Lancer Not Equal

Volvo Ocean Race - First look around the Super 60

by Richard Gladwell/Sail-World.com/nz today at 6:58 am
Concept drawing - Super60 2020/21 Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean Race.

The Super60 foiler is expected to fly a metre above the water and will have eight adjustable flap on its foils, plus a canting rig.

Volvo Ocean Race's Richard Mason, himself a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races, gives a guided tour of the mockup which is getting plenty of visits from the Who's-Who of the trans-oceanic racing scene.

Related Articles

Turn the Tide on Plastic add 4 more sailors to Volvo Ocean Race squad
The multinational quartet, all 30 or under, earned their places after an intense trial period in Lisbon, Portugal The multinational quartet, all 30 or under, earned their places after an intense trial period in Lisbon, Portugal and will be part of the Turn the Turn squad that takes on the round-the-world race, starting 22 October 2017 from Alicante.
Posted on 31 Aug Bouwe Bekking supports Volvo Ocean Legends Race 2018
32 years ago, Bekking made his round-the-world racing debut onboard the Dutch yacht Philip’s Innovator, finishing second Dutch sailing legend, Bouwe Bekking is all set to have an eighth tilt at taking home the Volvo Ocean Race Trophy when the race takes off around the world in October this year. But, when it arrives in Gothenburg in June 2018, Bekking will also have another role to play, as he’s also Ambassador to the Legends Race 2018.
Posted on 25 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - Womens Olympic Medalist misses out on Volvo spot
Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race. Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, Jo Aleh has missed selection for a crew position in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race. Aleh had been trialling for one of the crew positions allocated on Team Brunel. Fellow Gold and Silver medalist and America's Cup champion, Peter Burling has been confirmed on the crew of Dutch-flagged Team Brunel
Posted on 25 Aug Harken returns as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race
The agreement ensures Harken hardware will continue to be a fixture of the racing boats when they line up in Alicante Each Volvo Ocean 65 features seven hand-operated, manual Harken winches on deck, which allow the sailors to hoist and trim huge sails under high-pressure racing conditions.
Posted on 24 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - First look at new 2020/21 Volvo 60 design prototype
The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon. Just over three months ago Volvo Ocean Race CEO Mark Turner announced that the question of whether the future of the race was monohull or multihull had been solved - both would be built the monohull for offshore and the catamaran for inshore racing.
Posted on 24 Aug MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar with overall Leg Zero victory
Newer teams know they have more work to do, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the progress they made Charlie Enright’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing became the third team to grab a victory from four stages in Leg Zero – a series of pre-race qualifying stages for the next edition of the round-the-world race – as they sneaked ahead of MAPFRE in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE seal overall Leg Zero victory
ast-improving Vestas 11th Hour Racing took the stage win with the shortest Distance to Finish at 0430 UTC. The decision to call a halt to the racing came late on Tuesday night as the stage had become a drifting contest, with the teams making a series of expensive gybes in a bid to find some wind, and latest ETAs predicting that the boats would not reach Lisbon until well into Thursday.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – What the skippers say
What a start to 2017-18 Leg Zero has given us! It's been exciting, intense, frustrating – and a great form guide We had an email a couple of hours ago from Race Control saying that the forecast was no wind at all and they decided to shorten the race which I think is a good decision because this Leg Zero was already becoming quite long and we are looking forward to finish and have a good rest.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE invest in west – and it's looking best
With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, fleet remained close together to the east of front throughout the night With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the fleet remained close together to the east of the front throughout the night, experiencing light northeasterly winds as they sailed down wind towards Cape Finisterre.
Posted on 16 Aug 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - Leg Zero - Light wind as calms continue
The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday, so it was no surprise to see MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing take an early lead.
Posted on 15 Aug
