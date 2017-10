Volvo Ocean Race - Slingshot exit from Gibraltar in 30kts - Video

Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 23 October, 2017.

by Sail-World.com today at 12:33 pmThe fleet raced through the narrow Gibraltar Strait in 30 knot gusts, tide against wind and close, experiencing some close intense racing.





















