Volvo Ocean Race - Full replay and images from the Start
by Volvo Ocean Race on 22 Oct
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017- 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
Full video replay and images from the start of the Volvo Ocean Race a few hours ago in Alicante, Spain.
Scallywag - start - Volvo Ocean Race. 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
Team Brunel - Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017, 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017. © Pedro Martinez / Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE - Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Dongfeng - Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Team Brunel - Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Team Brunel - Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017. © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017. © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
- Start Volvo Ocean Race - 22 October, 2017.
© Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]
Related Articles
Intensity and action at highest level as Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 starts
The fleet of seven of the best sailing teams in the world started Leg one, a 1,450nm sprint to Lisbon, Portugal
The highlight came on the approach to the final turning mark before leaving the bay, when Dongfeng Race Team came screaming in on a collision course with Team Brunel and MAPFRE, both of whom were forced into a quick gybe to avoid the right of way Chinese boat.
Posted on 22 Oct
Vestas 11th Hour Racing begin the Volvo Ocean Race
The first ocean leg of the Volvo Ocean Race from Alicante, Spain, to Lisbon, Portugal started on Sunday.
The 1450nm course will take the seven competing teams through the Strait of Gibraltar and around the small island of Porto Santo, close to Madeira, before heading directly to Lisbon.
Posted on 22 Oct
Volvo Ocean Race – Tienpont back to skipper team AkzoNobel for Leg 1
A total of eight sailors will be on board for the 1,450 nautical mile leg to Lisbon – including Dutchman Tienpont.
On Friday evening, Tienpont won an arbitration judgement allowing him to return to the team and just hours before start time, the team submitted an updated crew list with Tienpont leading a newly constituted squad.
Posted on 22 Oct
Volvo Ocean Race – The dock walk in Alicante
Interviews with plenty of sailors as they board their boats, including David Witt who has 'lent' AkzoNobel a crew member
It's go time! The first confirmation on the AkzoNobel crew list following Tienpont winning his court case and return to the team, leaving Brad Jackson and Jules in Spain.
Posted on 22 Oct
Team Brunel ready for Volvo Ocean Race start
Many of the participating teams have trained in Lisbon in recent weeks, including Team Brunel.
Team Brunel starts on Sunday afternoon with the other six participating boats in the Volvo Ocean Race. Dutch skipper Bouwe Bekking and his team are ready.
Posted on 22 Oct
Volvo Ocean Race insights – First timers to arch rivals
From females to first timers, sea sickness to sailing with arch rivals, there is a lot to cover with this talented bunch
There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there and do what they do best.
Posted on 22 Oct
VOR - From conception to reality - Turn the Tide on Plastic
Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport.
The Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante, Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The 2017-18 edition will take the teams 45,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities.
Posted on 22 Oct
Spectacular Sunday on tap as crews ready for Volvo Ocean Race start
After some short course racing off the beachfront of Alicante, the crews will depart on the first leg of a 45,000nm race
The race opens with a sprint (relatively speaking) from Alicante to Lisbon for Leg 1. It's going to be 1,450nm of flat out action, with the teams fighting for every inch as they aim to get some points on the board early on.
Posted on 21 Oct
Volvo Ocean Race – Poortman back on board Team Brunel
Poortman is not a crew member on one of the participating boats this time but will be onboard Team Brunel next Sunday
Ocean sailor Gerd Jan Poortman is not a crew member on one of the participating boats this time but will be onboard Team Brunel next Sunday. Poortman will jump off as the Team Brunel leg jumper after the start.
Posted on 21 Oct
Volvo Ocean Race – Van Boxtel back as coach Team Brunel
According to skipper Bouwe Bekking, Van Boxtel is one of the secret weapons of the Dutch flag-flying Team Brunel.
Appointing Van Boxtel fits the Team Brunel ideology where sharing knowledge and the development of both the individual and the team are central.
Posted on 21 Oct
