Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Volvo Ocean Race - Southern Spars VO65 masts help slash race record

by Southern Spars today at 2:40 pm
MAPFRE on her way to setting a race record for the Round the Island Race Volvo Ocean Race© http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Southern Spars new run of VO65 masts passed their first test, helping MAPFRE carve seven minutes off the Round the Isle of Wight record. The seven teams took off around the race course which was the setting for the foundation race for the America’s Cup.

All crews pushed their VO65s to the limit in this shakedown event which saw four of them come in under the old record time of 3hrs 20mins, set by the 100-footer Maximus.

MAPFRE benefited from their strong presence of America’s Cup and Olympic sailors – including their new recruit Blair Tuke – easily winning the start ahead of Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Brunel.

With wind from the south between 15-20 knots at the start and gusts up to 35 knots, the boats flew down the Solent on the outgoing tide. The most recently announced team, and thus the team with the least miles in training, Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic was the only boat with a reef at the start. They were quickly joined by the rest of the fleet as the wind built during the drag race down the Solent.

After the southern point of the island the Volvo Ocean 65s were finally able to bear away onto their favourite point of sail, with navigator Joan Vila perfectly choosing MAPFRE’s course and sail changes.

There was no surprise that all the top teams around the back of the island had done the previous race, with MAPFRE leading Dongfeng and Brunel. Bouwe Bekking’s strong performance demonstrated that despite only a week’s training before today, and crew trials still underway, the 39,000 miles sailed in the 2014-15 edition are worth gold.

The boats then regrouped in Gosport as a final opportunity to prepare for the Rolex Fastnet Race, the second stage of Leg Zero. After the Fastnet, the teams completed Leg Zero by sailing from Plymouth to St Malo and then on to Lisbon.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

J-Class revolution + Video
In the 1930s, when the rule was first introduced, J-Class yachts were the pinnacle of world yacht racing. In the 1930s, when the rule was first introduced, J-Class yachts were the pinnacle of world yacht racing. But by 1940 many had been stripped or broken up for scrap metal for the war effort or just abandoned and left to rot in mud berths. Decades later several of these leviathans have been rebuilt and restored and are now part of a healthy and spectacular racing class
Posted on 17 Jul America's Cup - Southern Spars has third America's Cup win
Southern Spars, builders of Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning America’s Cup Class catamaran Southern Spars, builders of Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning America’s Cup Class catamaran, has congratulated the team on their outstanding performance in 35th America’s Cup. The Auckland based company, who has had a strong bond with the team since building their rigs for the 1995 winning challenge, took on a different role in this cycle – becoming the builder of the entire boat package.
Posted on 28 Jun North Technology buys Hall Spars from receivership
North Technology Group (NTG) has announced the acquisition of the Hall Spars business out of receivership. North Technology Group (NTG) has announced the acquisition of the Hall Spars business out of receivership. The Hall Spars US parent company announced in early 2017 that it would be closing the doors due to well publicized financial challenges. The acquisition covers Auckland and Brekens and Hall Spars will re-establish in Rhode Island
Posted on 9 May Southern Spars expand horizons with new Olympic projects underway
Southern Spars have had a hand in creating Team New Zealand boats for the last six America's Cup campaigns. They built the fastest America’s Cup yacht that New Zealand has ever sailed, and the wheels that transported Kiwi cyclists to six Olympic and world championship medals. Now Auckland mast-makers Southern Spars want to help more New Zealand athletes on to the winners’ podium, by taking their cutting-edge technology in ingenious new directions.
Posted on 8 May America's Cup - Building Emirates Team NZ's AC50 - Video
Emirates Team New Zealand’s America's Cup Class AC50 yacht is one of the most technical yachts ever launched Emirates Team New Zealand’s America's Cup Class AC50 yacht is one of the most technical yachts ever launched. ‘For us this is another opportunity to demonstrate how strong we are as a composite manufacturer,’ says one of the founders and round the world racer, Mark Hauser. 'We have just built a yacht that is capable of winning the America’s Cup.'
Posted on 3 May America's Cup - Southern Spars AC50 build for Emirates Team NZ + Video
The Peter Blake skippered Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map 27 years after Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map with her unequalled clean sweep of the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race, Southern Spars were called on to build Emirates Team NZ's America's Cup Challenger. Here's a look behind the scenes at the composite engineering process Southern Spars employ on projects ranging from Volvo OR spars, to Olympic bike wheels to an AC50
Posted on 1 May St Barths Bucket - RigPro Service team at your service.
RigPro, Southern Spars’ service division has some of its top service technicians at the St. Barths Bucket. RigPro, Southern Spars’ service division has some of its top service technicians at the St. Barths Bucket. We can assist and provide advice for competing yachts in the regatta and cruising in the Caribbean.
Posted on 10 Mar Southern Spars takes to the air with new composite engineering project
One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field. Moving into the composites engineering for non-marine projects is becoming a more common occurrence as clients realise the opportunities from utilising the expertise of composite boat and spar builders.
Posted on 8 Mar Emirates Team NZ and Southern Spars launching into the America’s Cup
Built by Southern Spars, Emirates Team New Zealand’s newest America’s Cup yacht has been launched. Built by Southern Spars, Emirates Team New Zealand’s newest America’s Cup yacht has been launched. The Auckland-based mast builder demonstrated its standing as one of the world’s top carbon fibre manufacturers. Southern delivered Emirates Team NZ’s most technically advanced yacht ever, meeting the extremely strict budget, construction, weight and timing requirements.
Posted on 20 Feb Southern Spars - world beaters in 40-foot performance masts +Video
Southern Spars builds world beating masts for yachts from 11-foot foiling moths to 280-foot superyachts Southern Spars builds world beating masts for yachts from 11-foot foiling moths to 280-foot superyachts and everything in between. Southern Spars passion, technology, design and performance give you the results.
Posted on 6 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy