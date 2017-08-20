Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Volvo Ocean Race - No clear leader as fleet dives south before turn

by Richard Gladwell and Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:06 am
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 12, Scallywag rolls over Turn the Tide on Plastic during a sunset drag race as a cargo ship cuts ahead. Neck and neck sailing with Scallywag as the fleet curves away from Brazil on board Turn the Tide on Plastic. Photo by Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race
According to the weather routing function of Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other when Leg 2 finishes in five and a half or six days time in Cape Town, South Africa.

Winds are still moderate in strength with the sleigh ride just two days away once the boats reach the latitude of Cape Town and make the turn for the finish line.

At this stage the fleet is expected to finish on Thursday late evening UTC.

At this stage (0700 UTC on November 18) the three teams who have previously completed a Volvo Ocean Race, Brunel, DongFeng and MAPFRE are predicted to be the front runners according to the two most accurate weather feeds used by Predictwind.com for weather routing.

Using weather data from the PWG feed, the first five yachts are expected to finish within an hour of each other. PWG sees the breeze increasing in a couple of days and giving fast rides for a day or two with a 600nm 24hour run possible if the average speeds predicted are attained.

A second feed ECMWF has a more conservative view of the wind strength as the fleet race through the South Atlantic.

The routing for both feeds is very similar, indicating that the prognosis is accurate and that being so the boats are expected to turn for Cape Town in about 24 hour time or 0900UTC on 19 November.

The actual distance predicted to be sailed is about 400-500nm longer than the prediction from Volvo Ocean Race which is using the method of distance to the finish, without factoring in weather systems and routing into the equation.

In the latest report from Volvo Ocean Race all seven boats in the Volvo Ocean Race fleet are sailing to the southwest. But the finish line in Cape Town is now nearly directly to the east. Every mile sailed in this westerly direction is adding to, not subtracting from, the distance to finish.

Typical course from the weather routing for the final week of leg 2, Volvo Ocean Race © PredictWind http://www.predictwind.com
Typical course from the weather routing for the final week of leg 2, Volvo Ocean Race © PredictWind http://www.predictwind.com


But it is a tactical gamble. The extra distance should be more than compensated by the stronger winds the teams are seeking. But it's no sure thing. And the navigators are starting to express their difference of opinion in the tracks they are taking.

This has lead to some interesting developments overnight. Dongfeng Race Team, previously furthest south, has ceded that position to MAPFRE by continuing to the east for nearly three extra hours.

In fact, by doing so, Dongfong is now positioned further east than onyone else, including team AkzoNobel who also gybed earlier, and as expected, after leading the fleet rankings over the past few days due to that easterly position, are now folding in behind the leaders.

At the back, further to the north, SHK/Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic are sailing directly within in sight of each other, with first one and then the other making a pass as Scallywag navigator Steve Hayles explains:

'Right now we are about 300 metres away from Turn the Tide and every piece of information is available. We can track them in real time via the AIS systems and radar, we can see them move the sail stack and have an idea about sail setup and configuration.

'All this increases the focus on-board as you can assess every little change to water ballast, steering, sail set-up etc. and get a real time near metre accurate view of the differences. It's good fun and recently we managed to roll over the top of the other boat so it has helped lift the spirits but fortunes come and go and when it's their turn tonight in the middle of a fast moving situation in a rain cloud then we might feel a little more under pressure.

'Enjoying the close competition with at least one other boat but it's going to be long and stressful to do this for the remaining 2700 miles !'

Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. Tom Johnson is happy to see Nick Dana jumping on deck after a long nap. © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. Tom Johnson is happy to see Nick Dana jumping on deck after a long nap. © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. Vestas full speed downwind trying to gain some miles on Brunel this morning © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. Vestas full speed downwind trying to gain some miles on Brunel this morning © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 14, on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 14, on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 12, A dissaointed crew after bbeing rolled by Scallywag. Neck and neck sailing with Scallywag as the fleet curves away from Brazil on board Turn the Tide on Plastic. Photo by Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 12, A dissaointed crew after bbeing rolled by Scallywag. Neck and neck sailing with Scallywag as the fleet curves away from Brazil on board Turn the Tide on Plastic. Photo by Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Sam Greenfield / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 14, on board AkzoNobel. Martine Grael Peter van Niekerk keep one eye for the meteor shower. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017. © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 14, on board AkzoNobel. Martine Grael Peter van Niekerk keep one eye for the meteor shower. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017. © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 13 on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 13 on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. Jena Mai Hansen and her two bodyguards. Nick Dana and Tom Johnson. © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. Jena Mai Hansen and her two bodyguards. Nick Dana and Tom Johnson. © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Pablo Arrarte, Xabi Fernandez and Blair Tuke laughing. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Pablo Arrarte, Xabi Fernandez and Blair Tuke laughing. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Guillermo Altadill at the helm, the others, Joan vila, Rob Greenhalgh and Sophie Ciszek. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Guillermo Altadill at the helm, the others, Joan vila, Rob Greenhalgh and Sophie Ciszek. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Xabi Fernandez and Joan vila looking at the navigation strategy, Pablo Arrarte on his bank. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Xabi Fernandez and Joan vila looking at the navigation strategy, Pablo Arrarte on his bank. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Sophie Ciszek putting a rope to gybe. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board MAPFRE, Sophie Ciszek putting a rope to gybe. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017 © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race


Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board AkzoNobel. Brad Farrand sleeps on and Simeon Tienpont munches down his supper. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, on board AkzoNobel. Brad Farrand sleeps on and Simeon Tienpont munches down his supper. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 17 November, 2017. © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

Yachtspot J88 660x82SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82Southern Spars - 100

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race teams leverage up with crucial 24 hours ahead
Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel were today the most westerly boat having gybed onto starboard at 0900 UTC For several hours Bekking's Dutch-flagged boat was actually pointing in the opposite direction to Cape Town, much to the amazement of some race fans glued to the tracker.
Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic
Although position report doesn't show it, Dongfeng likely remain the true leg leaders with MAPFRE nipping at their heels By comparison, those teams closer to the Brazilian coast – Dongfeng Race Team, MAPFRE, Team Brunel as well as the most westerly boat, Vestas 11th Hour Racing – are likely to pick up the stronger winds brewing 500 miles to the south earlier, potentially catapulting them towards their goal.
Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Blanket finish expected in Cape Town
The second leg of the Volvo Ocean race is projected to finish in eight and a half days time in Cape Town. The second leg of the Volvo Ocean race is projected to finish in eight and a half days time in Cape Town. Running the 0700UTC from November 16, positions through the routing function of Predictwind.com shows that using one feed ECMWF, the fleet will finish within an hour, and with just a few minutes covering the lead boats.
Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel halfway Cape Town
The team of skipper Bouwe Bekking did an excellent job in in the last 48 hours. First they took over the third place Due to the prevailing wind conditions, the fastest route to Cape Town is not the shortest route. Navigator Andrew Cape: 'We're in the North East of Brazil and we're in the trade winds belt here so [we've] just got to push as fast as we can and get south where the breeze moves aft, and make a play later on.'
Posted on 15 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Halfway home – Race to Cape Town enters a new phase
The seven international teams all now have less than 3,200 nautical miles left in the 7,000-mile stage from the Portugal The south-easterly tradewinds that blow south of the Equator remained kind to the fleet, allowing rapid reaching conditions that have resulted in speeds of up to 20 knots.
Posted on 15 Nov Two sailors to head up Volvo Ocean Race organisation
The duo founded Atlant Ocean Racing together and have worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over past 28 years Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner. Johan Salén has worked alongside Brisius on all of their previous Volvo Ocean Race projects. He will take a leading role in both operations and in devising a strategy for the future of the event alongside the current leadership team.
Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Back to business in the South Atlantic
Many sailors awoke on Tuesday sporting new haircuts or with the faint whiff of days-old food about them, or both. After being largely untroubled by the Doldrums, the seven teams were making between 16 and 18 knots in the south-easterly trade winds so typical of this part of the South Atlantic.
Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Crossing the Line in Video and Images
Images and video from onboard the Volvo Ocean racers as Neptune initiates the pollywogs. The Volvo Ocean Race fleet has crossed the Equator as they head for the finish of leg 2 in Cape Town. Here's some still images and video from onboard as Neptune initiates the pollywogs.
Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race fleet pushes into Southern Hemisphere
Charles Caudrelier's Dongfeng Race Team led the fleet over the famous line of latitude at 0941UTC with slimmest of leads Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, in sixth and seventh respectively only 60 miles behind Dongfeng, are tipped to cross the Equator within the next few hours. With the crossing of the Equator came the offerings to King Neptune, the Roman God of the Sea.
Posted on 13 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel crossed the equator in fourth position
The sailors aboard Team Brunel caught up Team AkzoNobel and the connection with the front of the fleet was realised. For Peter Burling - World Sailor of the Year - (NZL), Kyle Langford (AUS) and Carlo Huisman (NED), passing the equator meant there first encounter with King Neptune. The three former Americas Cup sailors faced the King.
Posted on 13 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy