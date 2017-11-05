Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the start - racing on the river

Akzonobel- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 Eugenia Bakunova Akzonobel- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru

by Eugenia Bakunova, mainsail.ru today at 10:58 am

































































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158582