Volvo Ocean Race - Chuny exits Team AkzoNobel

Skipper Simeon Tienpont (left) with Roberto Bermúdez de Castro (Chuny) aboard Team AzkoNobel during the Leg Zero of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race Skipper Simeon Tienpont (left) with Roberto Bermúdez de Castro (Chuny) aboard Team AzkoNobel during the Leg Zero of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157200

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 10:46 pm“Chuny” – as he is best known to everyone – made the decision to stand down from his position as helmsman and sail trimmer late last week, according to a statement on skipper Simeon Tienpont's Facebook page.de Castro (47) has competed in five Volvo Ocean races, including the last aboard race winner Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, and also sailed in two America's Cups. He was a crew member aboard camper with Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race finishing second overall.Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont said he and the entire team were sorry to lose someone as experienced as Chuny from the crew.“We are all very grateful for the incredible contribution Chuny made to developing the sailing team while he was with us. He is a fantastic individual and a great sailor. I’m sure our paths will cross again somewhere in the future.”No decision has been made at this stage for a replacement.The Volvo Ocean race starts in just 40 days time from Alicante, Spain.