Volvo Ocean Race - Follow the build of team Azkonobel

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 12:06 pm
June 14 - team AzkoNobel's new VO65 racing yacht left Lisbon headed for the team’s home base in The Hague. © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel
Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65.

The build process takes over 36,000 man hours, In this video you can follow the construction of a One Design Volvo Ocean 65 racing machine from start to sailing, in a top quality building facility.. Team AkzoNobel will race this boat in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Getting faster - Five days aboard team AkzoNobel
On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel “We’re really struggling at the moment to make the boat go as fast as it’s meant to.” That was the team AkzoNobel navigator Jules Salter soon after leaving Falmouth, England.
Posted on 17 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing announce crew line-up
Race-winning navigator Simon Fisher and hat-trick hunter Phil Harmer among crew chosen by co-founders Charlie Enright an With exactly 100 days to go before the Volvo Ocean Race fleet departs Alicante to tackle 45,000 nautical miles around the world, Vestas 11th Hour Racing have unveiled their crew for the 2017-18 edition – and have built a mixed, ten-strong team featuring six nationalities and six previous Race wins.
Posted on 14 Jul Olympic champion Blair Tuke joins MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race
New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become first sailor in history New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted on 14 Jul Meet Ben Piggott – The rookie sailor with an 'insane' future
Unassuming, talented and just 21 years old, Ben Piggott is youngest sailor so far confirmed for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Unassuming, talented and just 21 years old, Ben Piggott is the youngest sailor so far confirmed for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. At that age, most of us haven’t got close to landing our dream job, yet here he is, preparing to fulfill a big life goal and race 45,000 nautical miles around the world.
Posted on 13 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - The world according to David Witt
The SHK Scallywag skipper is back in the Volvo Ocean Race after a two decade gap – and he's determined to do things his Over 20 years after getting his first taste of the Volvo Ocean Race, SHK Scallywag skipper David Witt is back in the race – and he's proudly leading Hong Kong's first ever entry. Backed by Seng Huang Lee and Sun Hung Kai, the SHK Scallywag campaign aims to bring Asian sailing to the world in 2017-18.
Posted on 10 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Seventh team announced with returning sponsor
Volvo Ocean Race ‘obsessive’ Bouwe Bekking with Team Brunel is back for an eighth shot the Volvo Ocean Race Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean Race history, will return to skipper the seventh confirmed team in the 2017-18 edition – and give himself another chance at claiming an elusive first victory at the eighth attempt. No one has sailed more miles in the Volvo Ocean Race than Bekking, who made his first appearance as a crewmember on Philips Innovator back in 1985-86.
Posted on 28 Jun Team AkzoNobel’s Volvo Ocean Race boat christened in The Hague
With the start of the race just four months away, skipper Simeon Tienpont and his crew arrived in the Netherlands A flotilla of nine young Optimist dinghy sailors from the nearby Yacht Club proudly escorted the 65-foot team AkzoNobel yacht into the dock.
Posted on 21 Jun Volvo Ocean Race switches to 2-year cycle, 2019 start for 14th edition
Race will switch from a three-year to a two-year cycle after 2017-18 edition, a change that will provide more continuity Confirmation of the change will mean at least some race activity in every calendar year, from now on – meaning more action for fans of sailing’s iconic race around the world, more continuous employment for the professional sailors involved, and even greater return on investment for the stakeholders backing the teams.
Posted on 14 Jun Caffari to lead a team with sustainability message in Volvo Ocean Race
Sixth confirmed team out of a possible eight for the upcoming edition will amplify United Nations Environment’s campaign Caffari’s ambition is to build a multi-national, 50-50 male/female squad, with the majority under 30 years of age. As part of the sustainability focus, the messages around diversity in age and gender will be strong themes of a campaign that in sporting terms may not start as a favourite, but could easily surprise on the water.
Posted on 13 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun
