Volvo Ocean Race - First look around the Super 60

Concept drawing - Super60 2020/21 Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race Concept drawing - Super60 2020/21 Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157014

by Richard Gladwell/Sail-World.com/nz today at 6:58 amThe Super60 foiler is expected to fly a metre above the water and will have eight adjustable flap on its foils, plus a canting rig.Volvo Ocean Race's Richard Mason, himself a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races, gives a guided tour of the mockup which is getting plenty of visits from the Who's-Who of the trans-oceanic racing scene.