Volvo Ocean Race - Mapfre confirms they will be back for upcoming race

by infosailing.net and Sail-World today at 11:29 am
Mapfre - Volvo Ocean Race 2015 Rick Tomlinson/Volvo Ocean Race © http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Mapfre will take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, the round-the-world race leaving Alicante on 22nd October. The Spanish team is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.

No details of her skipper or crew were mentioned in the official media release.

Mapfre is continuing as a sponsor, having begun with the team in the 2011-2012 race, with a more secondary presence, and continued into the next edition in 2014-2015 as the team’s main sponsor of the project - a loyal reflection of the insurance company’s key values: effort, drive, teamwork, innovation and global presence. Over the last few years, Mapfre has offered ongoing support to sailing, and was present in the Barcelona World Race 2010-2011, the record for the Christopher Columbus Discovery Route, the Copa del Rey Mapfre and the Volvo Ocean Race.

Antonio Huertas, President of the Spanish Insurance Company said:

“Mapfre is proud to be once again present on the start line of one of the most demanding competitions in world sport. We truly value the importance of participating in a project such as this; a round-the-world yacht race which represents the same values that define us as a company.”

“Our presence in the last race, with a team of great, committed professionals intent on giving their very best to the race, was extremely positive. Moreover, the Volvo Ocean Race will stop in some of our main markets such as Spain, Brazil, and USA, which enables us to generate publicity for the Mapfre brand on a world-wide scale.'

MAPFRE - Leg 8 to Lorient – Volvo Ocean Race 2015 © Ricardo Pinto / Volvo Ocean Race
Pedro Campos, CEO of the Mapfre team and of the last five Spanish teams to have taken part in the round-the-world race said:

“We are extremely grateful and proud to once again have the full support of Mapfre, in this great adventure which is the Volvo Ocean Race, probably the longest, most difficult and extreme sporting event. Participating is in itself a great venture for any team.Taking the start line in Alicante with possibilities of victory is our biggest challenge, and the work we have ahead of us in the next nine months.”

MAPFRE during the start of Leg six - Volvo Ocean Race 2015 © Maria Muina / Mapfre http://www.volvooceanrace.com
The CEO of the Volvo Ocean Race, Mark Turner, commented:

“It is fantastic news to confirm a Spanish team for the next edition of the race, and it is, of course, wonderful to see a sponsor returning to the race after a successful campaign. With the recent confirmation of Alicante as the start port for the next three editions of the race and the important role that Spain has played in the history of the race, it will be fantastic to see the Spanish fans back on the dock in October to support their home team, Mapfre”.

October 2017 to June 2018 - Racing around the world:
On 14th October the Volvo Ocean 65 “Mapfre” will take part in its first coastal race of this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. On 22nd October the first leg kicks off from Alicante, where the teams will race to Lisbon (Portugal), Cape Town (South Africa), Melbourne (Australia), Hong Kong, Guangzhou (China), Auckland (New Zealand), Itajaí (Brazil), Newport (USA), Cardiff (United Kingdom), Gothenburg (Sweden) and finally The Hague (Holland), where the race will finish in June 2018.


The Volvo Ocean 65 fleet as they sail past Denmark during the sunset,as they face the last miles to the finish line in Gothenburg. © Carlo Borlenghi/Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
