Volvo Ocean Race - Full and Highlight Replays of Alicante In-Port Race

Alicante stopover. MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. Photo by Pedro Martinez/Volvo Ocean Race. 14 October, 2017. Volvo Ocean Race Alicante stopover. MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. Photo by Pedro Martinez/Volvo Ocean Race. 14 October, 2017. Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 4:26 amCatch the short version of the race highlights along with the full replay.











MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante Live Follow the first competitive action of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 as it happens! Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Saturday, October 14, 2017

