Volvo Ocean Race - 100 days to go

Volvo Ocean Race - 100 days to go © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race - 100 days to go © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race

by Musto Australia today at 7:32 amAmerican's Charlie Enright and Mark Towill from Team Vestas are returning to the Volvo Ocean Race for a second consecutive edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing.





The Challenge



Musto were challenged by Vestas 11th Hour Racing and the Volvo Ocean Race to reduce the brand's environment impact.



The Outcome



Over two tonnes of plastic packaging saved across the Volvo Ocean Race and the Vestas 11th Hour Racing merchandise collections. Musto are aiming to shrink this plastic usage even more in the future.

