Volvo Ocean Race - Latest Live Video Update 1300 UTC - 24 October

Driving Miss Daisy - The light touch of America's Cup Champion Peter Burling - Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon, day 02, on board Brunel. Volvo Ocean Race. 24 October, 2017 © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race Driving Miss Daisy - The light touch of America's Cup Champion Peter Burling - Leg 01, Alicante to Lisbon, day 02, on board Brunel. Volvo Ocean Race. 24 October, 2017 © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 9:06 pmThe fleet is now well into the Atlantic as they head for the island of Porto Santo, which has to be rounded before the leaders head for the finish in Lisbon.As predicted the fleet is expected to finish the leg mid Thursday afternoon according to the routing function of Predictwind.