Volvo Ocean Race - Chuny exits Team AkzoNobel
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 10:46 pm
Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel’s 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race campaign.
Skipper Simeon Tienpont (left) with Roberto Bermúdez de Castro (Chuny) aboard Team AzkoNobel during the Leg Zero of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
“Chuny” – as he is best known to everyone – made the decision to stand down from his position as helmsman and sail trimmer late last week, according to a statement on skipper Simeon Tienpont's Facebook page.
de Castro (47) has competed in five Volvo Ocean races, including the last aboard race winner Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, and also sailed in two America's Cups. He was a crew member aboard camper with Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race finishing second overall.
Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont said he and the entire team were sorry to lose someone as experienced as Chuny from the crew.
“We are all very grateful for the incredible contribution Chuny made to developing the sailing team while he was with us. He is a fantastic individual and a great sailor. I’m sure our paths will cross again somewhere in the future.”
No decision has been made at this stage for a replacement.
The Volvo Ocean race starts in just 40 days time from Alicante, Spain.
