Volvo Ocean Race - Mark Turner elaborates on resignation reasons

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 1:44 am
Mark Turner,CEO Volvo Ocean Race,Alicante conference,June 2017 © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Outgoing Volvo Ocean Race CEO, Mark Turner has elaborated on the reasons behind his sudden announcement that he would be parting ways with the event into which he had put an enormous effort to both effect changes for the next edition of the race and the shape of the race over the next 10 years.

In an interview with Yachting World magazine Turner explains why he decided to leave the CEO role to which he had been appointed to worldwide acclamation just 16 months before.

As well as getting new teams involved in the current race, which starts in just over three weeks time, Turner also helped create new rules which rewarded the introduction of mixed gender crews, and introduced a replacement/enhancement strategy for the following editions which involved the creation of a new foiling 60ft monohull that could compete in IMOCA60 events, and a new wingsailed multihull for In-Port Racing. Under Turner new moves in the media and coverage space involved a 'Digital First' strategy to move the race broadcast and coverage from a traditional TV and print platform across to online and social media as the primary media outlet.

Mark Turner writes - 'I can share a bit more now it appears - hope this quick video piece answers a few more at least of the many questions I've been asked to respond on...no PR or script involved, straight from the heart yesterday, but as you know and its normal, there are some limits to what detail can be shared. Respect that, please. The focus is on this race now, as was always the plan once we'd opened entries for the next one...

Thank you so much for all the supportive messages, they mean a lot. I know some of those that know me well have been worried what state I might be in, as rarely have I not seen something through, but I'm really ok - business is business, I did my best, and only got part of what I hoped (watch this race) done. I'm very disappointed to be leaving this great race of course with a job part done and a great opportunity missed. But there is a great team to continue on, and it will remain a great race, and I'll be its biggest fan still going forward!).

