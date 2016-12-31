Please select your home edition
Volvo Ocean Race - Deck of Boat 8 leaves builder

by Sail-World on 11 Jan
The first team to announce for the Volvo Ocean race - Team AkzoNobel - led by Simeon Tienpont (NED) Volvo Ocean Race © http://www.volvooceanrace.com
The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast - Groupe Carboman in Vannes, France.

In this video the deck is rolled out of the building facility and is loaded onto a truck, ahead of a 1,200km trip to Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy.

Two teams have announced their entry to the 2017/18 race. The teams have the option of taking either a refitted boat from the 2014/15 race, or building a new one.

The deck for the all-??, 8??th boat – constructed at Multiplast - Groupe Carboman in Vannes, France – is now complete. Next? The delicate process of loading it onto a truck, and a 1,200km trip to Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy! ??????????

Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Tuesday, January 10, 2017


Team AkzoNobel led by Simeon Tienpont (NED) was first to announce, followed by Dongfeng Race Team - with a French and Chinese crew.

Team AkzoNobel is now in Lisbon having arrived in Portugal before Christmas. The team had a four-and-a-half day training sail back to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, after which skipper Simeon Tienpont sent this message by social media:

“Hi all. We’ve arrived safely in Lisbon with crew and boat. There were great, challenging practice conditions with waves you rarely see in the Atlantic, a real surfing paradise and every sailor's dream. We all realized on board how lucky we are in our job. But also a good test for boat and crew and huge respect for the sea and safety. You realize how vulnerable you are in this situation, and how important it is to have a strong mix of experience on board and always be ready to adapt to what is coming.

“We’ve had a very wet boat, rough seas and great boat speed. Good to be on land and to look back on the last days of making miles and surfing to port.”

UBox (Dongfeng Racing) shortly after the start of the Rolex Sydney-Hobart Race 2016 © Al Skinner
UBox (Dongfeng Racing) shortly after the start of the Rolex Sydney-Hobart Race 2016 © Al Skinner



The second team, Dongfeng Race Team sailed the Cookson 50 in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart race, placing a very creditable 3rd overall in the first Sydney Hobart for her skipper and crew.

Skipper Charles Caudrelier commented after the finish: “This Rolex Sydney Hobart was great training for us in our preparation for the Volvo Ocean Race. It’s good to race offshore because it’s hard, because you have to get used to being cold, sleeping off watch, not eating a lot and living in discomfort, but the group is progressing well under these conditions.” Caudrelier was content with the team’s performance on handicap for a crew of mixed abilities that had come together just for the race.

For a full report click here

Six sailors from the 2014/15 Volvo Ocean Race were sailing aboard the first to finish in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart - Perpetual Loyal.

WELCOME TO 2017 – IT'S RACE YEAR! VOLVO OCEAN RACE STARTS 22.10.17 ???? BRING IT ON!

Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Sunday, January 1, 2017
