Volvo Ocean Race - Follow the build of team Azkonobel

June 14 - team AzkoNobel's new VO65 racing yacht left Lisbon headed for the team’s home base in The Hague. © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel June 14 - team AzkoNobel's new VO65 racing yacht left Lisbon headed for the team’s home base in The Hague. © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 12:06 pmThe build process takes over 36,000 man hours, In this video you can follow the construction of a One Design Volvo Ocean 65 racing machine from start to sailing, in a top quality building facility.. Team AkzoNobel will race this boat in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.