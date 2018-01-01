Please select your home edition
Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the Slowlogue + Video

by Sail-World.com on 11 Oct 2017
Prologue start. Night shots on-board Dongfeng. Dongfeng had a bad start and sails in the back of the fleet. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey. 08 October, 2017 Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
The Volvo Ocean race fleet is making slow progress on the Prologue Leg from Lisbon, Portugal to Alicante, Spain ahead of the start of the 45,000nm round the world race which gets underway on October 22, 2017.

Early Wednesday morning, the decision was made to shorten the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg, with the compulsory gate off Cabo de Gata now becoming the finish line.

Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate.

The teams are currently sailing in winds near 10 knots. But the forecast is for the wind to ease significantly on the other side of the cape.

With the shortened course, the fleet is expected to begin arriving in Alicante early on Thursday morning local time.

Here's a gallery of images from the first two days of 'racing'.

Prologue start on-board MAPFRE. Photo by Jen Edney/Volvo Ocean Race. 08 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Prologue start on-board Dongfeng. Dongfeng has a bad start and sails in the back of the fleet.Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey. 08 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Prologue start on-board Brunel. Drone photos, Brunel in foreground, fleet in the distance. Photo by Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race. 08 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Prologue, day 02 on-board Turn the Tide on Plastic. On day 2 of the Prologue TToP is in 3rd place as they pass through the Straits of Gibraltar. Photo by Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, Tuesday Oct. 10 Position Report on-board MAPFRE. Photo by Jen Edney/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, Tuesday Oct. 10 Position Report on-board MAPFRE. Photo by Jen Edney/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Prologue, day 3 on-board Team Brunel. Abby Ehler in grinding action. Photo by Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board AkzoNobel. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board AkzoNobel. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board Vestas 11th Hour. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, Tuesday Oct. 10 Position Report on-board MAPFRE. Photo by Jen Edney/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
