Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE back on the water with new rig

by MAPFRE - Volvo Ocean Race on 15 Apr
- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 María Muiña/MAPFRE
Just 16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back on the water.

On Saturday 15th April in Lisbon (Portugal), home of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, and where the new mast was fitted, the VO65 was out on the water undertaking its first tests.

On the afternoon of 30th March, MAPFRE was sailing in a training session close to the Island of Ons (Pontevedra) with 25 knots (46.3 km/h) of wind and 4-metre waves, when the mast, (the same the boat sailed with in the last edition of the Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15), snapped just below the first spreader. Once the team had ensured the crew was safe and without injury, they began an arduous two-hour task to bring the boat under control and recover the broken parts of the mast and sails, before returning without assistance to Sanxenxo, the Spanish team’s base.

Two day’s later, on 2nd April MAPFRE was transported from Sanxenxo to Lisbon where both the Spanish team and the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard’s shore crews were waiting to initiate the refit of the new mast, manfuactured in New Zealand.

“After a seven-day refit, the new mast is now ready and looking really good,” confirmed Antonio “Talpi” Piris, MAPFRE’s shore crew manager.

Besides the work on the new mast in Lisbon, repairs were also undertaken to the hull, keel, daggerboards and rudders, which were damaged in the dismasting,

- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE
- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE


“The boat was brought to Lisbon to repair the damage that the broken mast caused from hitting the bulb and rudders,” explained Piris, “the hull has also been given a thorough revision, and repairs made to the more superficial damage, for example the scratches on the paintwork that the broken rig caused to the starboard side of the boat.”

MAPFRE’s shore crew manager also outlined the additional repairs undertaken, “the starboard daggerboard underwent a lot of damage, so has been removed and replaced. The boom also received a blow that had to be repaired, and is now ready. The spare main sail has been altered to fit the shape of the new mast, and the new sails are also ready for testing on the water.”

“In general, everything has gone really well,” concluded Piris, “The collaboration between our team and the staff at the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard was very productive, as we have been able to stick to the timeline that we established following the incident.”

Following the refit of the new mast, the boat was back on the water and today initiated its first sailing tests to ensure that everything was working as expected. The boat was out for eight hours’ sailing off the coast of Lisbon and along the River Tagus.

“Today we have sailed for the first time with the sails and are really happy. Our shore crew and the Volvo Ocean Race team have done an incredible job; impeccable and really fast.”

- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE
- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE


The sailor from Cantabria also explained where the dismasting had happened, and how the team has incorporated it into their agenda,

“We were lucky that the mast broke when it did, because we were close to all these facilities, and it has hardly affected our schedule. We have only lost three days of offshore training that we are now going to recover in the second session, so we can be one hundred percent ready, and prepared for the race to the very best of our ability.”

The next step for the Spanish team is to continue testing all the new material, before they begin with the second round of offshore training on the 18th April,

“We will sail for two nights in the Atlantic before heading back to Sanxenxo, so we can also try out some new people for the team.”



- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE
- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE


- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE
- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE


- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE
- MAPFRE new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 © María Muiña/MAPFRE

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82North Technology - Southern SparsSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Meet the man behind the next generation One Design
Verdier and his team will be working alongside a Volvo Ocean Race Advisory Board, featuring race veterans and directors. Guillaume Verdier is working on plans for the next generation Volvo Ocean Race One Design – and the final decision on monohull vs. multihull is now just weeks away...
Posted on 12 Apr Guillaume Verdier to create new One Design yacht for Volvo Ocean Race
The edition after this one, the 14th, will be contested in new One Design racing yachts designed by Guillaume Verdier Verdier has joined the Volvo Ocean Race Design Team and is currently working with the race on the crucial issue of whether the new boat will be a monohull or multihull. The final decision on the proposed designs will be announced on 18 May at an event in Gothenburg, the home of the race’s owners and title sponsors Volvo.
Posted on 6 Apr A Q&A with Charlie Enright about his recently announced VOR campaign
I caught up with Charlie Enright to learn more about his latest Volvo Ocean Race adventure, which begins this October. On March 21, 2017, in Newport, Rhode Island, Americans Charlie Enright and Mark Towill announced their Team Vestas 11th Hour Racing campaign for the 2017/2018 Volvo Ocean Race. I caught up with Charlie Enright via email to learn more about his latest VOR adventure, which begins this October off of Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 3 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted on 3 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE is dismasted in practice session + Video
2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race entry, MAPRE, have confirmed that they were dismasted The 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race entry, MAPRE, have confirmed that they were dismasted during a training session on Thursday near the island of Ons off the Spanish Coast. The team reported that there has been no personal injury on board and the boat and team have returned under their own power to their base in Sanxenxo. The broken mast is the one used in the last Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15.
Posted on 31 Mar Willy Altadill to return for his second edition of Volvo Ocean Race
Willy Altadill, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy Altadill, the 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill.
Posted on 29 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel leaves Persico
The Simeon Tienpont skippered Team AkzoNobel Volvo65 has left the building facility at Persico Marine in Bergamo The Simeon Tienpont skippered Team AkzoNobel Volvo65 has left the building facility at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy to The Boatyard in Lisbon under the custodianship of GAC Pindar. Before she left the yard at Persico the team had a celebration to mark the end of the build phase.
Posted on 27 Mar Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch Volvo Ocean Race campaign
Vestas are returning for a second edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing Vestas 11th Hour Racing will be led by the American duo of Charlie Enright and Mark Towill. The team are the fourth to announce for the upcoming edition, which begins on 22 October, and they will use the race to promote a sustainability message around the world.
Posted on 21 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng has an offshore hit-out - Video
In this video Dongfeng go offshore in a big breeze for the first real work-out of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. After a one million euro re-fiit procedure in Lisbon, the Dongfeng Race Team crew gave their boat its first real test ahead of 2017-18 – and it looks better than ever! In this video Dongfeng go offshore in a big breeze for the first real work-out of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted on 20 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Top female sailors join Dongfeng Race Team
The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games and a host of world titles.
Posted on 16 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy