Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 Strategic Review - how USA won the first leg
by Mark Chisnell - Volvo Ocean Race today at 11:20 pm
It’s been a cracking opening to the Volvo Ocean Race, right from the first moments off Alicante – with the umpires in action early – all the way to the final struggle to get across the finish line in the light air off Lisbon.
Three moves
Vestas 11th Hour (Charlie Enright)winner of Leg 1, Alicante to Lisbon. 23 October, 2017 © Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
It was a highly deserved win by skipper Charlie Enright, navigator Simon Fisher and their team on Vestas 11th Hour Racing, and it came through three smart moves that we’re going to pick apart in more detail right here. The first happened early, as it so often does in ocean racing – on the first night out of Alicante.
