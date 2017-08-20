Please select your home edition
Volvo Ocean Race - Lining up on the gate start for Cape Town

by Richard Gladwell and Volvo Ocean Race on 19 Nov
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 15, on board AkzoNobel. Chris Nicolson and Jules Salter discussing tactics. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
All boats have now gybed onto port and have lined up heading for the Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 finish in Cape Town in five days time.

For the past few days it has seemed that there will be gate start for Cape Town as boats jockey for the optimum position before making the decision to break for the east and five days of fast reaching on port tack.

As has been evident for several days, the three returning teams - MAPFRE, Team Brunel and DongFeng are in the lead group - joined by Vestas 11th Hour Racing.

This group is predicted to finish within 30 minutes of each other using the PWG feed - which looks to be the more reliable at present, showing a more direct course for Cape Town.

Previously the PWG feed was predicting a fast ride through the Southern Ocean starting in about 24 hours with 600nm 24 hour runs on offer.

But in the latest update the feed is showing winds to have moderated down to the low 20kts - making for fast pleasant passage, but no records, and a finish just before midnight on November 24, or at noon on November 25 - according to the other feed.

The other feed ECMWF - usually the more accurate, is offering a direct route similar to PWG for some boats, and for others it is recommending a deep dive south - to avoid light winds which both model see in the closing hours of the race and which will most likely make monkeys out of weather routers.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 1900UTC - PWG - the blue dotted course is the shortest, fastest and most likely option at this stage. © PredictWind http://www.predictwind.com
Top navigator Simon Fisher (part of the crew of Abu Dhabi the 2014/15 VOR Race winner) filed this report in the early hours of Sunday morning UTC from Vestas 11th Hour Racing:

'The mood on board has been particularly good this evening, no doubt as we have finally turned the boat and are pointing the bow roughly in the direction of Cape Town. We have spent much of the day heading south west with the distance to the waypoint steadily growing albeit at a modest rate so it feels good to be finally getting closer to our destination.

'Tactically it has also been good to see the south start to pay-out after a series of scheds where the boats in the north continued to look strong despite being closer to the high. After what feels like an eternity of waiting it was good to see us finally make some gains against them. Never content however I can't help kicking myself a little for not going more aggressively south with Brunel but sometimes it is hard to play the percentages with boats on both sides. That said it has been comforting to see Brunel pop up on the AIS this evening as we prepared to gybe meaning we are still very much in the hunt with them despite them putting on another strong showing in the last 24 hours.

'The jovial mood on board certainly isn't due to the culinary situation on board which despite be very adequate has seen all the snacks hoovered up in record time today which has led to a number of people (myself included) checking the food day bag regularly and each time coming back looking quite despondent. After almost two weeks at sea appetites seem to be getting increasingly voracious. A new bottle off BBQ sauce has however improved things in this department although judging by the smell coming from the hatch earlier is being consumed at close to a 1:1 ratio with the freeze dried so will likely be of only temporary relief!

Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 15, on board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. Charlie Enright and Jena Mai Hansen enoying the ride. © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
'Despite the rumbling stomachs though life on board continues to be very pleasant, downwind sailing in relatively flat water has made things really quite comfy. With the first S. Atlantic front looming close there has been a return of the thermals and boots today in anticipation of the weather cooling off. It feels nice not to be sweating for a change and I for one have welcomed the cooler weather. As they say a change is as good a break!
Cheers,
Si Fi.'

Ahead of the decision to make a break and head for Cape Town, the teams made a series of decisions as to whether they should go east early, sail a more direct (shorter) course to Cape Town. Alternatively there was the option to have another dive south and pick up a stronger breeze on the approach to Cape Town. The conundrum for navigators being that the dive south option meant they were actually sailing away from the finish line - a disconcerting situation once some of your competitors have taken the early breakout.

From Charles Caudrelier on Dongfeng Race Team on Sunday morning:

'Of course it's not a very good mood onboard today; we lost so much in 24 hours.

We were in a perfect situation and we made a big mistake, playing too much with the high pressure and the light air.

Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 14, on board MAPFRE Xabi Fernandez and Blair Tuke trimming. Photo by Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
'Anyway now we are here, far away from the first three boats. MAPFRE is in a very strong position and deserves it, sailing very well in the last 24 hours. Vestas and Brunel are also far ahead but their position is not as strong as MAPFRE and we are fighting to reduce the gap and have an opportunity to come back.

Six days to come back, and we never give up.

We want a podium and we will fight until the end.'

On projected time to finish at 1930UTC on November 19 one feed had DongFeng 30 minutes astern of Vestas and another, seemingly more credible just 4 minutes of separation - so Caudrelier might yet be smiling on Cape Town.

On current predictions the race for the wooden spoon on leg 2 will also be very close with Scallywag SKH and Turn the Tide on Plastic being separated by just 10 minutes - according to two of the four feeds used by Predictwind.com

Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 15 Luke Parkinson relaying instructions to the deck from the nav station on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 15 Racig could not e much closer on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 13, Neck and neck sailing with Scallywag as the front runners sail away from the back of the pack. Photo by Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 15, morning on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 15, morning on board Dongfeng. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 15 Coffee time on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 15 David Witt and Annemieke Bes on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017. © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, Day 14 What do I have for breakfast? Annemieke Bes on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017. © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 2, Day 15, Lisbon to Cape Town, Bouiwe holds a brief meeting on deck at watch changeover, Photo by Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017 © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 2, Day 15, Lisbon to Cape Town, Carlo Huisman catches some sleep, Photo by Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017 © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 2, Day 15, Lisbon to Cape Town, Annie and Kyle grab some lunch, Photo by Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017 © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 2, Day 15, Lisbon to Cape Town, The boys at the wheel, Photo by Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race. 19 November, 2017 © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg 02, Lisbon to Cape Town, day 14, on board AkzoNobel. Luke Molloy up with a smile as Brad Farrand trims. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 18 November, 2017. © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Pressure coming on
In particular, the navigators and skippers are faced with choices that may largely determine their fate on Leg two On Sunday morning, with most of the leading group having finally gybed and sailing an easterly track towards Cape Town, Team Brunel defied expectations and turned back to the southwest in an effort to get closer to the stronger winds of a weather system that is expected to deliver the leading group towards their destination.
Posted on 19 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Weekend warriors prepare for battle
Leaderboard is undergoing a shake-up, reflective at the moment almost entirely by how far east a team is positioned As the fleet approaches the latitude of the finish line in Cape Town, this is hardly surprising. Any progress to the east is a direct mile off the 2,500 or so miles left to the finishing line.
Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - No clear leader as fleet dives south before turn
According to Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other According to the weather routing function of Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other when Leg 2 finishes in five and a half or six days time in Cape Town, South Africa. Winds are still moderate in strength with the sleigh ride just two days away once the boats reach the latitude of Cape Town and make the turn for the finish line.
Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race teams leverage up with crucial 24 hours ahead
Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel were today the most westerly boat having gybed onto starboard at 0900 UTC For several hours Bekking's Dutch-flagged boat was actually pointing in the opposite direction to Cape Town, much to the amazement of some race fans glued to the tracker.
Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic
Although position report doesn't show it, Dongfeng likely remain the true leg leaders with MAPFRE nipping at their heels By comparison, those teams closer to the Brazilian coast – Dongfeng Race Team, MAPFRE, Team Brunel as well as the most westerly boat, Vestas 11th Hour Racing – are likely to pick up the stronger winds brewing 500 miles to the south earlier, potentially catapulting them towards their goal.
Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Blanket finish expected in Cape Town
The second leg of the Volvo Ocean race is projected to finish in eight and a half days time in Cape Town. The second leg of the Volvo Ocean race is projected to finish in eight and a half days time in Cape Town. Running the 0700UTC from November 16, positions through the routing function of Predictwind.com shows that using one feed ECMWF, the fleet will finish within an hour, and with just a few minutes covering the lead boats.
Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel halfway Cape Town
The team of skipper Bouwe Bekking did an excellent job in in the last 48 hours. First they took over the third place Due to the prevailing wind conditions, the fastest route to Cape Town is not the shortest route. Navigator Andrew Cape: 'We're in the North East of Brazil and we're in the trade winds belt here so [we've] just got to push as fast as we can and get south where the breeze moves aft, and make a play later on.'
Posted on 15 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Halfway home – Race to Cape Town enters a new phase
The seven international teams all now have less than 3,200 nautical miles left in the 7,000-mile stage from the Portugal The south-easterly tradewinds that blow south of the Equator remained kind to the fleet, allowing rapid reaching conditions that have resulted in speeds of up to 20 knots.
Posted on 15 Nov Two sailors to head up Volvo Ocean Race organisation
The duo founded Atlant Ocean Racing together and have worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over past 28 years Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner. Johan Salén has worked alongside Brisius on all of their previous Volvo Ocean Race projects. He will take a leading role in both operations and in devising a strategy for the future of the event alongside the current leadership team.
Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Back to business in the South Atlantic
Many sailors awoke on Tuesday sporting new haircuts or with the faint whiff of days-old food about them, or both. After being largely untroubled by the Doldrums, the seven teams were making between 16 and 18 knots in the south-easterly trade winds so typical of this part of the South Atlantic.
Posted on 14 Nov
