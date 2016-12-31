Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

Volvo Ocean Race - Melbourne to be a Southern Ocean and Xmas stopover

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:19 pm
Alvimedica pictured in the Southern Ocean in the 2014/15 Volvo Ocean Race. Melbourne will book-end the first Southern Ocean leg from Cape Town to Melbourne, before the fleet head for the two stopovers in China. © Amory Ross / Team Alvimedica
The Volvo Ocean Race will give sports fans an extra Christmas present in 2017 after adding Melbourne to the route for the forthcoming edition starting in October.

The change to the 2017-18 route, announced on Friday morning in Melbourne, means the Race will visit Australia for the eighth time – but for the first in more than a decade.

With what will be a compressed stopover, Melbourne fits between Cape Town and Hong Kong, and completes a 45,000-nautical mile route that will see the teams cover three times as many miles in the Southern Ocean as in previous editions.

Cape Town to Melbourne will now make up Leg 3 of the race – a double-point scoring, 6,300-nautical mile leg. Melbourne will host a week-long stopover, but no In-Port Race, before the fleet leaves on Leg 4 to Hong Kong.

According to projections, the one-design Volvo Ocean 65 fleet will arrive around Christmas Day – meaning an extra reason to celebrate in the state capital of Victoria.

Melbourne, capital of Victoria, Australia. Image: Rob Blackburn<br /> © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Melbourne, capital of Victoria, Australia. Image: Rob Blackburn
© Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com


Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren commented: “The Volvo Ocean Race is another chance for Victorians to see some of the world’s best sailing teams in action. Major events are fantastic for the entire visitor economy – they keep our restaurants and hotels full and our shopping precincts bustling.

He concluded: “The Victorian Government is proud to work with a range of dedicated partners to support this stand out sailing event.”

Australia’s history with the Volvo Ocean Race goes all the way back to the first edition in 1973-74 and, in total, Australia has hosted the race seven times. The race first came to Melbourne in 2005-06 and now returns for a second time.

“We’re delighted to be visiting Melbourne again – a vibrant city of sport and culture with a strong maritime heritage,” said Volvo Ocean Race COO, Richard Mason.

“Having been born in Australia myself, I couldn’t be more excited to see the race head Down Under, and I know that sailing fans across the nation will be full of excitement to see the boats and sailors for themselves.”

The full route now features a total of 10 legs taking in 12 landmark Host Cities on six continents.

Melbourne, capital of Victoria, Australia Image: Josie Withers Photography © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Melbourne, capital of Victoria, Australia Image: Josie Withers Photography © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com


The teams will leave Alicante, Spain on 22 October and race on to Lisbon, Cape Town, Melbourne and Hong Kong before a non-scoring transition to Guangzhou in China.

After a stopover in Guangzhou that will include a race in the In-Port Series, the ocean legs will resume with a leg to Auckland before stopping in Itajaí, Brazil, Newport, Rhode Island, Cardiff and Gothenburg, before the big finish in the Dutch city of The Hague.

The two Southern Ocean legs – from Cape Town to Melbourne, and Auckland to Itajaí – plus the North Atlantic leg near the end of the race, Newport to Cardiff – will all score double points. The longest leg of the 45,000-nautical mile lap of the planet will now be the 7,600-nautical mile leg from Auckland to Itajaí.

The Volvo Ocean Race recently announced a series of major changes to the rules of the 43-year-old classic adventure, including a major incentive for teams to compete with mixed male-female crews.

Volvo Ocean Race - Revised course showing the new Melbourne Stopover © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Volvo Ocean Race - Revised course showing the new Melbourne Stopover © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com


Volvo Ocean Race - Revised course showing the new Melbourne Stopover © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Volvo Ocean Race - Revised course showing the new Melbourne Stopover © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com


Melbourne, capital of Victoria, Australia. Image: Roberto Seba © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Melbourne, capital of Victoria, Australia. Image: Roberto Seba © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com




The addition of the Melbourne stopover means the race has locked in dates across the whole 2017-18 route. The key dates are as follows:

Alicante
Race Village opens – 11 October 2017
Alicante In-Port Race ­– 14 October 2017
Leg 1 Start – 22 October 2017

Lisbon
In-Port Race – 28 October 2017
Leg 2 Start – 5 November 2017

Cape Town
In-Port Race – 8 December 2017
Leg 3 Start – 10 December 2017

Melbourne
Leg 4 Start – 2 January 2018

Hong Kong
In-Port Race – 27 January 2018

Guangzhou
In-Port Race – 4 February 2018
Leg 5 Start – 7 February 2018

Auckland
In-Port Race – 10 March 2018
Leg 6 Start – 18 March 2018

Itajaí
In-Port Race – 20 April 2018
Leg 7 Start – 22 April 2018

Newport
In-Port Race – 19 May 2018
Leg 8 Start – 20 May 2018

Cardiff
In-Port Race – 8 June 2018
Leg 9 Start – 10 June 2018

Gothenburg
In-Port Race – 17 June 2018
Leg 10 Start – 21 June 2018

The Hague
In-Port Race – 30 June 2018

Southern coast, State of Victoria, Australia. Image: Robert Blackburn © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Southern coast, State of Victoria, Australia. Image: Robert Blackburn © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com


Australia in the Volvo Ocean Race:

11 Australian sailors took part in the 2014-15 edition of the race: Will Oxley (Alvimedica), Phil Harmer and Luke Parkinson (Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing), Sophie Ciszek, Stacey Jackson and Liz Wardley (SCA), Andrew Cape (Brunel), and Chris Nicholson, Tom Johnson and Tom Addis (all Team Vestas Wind), Jack Bouttell (Dongfeng Race Team).

The Volvo Ocean Race has visited Australia seven times before: Sydney in 1973-74, 1997-98 and 2001-02, Fremantle in 1989-90, 1993-94 and 1997-98, and Melbourne in 2005-06.

Wildwind 2016 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsPacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Deck of Boat 8 leaves builder
The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast - Groupe Carboman in Vannes, France. In this video the deck is rolled out of the building facility and is loaded onto a truck, ahead of a 1,200km trip to Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy.
Posted on 11 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - On for the hat-trick
Meet the man eyeing his third consecutive Volvo Ocean Race win. Phil Harmer, lifted trophy with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing Meet the man eyeing his third consecutive Volvo Ocean Race win. Phil Harmer, who lifted the trophy with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing in 2014-15, and Groupama in 2011-12, could get the hat-trick next edition – and we sat down to chat to him about what's he's been up to since the end of the race, his views on the evolutions ahead of 2017-18, and his plans for the future.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng Racing take delivery of their VO65
Just before Christmas, Dongfeng Racing took delivery of their good as new, refitted Volvo Ocean 65. After an outstanding result in the Rolex Sydney Hobart, Dongfeng Racing now turn to the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race which gets underway in ten months time. Just before Christmas the team took delivery of their good as new, refitted Volvo Ocean 65.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel arrives home after 2,000km sail
Skipper Simeon Tienpont and the team AkzoNobel training crew arrived in the Netherlands earlier this evening Skipper Simeon Tienpont and the team AkzoNobel training crew arrived in the Netherlands earlier this evening following a four-day delivery from Lisbon to The Hague onboard their Volvo Ocean 65. The journey of nearly 2,000km was the first opportunity for Tienpont to put his potential crew through a series of offshore training tests ahead of the next edition of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-2018.
Posted on 29 Nov 2016 A Q&A with Nick Bice about the recent changes for the 2017/2018 VOR
I caught up with Nick Bice, the VOR’s director of boats and maintenance, to learn more about the VOR’s new directions. I recently had the pleasure of hearing Nick Bice, the Volvo Ocean Race’s director of boats and maintenance, deliver a keynote speech to an audience of marine-industry professionals and official Volvo Ocean Race suppliers at the 2016 METS trade show in Amsterdam. I caught up with Bice after his presentation to learn more about the new directions that the race is taking for its thirteenth edition.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Volvo Ocean Race– Inmarsat returns as Satellite Communications Partner
The partnership powers the Race’s digital content delivery from the oceans, while supplying crucial tracking services. The ongoing partnership advances the possibilities of onboard satellite communications and powers the Race’s digital content delivery from the oceans, while supplying crucial safety and tracking services.
Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Dongfeng Race Team back in the Volvo Ocean Race
The goal is to challenge for overall honours in the 2017-18 edition following the team's remarkable third place finish With the 42-year-old Frenchman Charles Caudrelier once again at the wheel and with Bruno Dubois as Team Director, the Chinese-flagged team will be 100% backed by the Dongfeng Motor Corporation based in Wuhan in China's Hubei province.
Posted on 7 Nov 2016 China back in the Volvo Ocean Race with Charles Caudrelier as skipper
Dongfeng Race Team will build on the all-round success of their race debut and return in 2017-18 for a second campaign China’s Dongfeng Race Team will build on the all-round success of their race debut and return in 2017-18 for a second successive campaign under French skipper Charles Caudrelier, the team announced on Monday.
Posted on 7 Nov 2016 The countdown is on – with one year to go to the Volvo Ocean Race 2017
The 2017-18 edition will begin on Sunday in almost exactly one year’s time – when the starting gun is fired in Alicante The 2017-18 edition will begin on Sunday in almost exactly one year’s time – when the starting gun is fired in Alicante and the teams set out to complete a total of 45,000 nautical miles of offshore racing, over a course that takes in 11 landmark cities in five continents over eight months.
Posted on 21 Oct 2016 Major shake-up in Onboard Reporter programme across Volvo Ocean Race
Onboard Reporters will no longer necessarily be assigned to a particular team for the duration of the Race In the ninth of 10 announcements over 10 days, Onboard Reporters will no longer necessarily be assigned to a particular team for the duration of the Race, but will instead be available to work as truly independent, embedded multimedia journalists across the fleet.
Posted on 20 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy