Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Volvo Ocean Race - America's Cup champion signs on with Team Brunel

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 9:24 am
Peter Burling - Emirates Team New Zealand - Semi-Final, Day 11 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
New Zealand’s Peter Burling has joined Team Brunel for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Burling could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic Gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.

In a written statement issued by the Dutch team, Peter Burling said: “Team Brunel and Bouwe both have a long history with the Volvo Ocean Race. It’s an honour to be part of this talented team and learn from the breadth of experience on board.”

The race is not Burling's first competitive offshore foray. He has sailed in the Rolex Sydney Hobart and an Auckland Fiji Race. After two Olympic campaigns (London 2012 silver and Rio 2016 gold) in the 49er Olympic skiff class and his in June was the helmsman aboard Emirates Team New Zealand winner of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

Burling's media statement continued: “Round the world ocean racing has always excited me, and I’m stoked to be part of Team Brunel on this epic edition. I can’t wait to be thrown into the challenge of extreme offshore racing and broaden my skills and sailing experience.”

Peter Burling has won World championship in three dinghy classes, the 420, 49er and International Moth, he placed third in the 2014 A-class catamaran Worlds and was Rolex Sailor of the Year in 2014. He finished second on the Int Moth Worlds
at Lake Garda against a fleet of 260 competitors last month, sailing a loaner boat, three weeks after winning the America's Cup and participating in celebration functions in Dubai and New Zealand including a four city tour and street parades.

He will be competing against his longtime sailing partner in the Volvo Ocean Race. Fellow double Olympic medalist and America's Cup champion, Blair Tuke joined the crew of the Spanish flagged entry, MAPFRE in the Volvo Round the World Race and the two will be racing against each other in the 45,000nm round the world race, and will also be vying for bragging rights to be the first New Zealander to cross the finish line in Auckland.

Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling and Blair Tuke - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling and Blair Tuke - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Burling's media released continued: “It’s going to be awesome racing against Tukey! We have huge respect for each others skill and talent, and we are each other’s biggest supporters. We are both in a position to gain amazing experience to bring to our future sailing goals. I look forward to sharing a few stories and beers with him in port.”

“It’s going to be pretty special to be on board to see Auckland, the City of Sails, welcome an epic race like the Volvo Ocean Race. Having just toured NZ with the America’s Cup I got to witness how much Kiwis do love sailing and know they will get behind the Volvo Ocean Race coming to town.”

Bouwe Bekking skipper of Team Brunel says he is looking forward to work with the talented New Zealand sailor, who is currently the hottest property in world sailing

Bekking said in the team media release: “I see Peter as an exponent of the new talented generation. The great thing is that he has proven himself in spite of his young age. I’m glad that we can add him to the team, especially with his experience in Olympic sailing and the America’s Cup. With these three: Peter, Carlo and Kyle we have a strong representation of under 30 sailors in our team.”

Peter Burling is the seventh selected sailor and will be sailing with Oracle Team USA's wingsail trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) and one of the Emirates Team New Zealand crew Carlo Huisman (NED) who was a cyclor in Bermuda. The other sailors of Team Brunel are:

– Bouwe Bekking (NED)
– Carlo Huisman (NED)
– Kyle Langford (AUS)
– Juanpa Marcos (ARG)
– Alberto Bolzan (ITA)
– Maciel Cicchetti (ARG)

Team Brunel will have three America's Cup winners on board for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race. © Team Brunel
Team Brunel will have three America's Cup winners on board for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race. © Team Brunel


Skipper Bouwe Bekking will be sailing in his eighth Whitbread Round the World Race/Volvo Ocean Race placing second in the last two Volvo Ocean Races. He will be looking for his first round the world race win in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race which gets underway from Alicante, Spain in October

In a media statement issued by the team, he said: “Team Brunel is on track for the start in Alicante. We will use the rest of this Leg 0 to sail in different compositions and prepare ourselves. At the same time, we are still working hard to prepare and organize everything as well as possible. The shore team is also taking shape, and we are having conversations with new potential partners. In addition, we hope to find a number of new parties that want to collaborate.”

Team Brunel is a returning sponsor to the Volvo Ocean Race, backing Bekking in the previous event. Volvo Ocean Race has announced seven entries for the 2017/18 edition.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted on 4 Aug Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag name crew for Volvo Ocean Race
Australian Luke Parkinson will race as part of skipper David Witt’s crew – and he is joined by navigator Steve Hayles Hayles made his debut as a 20-year-old onboard Reebok/Dolphin and Youth in 1993-94 – and still holds the title as the youngest ever navigator to compete in the history of the event.
Posted on 3 Aug MAPFRE blaze to record victory in first pre-Volvo Ocean Race test
MAPFRE clocked three hours 13 minutes 11 seconds in strong conditions off England’s south coast to hold off Team Brunel The first four of the Volvo Ocean 65s – MAPFRE, Brunel, AkzoNobel and Dongfeng – were all, subject to ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, under the fastest previous monohull time of 3:20, set by the super-maxi ICAP Maximus.
Posted on 2 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – AkzoNobel sign up Brazil's Olympic gold medallist
The 26-year-old is the daughter of race legend Torben Grael – Brazil’s most successful Olympic sailor, with five medals Together with Kahena Kunze, Grael clinched gold in the 49er FX class in Rio. She is the first Brazilian woman ever to take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, and in taking on the 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, she is making a massive step up – but it’s one she’s looking forward to.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – Liz Wardley joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
The Australian, who first competed in the Race in 2001-02 onboard Amer Sports Too, joins the team as Boat Captain. Liz made her name winning numerous titles in the Hobie Cat 16 class, before becoming the first woman to win the Sydney-Hobart Race in 1999, having skippered a boat at the age of just 19 the previous year.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - What to look out for on Leg Zero
Leg Zero not only takes care of official qualifying – also first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown Leg Zero not only takes care of the official qualifying for the Volvo Ocean Race – it’s also the first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown against each other.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race unveils 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters
The mixed squad of media professionals will tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport The Volvo Ocean Race has unveiled a 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters to tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport. The group of Onboard Reporters for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 includes award-winning adventure photographers, extreme sports filmmakers, the documentary-making son of a Volvo Ocean Race legend
Posted on 28 Jul Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up two female stars to complete crew
Spanish Olympic gold medallist Tamara Echegoyen and Team SCA favourite Sophie Ciszek join up with Xabi's squad. Spanish Olympic gold medallist Tamara Echegoyen and Team SCA favourite Sophie Ciszek join up with Xabi's squad.
Posted on 27 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Olympic skiff Gold medalist joins team AzkoNobel
Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael has joined the Volvo Ocean Race entry team Azkonobel Brazilian sailing website Noticias Nauticas has reported that Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael has joined the Volvo Ocean Race entry team Azkonobel, skippered by Simeon Tienpont (NED). Martine Grael follows her father Torben Grael, winner of five Olympic medals in the Soling and Star classes.
Posted on 26 Jul Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy