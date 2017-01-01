Please select your home edition
Volvo Ocean Race - New skipper will add new tension for Kiwi fans

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 9:23 pm
Brad Jackson on the helm of team AkzoNobel during the Rolex Fastnet Race © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
The appointment of Brad Jackson as skipper of the Dutch flagged entry, team AkzoNobel in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race will give Kiwi fans a third entry on which to focus in the race which starts in five days time.

Brad Jackson is one of three people (all New Zealanders) to have won the Round the World classic, starting with Grant Dalton's maxi ketch New Zealand Endeavour in the 1993-94 Whitbread around the World race. He won again under another New Zealand skipper, Mike Sanderson aboard the Volvo 70 ABN AMRO in the 2005-06 Volvo Ocean Race and again in the following race aboard Ericsson 4 with Torben Grael (BRA).

With no New Zealand entry in the race, focus had been on the performance of MAPFRE against Team Brunel with 49er Olympic medalists and America's Cup winners Blair Tuke and Peter Burling aboard respectively.

Tuke is the only one of the two who will sail the complete race. Burling will sail some legs, and now Jackson will skippering the Dutch flagged entry.

All told there are nine New Zealand sailors competing in the 45,000nm race around the World which gets underway on Sunday October 22 from Alicante, Spain.

Jackson is joined by Brad Farrand (NZL) aboard team AkzoNobel. Farrand is an under 30 yr crew member on his first Volvo Ocean Race.

Louis Sinclair (NZL) formerly with Oracle Team USA is with Blair Tuke on MAPFRE, it will be Sinclair's second trip around the world - and was part of the winning Abu Dhabi crew in the last edition, sailed in the same Volvo 65 One designs.

Two highly experienced New Zealanders are aboard Dongfeng race team. Another three times Volvo Ocean race winner, Stu Bannatyne will sail with Another Abu Dhabi crew member, Daryl Wislang.

Tony Mutter (NZL) will be sailing his sixth Round the World race aboard Vestas 11th Hour racing. Mutter has two Volvo OR wins in his logbook, having won with ABN AMRO (2005-06) and Ericsson 4 (2008-09).

The only female from New Zealand sailing in the race is Bianca Cook having her first Volvo Ocean Race on the Dee Caffari skippered Turn the Tide on Plastic.
Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - NZ's Brad Jackson to lead team AkzoNobel
Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel Three-time Volvo Ocean Race winner Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel for the 2017-18 edition of the 83,000-kilometer around the world race. The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race
Posted today at 8:39 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Team Akzonobel comments on Tienpont dismissal
Team AkzoNobel has released a second statement clarifying the abrupt dismissal of it's Volvo Ocean Race skipper Team AkzoNobel sailing and shore team has released a statement clarifying the abrupt dismissal of it's Volvo Ocean Race skipper Simeon Tienpont. It would appear from the statement that the Dutch based multi-national paints and performance coatings manufacturer has terminated a contract negotiated between themselves and Tienpont's company STEAM
Posted on 15 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the first In Port Race, Alicante
Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, and filed this gallery of images. Held in light to moderate breezes off Alicante, the MAPFRE sponsored race was an emphatic win for the Spanish flagged Volvo Ocean Race entry
Posted on 15 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Full and Highlight Replays of Alicante In-Port Race
The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. Catch the short version of the race highlights along with the full replay.
Posted on 15 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Vestas 11th Hour with podium finish in In-Port Race
The seven Volvo Ocean 65s started their three-lap windward-leeward course in a 7-9 knot steady easterly breeze. At the start, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was in a controlling position crossing the line first. The team rounded the first gate in fourth place very close to the other teams. Over the first few legs, the crew was able to use their boat speed and tactics to battle back one place at a time, rounding Gate three in second place.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel fourth in first In-Port Race
Team Brunel with Dutch skipper Bouwe Bekking started the Volvo Ocean Race by finishing fourth in the In-Port race. There was victory for the Spanish Mapfre. Skipper Bekking was pleased with the result: 'Of course we would have liked to have been on stage, but a fourth place is okay for now.'
Posted on 14 Oct MAPFRE draw first blood in Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE managed to stretch out to a lead of nearly one-minute at the bottom gate, giving them a lead the rest of the way. Fernández and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Local heroes take popular win in first In Port race
The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Sailing in winds of 8-10kts, Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet
Posted on 14 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams to face first test in MAPFRE In-Port Race
The race course is set up with a gate system, with two top (windward) marks and two bottom (leeward) marks. The start time is 14:00 local time, and conditions are forecast to be ideal. During the morning there will be a light northerly wind, but from noon, it will start to turn to the east and strengthen to a solid 10 knots down the race course.
Posted on 13 Oct Inside the Volvo Ocean Race - The Boatyard and North Sails
Nathan Quirk and Neil Cox, head of the Boatyard, explain how North Sails 3Di technology has changed the game in port. With the Alicante in-port race kicking off this weekend and the start of Leg 1 fast approaching, the Volvo Ocean Race’s Boatyard Sail Loft Manager Nathan Quirk and Neil Cox, head of the Boatyard, explain how North Sails 3Di technology has changed the game in port.
Posted on 13 Oct
