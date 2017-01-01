Volvo Ocean Race - Olympic skiff Gold medalist joins team AzkoNobel

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 12:36 amMartine Grael follows her father Torben Grael, winner of five Olympic medals in the Soling and Star classes. He also placed third in the 2005-06 Volvo Ocean race in Brasil 1 and then won the 2008/09 edition as skipper of Ericcsson 4, setting a 24 hour monohull record of 596nm in 24hours.Martine Grael (26) with crew Kahena Kunze in the 49erFX Womens skiff at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.It is expected that she will continue to campaign the 49erFX after the Volvo Ocean Race has completed.









