Volvo Ocean Race - Images from ashore in Lisbon
by Eugenia Bakunova, mainsail.ru today at 8:31 am
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 Eugenia Bakunova
http://www.mainsail.ru
International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was ashore in Lisbon before the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, and filed these images.
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Volvo Ocean Race, Leg 2 Start - Lisbon, November 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
Related Articles
Volvo Ocean Race - Images from a torrid first day of Leg 2
Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat fleet
Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat Volvo Ocean Race fleet as they had a fast ride away from the European coast in the opening stanzas of Leg 2. Boats were reported to be hitting 30kt boatspeeds as they surfed over the top of the North Atlantic swell, and took a dunking as they ploughed through the back of big one.
Posted today at 7:28 am
Volvo Ocean Race - Team Brunel under way to Cape Town
Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race.
Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Skipper Bouwe Bekking steered his boat in first over the starting line. After going a bit upstream the fleet rounded a mark near the old city centre and then set a definitive course towards open sea. Team Brunel left Lisbon for the open sea in second place.
Posted today at 3:20 am
Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng leads going into first night of Leg 2
Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2
Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Conditions were perfect for the leg start, with bright blue skies, and a 15-20 knot Northerly breeze that allowed the fleet to reach up and down the Tagus River past the city front of Lisbon.
Posted on 5 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race - Catch the Dockwalk and Start - Video replay
The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race has started from Lisbon on the 7000nm leg to Cape Town.
The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race has started from Lisbon on the 7000nm leg to Cape Town. Catch the Dockout show and the Start itself, along with a couple of other replays from the start and aerial highlights.
Posted on 5 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel set for Leg 2 from Lisbon to Cape Town
For the first time the route to the south looks the same as Bekking’s debut in 1985-’86 on the Philips Innovator.
On Sunday afternoon at 14.00 UTC the Volvo Ocean Race resumes with the start of Leg 2. The seven participating boats will set course from Lisbon to Cape Town, where the fleet is expected to finish between the 25th and 28th of November. After winning the In-Port Race, Team Brunel looks to continue their upward trend.
Posted on 4 Nov
Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race
It’s one of the iconic legs of offshore classic, as the teams transition from the North Atlantic, through the Doldrums
The tactical options on the leg have been opened up this year by the removal of a traditional waypoint, the island of Fernando de Noronha, about 170 nautical miles off the coast of Brazil.
Posted on 4 Nov
How close is too close? Best images from the Volvo Ocean In-Port Race
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish.
Dutchman Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel fended off a late charge by Spanish team MAPFRE to win. Conditions were challenging, to say the least, with squalls bringing rain and gusty, shifting winds.
Posted on 4 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race - In-Port Race - A lucky escape
In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race , 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape
In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat.
Posted on 4 Nov
Team Brunel in action at In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel won the second In-Port Race in the Volvo Ocean Race, Friday afternoon in Lisbon.
Team Brunel won the second In-Port Race in the Volvo Ocean Race, Friday afternoon in Lisbon. The team sailed almost the entirety of the race in first place and took the victory after a fierce battle with Mapfre on the last beat to the finish.
Posted on 4 Nov
Volvo Ocean Race - Photo finish in Lisbon In Port Race + Video Replay
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish!
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish! Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon.
Posted on 3 Nov
