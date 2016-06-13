Please select your home edition
Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng Racing take delivery of their VO65

by Jonno Turner today at 3:40 am
Charles Caudrelier, Skipper from Dongfeng Race Team visit the Boatyard facilities in Lisbon where their boat has been refited and is getting ready to be launched. Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
After an outstanding result in the Rolex Sydney Hobart, Dongfeng Racing now turn to the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race which gets underway in ten months time.

Just before Christmas the team took delivery of their good as new, refitted Volvo Ocean 65.

Dongfeng Race Team skipper Charles Caudrelier visited the Boatyard in Lisbon, Portugal, before heading for the Rolex Sydney Hobart to get a sneak peek at the progress made on his team's boat.

As part of a €1 million per boat refit process, the 2014-15 boats are being completely upgraded – with new paint jobs, new deck gear and new electronics amongst the parts being refreshed ahead of what will be a gruelling 2017-18 edition.

The Boatyard employs a crew of boatbuilding experts who have spent hours making sure that every inch of the boat is designed for speed, safety and, of course, looks pretty cool, too.

Charles Caudrelier, Skipper from Dongfeng Race Team visit the Boatyard facilities in Lisbon where their boat has been refited and is getting ready to be launched. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
With seven boats set to go through the refit process, and another being built from scratch at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy, there's no time to waste for the Boatyard, and one setback could have a knock-on effect that could jeopardise the whole project.

Luckily, everything is going like clockwork so far. Dongfeng, the first boat through the process, is now complete, and ready for inspection by the man who will sail it over 45,000 nautical miles around the planet in about 10 months time.

Caudrelier met with Donfeng Race Team's Boat Captain Graham Tourell and Technical Manager Neil Graham, who have been overseeing the build alongside Volvo Ocean Race staff in Portugal.

With the boat's refit now complete, it won't be long before Charles and his crew are taking their 65 for a ride.

Boat One, Dongfeng getting the final retouches after being clear coated. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Boat One, Dongfeng getting the final retouches and new logo after being clear coated. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Setting bulb and keel after being refited for Dongfeng Boat. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Setting bulb and keel after being refited for Dongfeng Boat. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
First keel fin ready with the one design paint after the upgrade with speedometer. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Dongfeng, the first boat into re-fit, gets its iconic colours re-applied to the hull in the Boatyard, Lisbon. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Boat 1 is drying after the hull has been painted with the final white top coat. The Boatyard, Lisbon. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Dongfeng's new keel bulb which is fitted with a speedo - The Boatyard, Lisbon, Portugal. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Dongfeng's Volvo engine gets a full refit - The Boatyard. Lisbon, Portugal. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
New keelbulb - Refit of Dongfeng Race Team VO65. Lisbon, Portugal. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
The Boatyard. Refit of Dongfeng Race Team VO65. Lisbon, Portugal. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Refit of Dongfeng Race Team VO65. Lisbon, Portugal. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Keel and bulb ready to be offered onto the hull. The Boatyard. Refit of Dongfeng Race Team VO65. Lisbon, Portugal. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Boat One, Dongfeng getting the final retouches after being clear coated. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
Charles Caudrelier, Skipper from Dongfeng Race Team visit the Boatyard facilities in Lisbon where their boat has been refited and is getting ready to be launched. © Amalia Infante/Volvo Ocean Race
