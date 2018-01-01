Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the Slowlogue + Video

Prologue start. Night shots on-board Dongfeng. Dongfeng had a bad start and sails in the back of the fleet. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey. 08 October, 2017 Volvo Ocean Race Prologue start. Night shots on-board Dongfeng. Dongfeng had a bad start and sails in the back of the fleet. Photo by Jeremie Lecaudey. 08 October, 2017 Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com

by Sail-World.com on 11 Oct 2017Early Wednesday morning, the decision was made to shorten the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg, with the compulsory gate off Cabo de Gata now becoming the finish line.Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate.The teams are currently sailing in winds near 10 knots. But the forecast is for the wind to ease significantly on the other side of the cape.With the shortened course, the fleet is expected to begin arriving in Alicante early on Thursday morning local time.Here's a gallery of images from the first two days of 'racing'.



[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]









































[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157906