turmoil ashore, newly appointed Team AkzoNobel skipper Brad Jackson (NZL) says the team are moving on and looking forward to the start of the opening Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. The short leg from Alicante to Lisbon is due to start on Sunday. There the fleet will reassemble ahead of the start of the race proper with a 7,000nm leg from Lisbon, Portugal to Cape Town, South Africa
Posted on 20 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi on shaping the AC75 'Beast'
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team NZ is leading the design team charged with developing the AC75 rule Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team New Zealand, has turned his hand from leading the team charged with developing the quickest America's Cup multihull on the planet to performing a similar feat with a monohull. First step in the process is coming up with a concept boat, and then writing a class rule to accommodate that type. The 75ft monohull has been given various monikers, bu
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - Dalton opens up on boat and options for next Cup
The Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will take place in Auckland on the morning of the 29th September Italian media are reporting that the announcement of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will take place in Auckland on the morning of the 29th September. Dalton confirmed the details of the yacht will be revealed two months later on November 30, but would not say if it will be a foiling monohull as speculated in the media.
Posted on 18 Sep Pulling G’s with Beneteau – Pt II
Just a little while ago we pulled some Gs with Beneteau’s Mr Product, aka G3. Just a little while ago we pulled some Gs with Beneteau’s Mr Product, aka G3. You can go back and read Part One of the story of Gianguido Girotti, as and when you may like. However, for now we’ll push on with the incredible semi-foiler Figaro 3, and the new Oceanis 51.1, along with what they represent for the brand as a whole. It is a very interesting tale, especially as Beneteau...
Posted on 31 Aug JATO ignited as SuperFoiler prepares for take off (Pt II)
When we left SuperFoiler last time, the JATO rockets had been lit, and we were rapidly approaching the time for rotation When we left SuperFoiler last time, the JATO rockets had been lit, and we were rapidly approaching the time for rotation (lift off). You can catch up with Part One of SuperFoiler and the JATO rockets, but for now we get to talk speed, the crew on board, and finally the commercialisation of it all. Buckle up!
Posted on 28 Aug Pulling G’s with Beneteau – Pt I
In a car, just the one G will have you straining at your seatbelt. In a car, just the one G will have you straining at your seatbelt. Over nine (+ve) in an aircraft, and without a G-suit, you will be unconscious. So at three G’s, and pulling no punches with them either, we not only enjoyed our opportunity to sit with Gianguido Girotti (G3), we got to learn a lot as well!
Posted on 23 Aug JATO ignited as SuperFoiler prepares for take off (Pt I)
When small military transports have to take off from impossibly short runways with a belly full of cargo When small military transports have to take off from impossibly short runways with a belly full of cargo akin to Mr. Creosote, they reach for the JATO bottles. Aircraft like C-7 Caribous and LC130 Hercules strap rockets, yes rockets, to the underside of their wings to gain valuable extra thrust, which surely helps keep the pilots' heart rates below the red line.
Posted on 22 Aug A Q&A with the RORC’s Nick Elliott about the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race
I caught up with Nick Elliott, RORC Racing Manager, via email, to learn more about the world-famous Rolex Fastnet Race. When one stops to consider the world’s best ocean races, the Royal Offshore Racing Club’s Rolex Fastnet Race, which starts on Sunday, August 6, 2017, is never far from mind. I caught up with Nick Elliott, RORC Racing Manager, via email to learn more about the race’s history and evolution, its challenges, and the amount of work that goes into pulling off this world-famous regatta.
Posted on 1 Aug Ian Walker - Musto Ambassador on the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup
Ian Walker on his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted on 23 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy