Volvo Ocean Race - Full and Highlight Replays of Alicante In-Port Race
by Sail-World.com/nz today at 4:26 am
The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs.
Alicante stopover. MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. Photo by Pedro Martinez/Volvo Ocean Race. 14 October, 2017. Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Catch the short version of the race highlights along with the full replay.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158018