Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE win qualifying sprint

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:27 pm
Leg Zero, Plymouth to St. Malo – on board MAPFRE – Volvo Ocean Race © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
Xabi Fernández and his in-form MAPFRE team claimed their second victory in Leg Zero qualifying with another commanding performance in the build-up to the Volvo Ocean Race.

MAPFRE had a lead of seven nautical miles when they crossed the finish line at 0629 UTC off the iconic French sailing city of Saint-Malo.

Team Brunel took second place in their first race sailing with new recruit Peter Burling, the Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup winning helmsman, whose signing was announced just hours before the fleet's departure from England's south coast.

Dongfeng Race Team, the Chinese entry with a French skipper, Charles Caudrelier, completed the podium to maintain their own excellent form in the series – and were followed by Vestas 11th Hour Racing, team AkzoNobel, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag.

MAPFRE’s latest victory was barely in doubt in a race they dominated following a decisive moment shortly after the Plymouth start.

Leg Zero, Rolex Fastnet Race – on board MAPFRE – Volvo Ocean Race © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg Zero, Rolex Fastnet Race – on board MAPFRE – Volvo Ocean Race © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race



“It’s a very good result for us, and it’s been a really good leg for us from beginning to end,” said MAPFRE skipper Xabi Fernández.

“We made some good choices going offshore, finding the sea breeze and beating the current, as we watched the other teams struggle with the current. I’m really pleased with our result.”

MAPFRE chose to dive south with Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Turn the Tide on Plastic. The others chose a route down the coast that required an exhausting gybing duel. When the fleet came back together, the offshore option had paid off, and Brunel and Dongfeng Race Team switched sides to choose the southern option with MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing.

The fleet then had to negotiate a barrier of light winds that blocked the route. The calms were narrower in the south and the four boats that had invested in this option slowed but continued moving whereas Sun Hung Kai/ Scallywag went backwards on the tide, completely becalmed.

After the turning mark by the Needles and a drag race across the English Channel, excitement awaited in the tidal acceleration zone next to the French coast.

Leg Zero, Plymouth to St. Malo – Light wind on board Dongfeng – Volvo Ocean Race © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg Zero, Plymouth to St. Malo – Light wind on board Dongfeng – Volvo Ocean Race © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race



Just like stepping onto a moving walkway at the airport, the speeds on every boat jumped from 13 knots to 19 as they were pushed by a river of current in the ocean. From there, MAPFRE were never challenged.

For Burling, it was a first experience of racing onboard a One Design Volvo Ocean 65 – and he said that the short race to France was the perfect introduction to the Volvo Ocean Race.

“It’s been great to get out and race – I have a lot to learn but Leg Zero is a really good way for me to ease into this,” said the Kiwi.

“I think we’re in good stead for the future considering how little training this team has done.”

French sailing fans will now get to see the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the inner harbour before a non-scoring Pro-Am Race on Saturday.

“It’s great to be in Saint-Malo and back in France – the crowds on the dock gave the Volvo Ocean Race fleet an unforgettable welcome,” said Dongfeng Race Team skipper Charles Caudrelier.

“This region is the home of French sailing and an iconic town for sailors from all over the world, and it’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm for both Dongfeng and the race as a whole.”

The teams will complete Leg Zero qualifying with a race from Saint-Malo to Lisbon, starting on Sunday at 1050 UTC and with an ETA of Wednesday.

Leg Zero, Plymouth to St. Malo – On board Brunel – Volvo Ocean Race © Tom Martienssen / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg Zero, Plymouth to St. Malo – On board Brunel – Volvo Ocean Race © Tom Martienssen / Volvo Ocean Race



MAPFRE now have a three-point advantage at the top of the Leg Zero standings, with two wins and a runners-up spot from the three races to date. While an overall winner will be declared, no points will be carried forward to the Volvo Ocean Race itself, which starts on 22 October.

Leg Zero, stage 3 results, Plymouth to Saint-Malo:

1. MAPFRE elapsed time 0629 UTC
2. Team Brunel 0710
3. Dongfeng Race Team 0719
4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing 0728
5. Team AkzoNobel 0732
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic 0835
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag 0908

Overall Leg Zero standings after three of four races:

1. MAPFRE 23 points
2. Team Brunel 20
3. Dongfeng Race Team 19
4. Team AkzoNobel 15
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing 12
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic 9
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag 7

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsGiacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 0 start
The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth. The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth.
Posted on 10 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - Sailing superstar Peter Burling joins Team Brunel
The Kiwi joins his long-time sailing partner – and now Volvo Ocean Race rival – MAPFRE's Blair Tuke Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup winning helmsman Peter Burling is joining Team Brunel for the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. The signing of the world’s most in-demand sailor is a major coup for Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking – and sets up what should be a compelling rivalry with Burling’s long-term sailing partner Blair Tuke
Posted on 10 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - America's Cup champion signs on with Team Brunel
New Zealand’s Peter Burling has joined Team Brunel for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. New Zealand’s Peter Burling has joined Team Brunel for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Burling could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic Gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race. The race is not Burling's first competitive offshore foray. He has sailed in the Rolex Sydney Hobart and an Auckland Fiji Race. Plus video
Posted on 10 Aug Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted on 4 Aug Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag name crew for Volvo Ocean Race
Australian Luke Parkinson will race as part of skipper David Witt’s crew – and he is joined by navigator Steve Hayles Hayles made his debut as a 20-year-old onboard Reebok/Dolphin and Youth in 1993-94 – and still holds the title as the youngest ever navigator to compete in the history of the event.
Posted on 3 Aug MAPFRE blaze to record victory in first pre-Volvo Ocean Race test
MAPFRE clocked three hours 13 minutes 11 seconds in strong conditions off England’s south coast to hold off Team Brunel The first four of the Volvo Ocean 65s – MAPFRE, Brunel, AkzoNobel and Dongfeng – were all, subject to ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, under the fastest previous monohull time of 3:20, set by the super-maxi ICAP Maximus.
Posted on 2 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – AkzoNobel sign up Brazil's Olympic gold medallist
The 26-year-old is the daughter of race legend Torben Grael – Brazil’s most successful Olympic sailor, with five medals Together with Kahena Kunze, Grael clinched gold in the 49er FX class in Rio. She is the first Brazilian woman ever to take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, and in taking on the 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, she is making a massive step up – but it’s one she’s looking forward to.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – Liz Wardley joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
The Australian, who first competed in the Race in 2001-02 onboard Amer Sports Too, joins the team as Boat Captain. Liz made her name winning numerous titles in the Hobie Cat 16 class, before becoming the first woman to win the Sydney-Hobart Race in 1999, having skippered a boat at the age of just 19 the previous year.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - What to look out for on Leg Zero
Leg Zero not only takes care of official qualifying – also first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown Leg Zero not only takes care of the official qualifying for the Volvo Ocean Race – it’s also the first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown against each other.
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race unveils 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters
The mixed squad of media professionals will tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport The Volvo Ocean Race has unveiled a 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters to tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport. The group of Onboard Reporters for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 includes award-winning adventure photographers, extreme sports filmmakers, the documentary-making son of a Volvo Ocean Race legend
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy